PNS Daily Newscast - November 4, 2021
As leaders from around the world meet in Glasgow, the U.S. plan to tackle climate change is coming into focus, and Supreme Court Justices' questions point to trouble for New York's concealed-carry law.

2021Talks - November 4, 2021
Republicans block debate on another voting rights bill, New Jersey's razor-thin governors race goes to the incumbent, and President Bidens social spending package moves closer to a House vote.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America; Oregons model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

This Fall, Leave Some Leaves as Natural Gardening Supplement

Wednesday, November 3, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. - While it might feel natural to rake the leaves in your yard this fall, those leaves might play a more natural role in your garden or lawn.

It isn't necessary to remove every leaf from the yard, said David Mizejewski, a naturalist for the National Wildlife Federation, although he noted that just letting them all pile up can smother the grass. By not raking and bagging all the leaves to be sent to the landfill, he said, you're doing a service to the planet in a number of ways.

"When organic matter like leaves go into the landfill," he said, "they get buried and they decompose anaerobically without oxygen, which produces methane gas, which is a potent greenhouse gas pollutant that's contributing to global climate change."

Not bagging leaves also cuts down on the use of gasoline-powered tools such as mowers and leaf blowers, Mizejewski said. He encouraged people to consider reducing the size of their lawns, which can be killed by dense layers of leaves, and adding more garden beds, which benefit from the decaying leaf matter.

The leaf layer also is habitat for a number of animal species, including chipmunks, beneficial insects and spiders. Mizejewski said 94% of moths spend some part of their life cycle in the leaf layer, many in the winter months as pupa. When they emerge, they lay eggs, and moth caterpillars are an important food source for many backyard birds.

"So you begin to see how it's all connected," he said. "If you get rid of all of those leaves, you wipe out that habitat for all those animals and the food source for the birds in the spring."

For people looking to add more garden beds, Mizejewski said using fallen leaves could be a way to save money, since they're a natural alternative to buying mulch and fertilizer.

"Slowly but surely, you can kind of convert your typical yard into something a little bit more natural and, honestly, maybe a little bit more alive and beautiful," he said. "And that's kind of the heart of what we're talking about at the National Wildlife Federation, through our Garden for Wildlife movement."

Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Arizona Public Service provides energy to more than 2.7 million customers across the state. (Sashkin/Adobe Stock)

Arizona Regulators Cut Power Company's Rate-Hike Request

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Following pressure from consumer groups and ratepayers, the Arizona Corporation Commission this week made significant cuts to a …

North Dakotans Urged to Plan for Higher Heating Bills

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A recent dip in temperatures likely prompted many North Dakotans to start cranking up the heat. With natural-gas prices expected …

Protecting the Family Farm Focus of Virtual Event

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Family farms are navigating a maze of market barriers and threats from climate change. While solutions develop, some say producers …

Together, Medicaid, CHIP and the state insurance marketplace Pennie account for nearly 46% of children covered in Pennsylvania. (Adobe Stock)

Report: PA Kids' Health Coverage Increased During Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Since the pandemic began, public health coverage for children has increased by 10% in Pennsylvania, and a new report underscored …

Newly Introduced Ohio Bill Mirrors Texas' Abortion Ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio again is jumping into the national debate over abortion access, with a new bill introduced that mirrors Texas' strict abortion …

Local government representatives marched on World of Action Day at the 2015 World Congress of Local Governments for Sustainability in Seoul, South Korea. Many are headed to Scotland this week.(ICLEI USA)

Californians Head to Glasgow for Climate Change Summit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, a contingent of local government officials from California and across the U.S. is headed to the United Nations …

Groups Speak Out on Clark County Redistricting Maps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Good-government groups are criticizing the new district voting maps approved by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, predicting …

Open Enrollment Begins for 2022 'Obamacare' Health Care Plans

SALT LAKE CITY -- Open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is underway in Utah and across the country, and experts are …

 

