Thursday, November 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 4, 2021
Play

As leaders from around the world meet in Glasgow, the U.S. plan to tackle climate change is coming into focus, and Supreme Court Justices' questions point to trouble for New York's concealed-carry law.

2021Talks - November 4, 2021
Play

Republicans block debate on another voting rights bill, New Jersey's razor-thin governors race goes to the incumbent, and President Bidens social spending package moves closer to a House vote.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America; Oregons model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

As Pandemic Lingers, Tips for Safe Holiday Travel

Play

Wednesday, November 3, 2021   

SEATTLE -- As vaccination rates go up, people are more likely to be traveling this holiday season than they did last year, and a physician in Seattle has some tips for how families can travel safely.

Dr. Avantika Waring of Kaiser Permanente, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks after their final shot.

Beyond that, she said people should continue to protect themselves the ways they have been.

"All of the things that we've been doing throughout the pandemic, even beyond vaccination, are still really important," Waring advised. "So, wearing a mask on the airline and also in any sort of indoor space. Trying to practice social distancing from people who aren't in our immediate family is still important. Washing our hands. Avoiding large crowds."

Washington state recommends booster shots at least six months after their original Pfizer or Moderna shots for people 65 and older, also those with underlying medical conditions or who live in long-term care facilities. Waring noted people should also speak with their doctors about getting a flu shot.

This week, the CDC's vaccine advisors voted to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages five to eleven, giving the green light for children in this age group to get shots.

Waring added it opens the door for them to travel safely over the holidays.

"Having conversations with your kids, I think right now, is a great opportunity as we're heading into the next phase of vaccinations," Waring explained. "Just talk to them about the importance of getting these shots and how it's hopefully going to change things for all us in the coming weeks and months."

Parents can consult their kids' doctors about getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

Waring also advised people to keep in mind the COVID-19 regulations of the places they'll travel.

"The state and local guidelines might be different based on where you're going," Waring pointed out. "So always look into what the requirements will be when you arrive, as far as masking requirements, and also whether you'll need to have vaccination documents and that kind of thing."

Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Arizona Public Service provides energy to more than 2.7 million customers across the state. (Sashkin/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Arizona Regulators Cut Power Company's Rate-Hike Request

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Following pressure from consumer groups and ratepayers, the Arizona Corporation Commission this week made significant cuts to a …

Social Issues

North Dakotans Urged to Plan for Higher Heating Bills

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A recent dip in temperatures likely prompted many North Dakotans to start cranking up the heat. With natural-gas prices expected …

Environment

Protecting the Family Farm Focus of Virtual Event

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Family farms are navigating a maze of market barriers and threats from climate change. While solutions develop, some say producers …

Urgency for the U.S. Congress to designate the Gila River as a Wild and Scenic River follows one of the worst years ever recorded for water levels on the Colorado River. (state.nm.us)

Environment

Heinrich, Lujan Reintroduce NM Gila River Protection Bill

SILVER CITY, N.M. -- New Mexico's U.S. senators are making another attempt to protect the last remaining free-flowing rivers and tributary systems to …

Social Issues

Report: PA Kids' Health Coverage Increased During Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Since the pandemic began, public health coverage for children has increased by 10% in Pennsylvania, and a new report underscored …

In Ohio, 33 Republican legislators are cosponsoring a bill that would allow private citizens to sue abortion providers. (Fibonnaci Blue/Flickr)

Health and Wellness

Newly Introduced Ohio Bill Mirrors Texas' Abortion Ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio again is jumping into the national debate over abortion access, with a new bill introduced that mirrors Texas' strict abortion …

Environment

Californians Head to Glasgow for Climate Change Summit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, a contingent of local government officials from California and across the U.S. is headed to the United Nations …

Social Issues

Groups Speak Out on Clark County Redistricting Maps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Good-government groups are criticizing the new district voting maps approved by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, predicting …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021