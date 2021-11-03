This Fall, Leave Some Leaves as Natural Gardening Supplement

HARRISBURG, Pa. - While it might feel natural to rake the leaves in your yard this fall, those leaves might play a more natural role in your garden or lawn.



It isn't necessary to remove every leaf from the yard, said David Mizejewski, a naturalist for the National Wildlife Federation, although he noted that just letting them all pile up can smother the grass. By not raking and bagging all the leaves to be sent to the landfill, he said, you're doing a service to the planet in a number of ways.



"When organic matter like leaves go into the landfill," he said, "they get buried and they decompose anaerobically without oxygen, which produces methane gas, which is a potent greenhouse gas pollutant that's contributing to global climate change."



Not bagging leaves also cuts down on the use of gasoline-powered tools such as mowers and leaf blowers, Mizejewski said. He encouraged people to consider reducing the size of their lawns, which can be killed by dense layers of leaves, and adding more garden beds, which benefit from the decaying leaf matter.



The leaf layer also is habitat for a number of animal species, including chipmunks, beneficial insects and spiders. Mizejewski said 94% of moths spend some part of their life cycle in the leaf layer, many in the winter months as pupa. When they emerge, they lay eggs, and moth caterpillars are an important food source for many backyard birds.



"So you begin to see how it's all connected," he said. "If you get rid of all of those leaves, you wipe out that habitat for all those animals and the food source for the birds in the spring."



For people looking to add more garden beds, Mizejewski said using fallen leaves could be a way to save money, since they're a natural alternative to buying mulch and fertilizer.



"Slowly but surely, you can kind of convert your typical yard into something a little bit more natural and, honestly, maybe a little bit more alive and beautiful," he said. "And that's kind of the heart of what we're talking about at the National Wildlife Federation, through our Garden for Wildlife movement."



SILVER CITY, N.M. -- New Mexico's U.S. senators are making another attempt to protect the last remaining free-flowing rivers and tributary systems to the Colorado River.



Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., reintroduced legislation Tuesday to designate the Gila River as a Wild and Scenic River.



Jon Harned, a wilderness guide and naturalist for 30 years lives near the Gila in Grant County, and has heard many stories from residents who have taken their families to the river for generations to hunt and fish.



"The history of this river is incredibly important, especially with the Gila Wilderness being the headwaters of the San Francisco and the Gila Rivers," Harned explained.



The M.H. 'Dutch' Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act was originally introduced in May 2020. If passed, the legislation would protect the watershed from the region's mining and agricultural interests. The Heritage Waters Coalition opposes the designation, arguing it would hurt the area's industry.



The popularity of the rivers is an important economic driver for communities in southwestern New Mexico.



Joel Davis, tribal attorney for the Fort Sill Apache Tribe, said they are also important to indigenous people and the area's culturally significant sites.



"This bill, not only does it help them protect the homeland, it'll give some ability to help manage and ensure that significant, cultural historical sites are protected," Davis noted.



The push for protection of the Gila River comes as drought lingers in the Southwest and water dwindles in the Southwest.



Heinrich believes protection of the 450 miles of waterways within the Gila River system is long overdue.



"As long as I've lived in New Mexico, I have always been drawn to the Gila," Heinrich remarked. "Trips to the Gila have given me the time to reflect on what is truly important in life."



The Gila was inaugurated as America's first wilderness in 1924, 40 years before the Wilderness Act.



