This Fall, Leave Some Leaves as Natural Gardening Supplement

HARRISBURG, Pa. - While it might feel natural to rake the leaves in your yard this fall, those leaves might play a more natural role in your garden or lawn.
It isn't necessary to remove every leaf from the yard, said David Mizejewski, a naturalist for the National Wildlife Federation, although he noted that just letting them all pile up can smother the grass. By not raking and bagging all the leaves to be sent to the landfill, he said, you're doing a service to the planet in a number of ways.
"When organic matter like leaves go into the landfill," he said, "they get buried and they decompose anaerobically without oxygen, which produces methane gas, which is a potent greenhouse gas pollutant that's contributing to global climate change."
Not bagging leaves also cuts down on the use of gasoline-powered tools such as mowers and leaf blowers, Mizejewski said. He encouraged people to consider reducing the size of their lawns, which can be killed by dense layers of leaves, and adding more garden beds, which benefit from the decaying leaf matter.
The leaf layer also is habitat for a number of animal species, including chipmunks, beneficial insects and spiders. Mizejewski said 94% of moths spend some part of their life cycle in the leaf layer, many in the winter months as pupa. When they emerge, they lay eggs, and moth caterpillars are an important food source for many backyard birds.
"So you begin to see how it's all connected," he said. "If you get rid of all of those leaves, you wipe out that habitat for all those animals and the food source for the birds in the spring."
For people looking to add more garden beds, Mizejewski said using fallen leaves could be a way to save money, since they're a natural alternative to buying mulch and fertilizer.
"Slowly but surely, you can kind of convert your typical yard into something a little bit more natural and, honestly, maybe a little bit more alive and beautiful," he said. "And that's kind of the heart of what we're talking about at the National Wildlife Federation, through our Garden for Wildlife movement."
SILVER CITY, N.M. -- New Mexico's U.S. senators are making another attempt to protect the last remaining free-flowing rivers and tributary systems to the Colorado River.
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., reintroduced legislation Tuesday to designate the Gila River as a Wild and Scenic River.
Jon Harned, a wilderness guide and naturalist for 30 years lives near the Gila in Grant County, and has heard many stories from residents who have taken their families to the river for generations to hunt and fish.
"The history of this river is incredibly important, especially with the Gila Wilderness being the headwaters of the San Francisco and the Gila Rivers," Harned explained.
The M.H. 'Dutch' Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act was originally introduced in May 2020. If passed, the legislation would protect the watershed from the region's mining and agricultural interests. The Heritage Waters Coalition opposes the designation, arguing it would hurt the area's industry.
The popularity of the rivers is an important economic driver for communities in southwestern New Mexico.
Joel Davis, tribal attorney for the Fort Sill Apache Tribe, said they are also important to indigenous people and the area's culturally significant sites.
"This bill, not only does it help them protect the homeland, it'll give some ability to help manage and ensure that significant, cultural historical sites are protected," Davis noted.
The push for protection of the Gila River comes as drought lingers in the Southwest and water dwindles in the Southwest.
Heinrich believes protection of the 450 miles of waterways within the Gila River system is long overdue.
"As long as I've lived in New Mexico, I have always been drawn to the Gila," Heinrich remarked. "Trips to the Gila have given me the time to reflect on what is truly important in life."
The Gila was inaugurated as America's first wilderness in 1924, 40 years before the Wilderness Act.
RICHMOND, Va. - The trick-or-treaters are gone, but that doesn't mean your jack-o'-lantern has to be sent to the trash after Halloween. To help the environment, a conservation group is encouraging Virginians to recycle them instead.
At the National Wildlife Federation, naturalist David Mizejewski said carved pumpkins usually last a few days before they start to go bad. But you can help wildlife before then by cutting them open and leaving them in your yard for birds and squirrels. He said his group usually discourages folks from feeding wild animals, especially mammals, but this is a once-a-year treat.
"It's an OK thing to do, as long as you're not overdoing it or putting out 50 pumpkins in your backyard or bringing them to natural areas and dumping them," he said. "Don't do that; that's actually littering."
Pigs also love pumpkins, and Virginians can recycle theirs at local farms and animal sanctuaries. The Pumpkins for Pigs program lists dozens of locations across the state to bring fresh or already-carved pumpkins so hogs can have a post-Halloween feast.
Mizejewski said pumpkins are perfect for composting since they're 90% water and break down quickly after they're cut. Before adding to your compost pile, he advises removing the seeds to dry, then leaving them out for birds and small mammals such as chipmunks. Or you can collect the seeds and plant them to grow pumpkins for next season.
"Now, not only is that going to result in you having your own little private pumpkin patch," he said, "but the flowers that pumpkins put out, pumpkins are part of the squash family and they actually can be an important source of nectar and pollen for some of our wild native bees."
There is one exception. Mizejewski said if you've painted your pumpkin or sprayed it with anything to keep animals away, don't offer it to wildlife or put it in a compost bin. In those cases, it's best to just toss it out.
HIGH POINT, N.C. - The National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council have released the latest list of furniture retailers who rely on sustainably sourced wood.
Companies such as Cisco Home, Williams-Sonoma, The Arrangement and Working Wonders ranked at the top for sustainable practices.
Susan Inglis - executive director of the Sustainable Furnishings Council - said the scorecard is both a guide for conscientious consumers and a blueprint for retailers seeking to improve their wood-sourcing standards.
"These companies have all made a commitment to sourcing their wood products carefully," said Inglis, "so as to avoid contributing to deforestation."
North Carolina is home to the fifth-largest wood-product manufacturing industry in the nation. The Scorecard is available online at 'sustainablefurnishings.org.'
Barbara Bramble - vice president for International Wildlife Conservation at the National Wildlife Federation - explained that much of the wood used to make furniture is harvested from natural forests, but she said wood production can be done sustainably without worsening deforestation.
Around 30% of the world's forests are production forests.
"A lot of wood harvests around the world are illegal," said Bramble, "and unsustainable in other ways, damaging to forests and soils and water quality, but it doesn't have to be that way."
Inglis said the scorecard goes beyond home decor, pointing out that when trees are cut down, their stored carbon is released into the environment. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, tropical deforestation makes up around 20% of annual global greenhouse-gas emissions.
"Consumers do understand more and more that healthy forests have something to do with our being able to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change," said Inglis.
Bramble said momentum is growing in wood-dependent industries to step up policies and practices that promote responsibly sourced wood.
"Even during this last year and a half of the COVID pandemic," said Bramble, "we have found that the number of companies getting involved in the wood furniture scorecard, getting interested in increasing their score, has gone up with each installment each year."
About a third of wood extracted from natural forests worldwide is used for timber products, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.
