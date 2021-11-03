As Pandemic Lingers, Tips for Safe Holiday Travel

SEATTLE -- As vaccination rates go up, people are more likely to be traveling this holiday season than they did last year, and a physician in Seattle has some tips for how families can travel safely.
Dr. Avantika Waring of Kaiser Permanente, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks after their final shot.
Beyond that, she said people should continue to protect themselves the ways they have been.
"All of the things that we've been doing throughout the pandemic, even beyond vaccination, are still really important," Waring advised. "So, wearing a mask on the airline and also in any sort of indoor space. Trying to practice social distancing from people who aren't in our immediate family is still important. Washing our hands. Avoiding large crowds."
Washington state recommends booster shots at least six months after their original Pfizer or Moderna shots for people 65 and older, also those with underlying medical conditions or who live in long-term care facilities. Waring noted people should also speak with their doctors about getting a flu shot.
This week, the CDC's vaccine advisors voted to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages five to eleven, giving the green light for children in this age group to get shots.
Waring added it opens the door for them to travel safely over the holidays.
"Having conversations with your kids, I think right now, is a great opportunity as we're heading into the next phase of vaccinations," Waring explained. "Just talk to them about the importance of getting these shots and how it's hopefully going to change things for all us in the coming weeks and months."
Parents can consult their kids' doctors about getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
Waring also advised people to keep in mind the COVID-19 regulations of the places they'll travel.
"The state and local guidelines might be different based on where you're going," Waring pointed out. "So always look into what the requirements will be when you arrive, as far as masking requirements, and also whether you'll need to have vaccination documents and that kind of thing."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Now is the time to sign up for health insurance or hunt for a better deal, as this year's CoveredCA's open-enrollment period runs now through Jan. 31.
Groups advocating for older Americans urged everyone, even those currently insured, to check out the CoveredCA website, which said more than 70% of consumers who get subsidies could choose health coverage for less than $10 per month.
Luis Campillo, Los Angeles regional manager for AARP California, said lawmakers increased the financial supports in the wake of the pandemic.
"With the recently enacted American Rescue Plan, which increased financial help for ACA insurance premiums, there's certainly more Californians who may be eligible than in years past," Campillo explained.
According to CoveredCA, an estimated 1.1 million uninsured Californians could get financial help to pay for coverage through Medi-Cal or CoveredCA, and 85% of them, about 943,000 people, can get covered with no monthly premium.
For more information, go to CoveredCA.com or call 800-300-1506.
Campillo noted AARP is also mobilizing its 38 million members to support a proposal to allow Medicare to negotiate to lower the price of prescription drugs.
"Our e-activists are contacting their members of Congress to take advantage of this monumental opportunity," Campillo emphasized. "To help a lot of people who are paying a lot of money for medications that are available cheaply in other industrialized nations."
The plan to lower the cost of prescription drugs was part of President Joe Biden's original Build Back Better reconciliation proposal but was dropped from the framework released last week and is in danger of being left out of the final bill.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP California contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Advocates for expanding Medicaid are regrouping after Wyoming lawmakers voted against an expansion bill during last week's special session.
get more stories like this via email
R.J. Ours, Wyoming and Colorado government relations director with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said anyone could lose health coverage because of loss of employment or having to take a job that doesn't offer insurance.
He said expansion would provide a basic safety net to help families survive financially if they suffer any serious malady.
"But it also helps provide that continuum of care," said Ours, "whether it's wellness checks for kids, or adults' annual cancer screenings - so that folks can have that to count on, even in the toughest of times."
According to a recent poll, nearly six in ten Wyoming Republicans and Independents - and 98% of Democrats - want to see Medicaid expanded.
Critics worry the state could be left on the hook if the federal government pulls back from covering 90% of expansion costs, with others concerned about potential loss of hospital profits.
The Wyoming Department of Health projects that expanding Medicaid would help an estimated 24,000 residents get health insurance, most of whom have jobs without health plans.
Ours said Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and Utah are all benefiting from extending health coverage to low-income residents.
"You end up with a decrease in the uninsured rate," said Ours. "Hospitals are 84% less likely to close, especially in rural areas where insurance coverage is more the exception than the rule."
More than half of Wyoming voters say the health-care system is not meeting the needs of working, lower-income residents.
Two-thirds of voters say they know someone who would benefit from expansion, and more than one in four are worried that someone in their household will lose health coverage in the next year.
HAMPTON, Va. -- Today is the 15th annual World Stroke Day, and a young Virginia survivor is sharing her story to raise awareness that a stroke can strike at any age.
Christina Saldivar of Hampton was just 26 when she suffered a severe headache last year, after teaching a music class to elementary school students. She blacked out, but was able to call the school nurse as soon as she realized she had been unconscious.
Thanks to a quick 911 call, Saldivar was able to get to the hospital, where doctors said she'd suffered a brain aneurysm.
"I want young people to know that a stroke can happen to anyone," Saldivar stressed. "Everyone should be aware of the signs."
Those signs are known as "FAST," which stands for "Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and then it's Time to call."
Saldivar joined about 100,000 people between the ages of 18 and 45 who have strokes each year in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association. She is also among the 17,000 Virginians a year who have first-time strokes.
Saldivar explained she never thought she would be the one out of five women to suffer a stroke. She pointed out the brain disorder remains the number five killer around the world, and thinks she was lucky to survive. A year later, she is continuing to heal.
"The road to recovery has been pretty difficult, but I have shocked my doctors," Saldivar recounted. "There are so many outcomes that could have come about, but I was blessed that I didn't have any other complications."
To prevent strokes, she said it is important to monitor blood pressure, control cholesterol, eat healthy and stay physically active.
American Stroke Association research shows smoking is one of the top three leading risk factors for stroke. But the risk is reduced to about the same as a nonsmoker within two to five years of quitting.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Heart Association Mid Atlantic Affiliate contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, and Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.