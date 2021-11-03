As Pandemic Lingers, Tips for Safe Holiday Travel

SEATTLE -- As vaccination rates go up, people are more likely to be traveling this holiday season than they did last year, and a physician in Seattle has some tips for how families can travel safely.



Dr. Avantika Waring of Kaiser Permanente, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks after their final shot.



Beyond that, she said people should continue to protect themselves the ways they have been.



"All of the things that we've been doing throughout the pandemic, even beyond vaccination, are still really important," Waring advised. "So, wearing a mask on the airline and also in any sort of indoor space. Trying to practice social distancing from people who aren't in our immediate family is still important. Washing our hands. Avoiding large crowds."



Washington state recommends booster shots at least six months after their original Pfizer or Moderna shots for people 65 and older, also those with underlying medical conditions or who live in long-term care facilities. Waring noted people should also speak with their doctors about getting a flu shot.



This week, the CDC's vaccine advisors voted to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages five to eleven, giving the green light for children in this age group to get shots.



Waring added it opens the door for them to travel safely over the holidays.



"Having conversations with your kids, I think right now, is a great opportunity as we're heading into the next phase of vaccinations," Waring explained. "Just talk to them about the importance of getting these shots and how it's hopefully going to change things for all us in the coming weeks and months."



Parents can consult their kids' doctors about getting the COVID-19 vaccination.



Waring also advised people to keep in mind the COVID-19 regulations of the places they'll travel.



"The state and local guidelines might be different based on where you're going," Waring pointed out. "So always look into what the requirements will be when you arrive, as far as masking requirements, and also whether you'll need to have vaccination documents and that kind of thing."



CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Advocates for expanding Medicaid are regrouping after Wyoming lawmakers voted against an expansion bill during last week's special session.



R.J. Ours, Wyoming and Colorado government relations director with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said anyone could lose health coverage because of loss of employment or having to take a job that doesn't offer insurance.



He said expansion would provide a basic safety net to help families survive financially if they suffer any serious malady.



"But it also helps provide that continuum of care," said Ours, "whether it's wellness checks for kids, or adults' annual cancer screenings - so that folks can have that to count on, even in the toughest of times."



According to a recent poll, nearly six in ten Wyoming Republicans and Independents - and 98% of Democrats - want to see Medicaid expanded.



Critics worry the state could be left on the hook if the federal government pulls back from covering 90% of expansion costs, with others concerned about potential loss of hospital profits.



The Wyoming Department of Health projects that expanding Medicaid would help an estimated 24,000 residents get health insurance, most of whom have jobs without health plans.



Ours said Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and Utah are all benefiting from extending health coverage to low-income residents.



"You end up with a decrease in the uninsured rate," said Ours. "Hospitals are 84% less likely to close, especially in rural areas where insurance coverage is more the exception than the rule."



More than half of Wyoming voters say the health-care system is not meeting the needs of working, lower-income residents.



Two-thirds of voters say they know someone who would benefit from expansion, and more than one in four are worried that someone in their household will lose health coverage in the next year.







