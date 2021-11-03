Thursday, November 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 4, 2021
Play

As leaders from around the world meet in Glasgow, the U.S. plan to tackle climate change is coming into focus, and Supreme Court Justices' questions point to trouble for New York's concealed-carry law.

2021Talks - November 4, 2021
Play

Republicans block debate on another voting rights bill, New Jersey's razor-thin governors race goes to the incumbent, and President Bidens social spending package moves closer to a House vote.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America; Oregons model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

SD Braces for SCOTUS Activity on Abortions

Play

Wednesday, November 3, 2021   

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- States like South Dakota are being closely watched as the U.S. Supreme Court takes up abortion cases elsewhere in the country.

Because of so-called "trigger laws," some are warning about the potential fallout.

This week, justices heard arguments about new abortion restrictions in Texas, and will soon look at a Mississippi case viewed as a direct threat to Roe v. Wade.

South Dakota is one of eleven states where abortions would be banned if the landmark federal law was overturned.

Kim Floren, co-founder of the Justice Empowerment Network, which helps people in the state access abortion care, said full restrictions would have a devastating effect.

"Abortion saves lives," Floren asserted. "And when people don't have access to it, then their quality of life suffers."

She pointed to circumstances when a pregnancy can threaten the mother's life. Floren also worries miscarriages will come under heavy scrutiny if bans are allowed.

Gov. Kristi Noem said she wants to ensure South Dakota remains a strong anti-abortion state. She signed a recent order restricting abortion medication, and has said she hopes for tighter laws in the future.

The Guttmacher Institute said South Dakota has only two facilities providing abortions.

Floren noted being in a state with a largely hostile view toward the procedure makes it harder for people to talk about critical moments in their reproductive health.

"If you drive through the state, there is an anti-abortion billboard in every single small town that you drive in," Floren observed.

Several states surrounding South Dakota also have trigger laws, and Floren added especially those living on the margins would have to go to great lengths to end a pregnancy.

Anti-abortion advocates say religious beliefs play a role in their decision, but Floren argued people can encounter a variety of unexpected situations, and in some pregnancies, she said emergencies make abortion a necessary option.


get more stories like this via email
Arizona Public Service provides energy to more than 2.7 million customers across the state. (Sashkin/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Arizona Regulators Cut Power Company's Rate-Hike Request

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Following pressure from consumer groups and ratepayers, the Arizona Corporation Commission this week made significant cuts to a …

Social Issues

North Dakotans Urged to Plan for Higher Heating Bills

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A recent dip in temperatures likely prompted many North Dakotans to start cranking up the heat. With natural-gas prices expected …

Environment

Protecting the Family Farm Focus of Virtual Event

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Family farms are navigating a maze of market barriers and threats from climate change. While solutions develop, some say producers …

Urgency for the U.S. Congress to designate the Gila River as a Wild and Scenic River follows one of the worst years ever recorded for water levels on the Colorado River. (state.nm.us)

Environment

Heinrich, Lujan Reintroduce NM Gila River Protection Bill

SILVER CITY, N.M. -- New Mexico's U.S. senators are making another attempt to protect the last remaining free-flowing rivers and tributary systems to …

Social Issues

Report: PA Kids' Health Coverage Increased During Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Since the pandemic began, public health coverage for children has increased by 10% in Pennsylvania, and a new report underscored …

Local government representatives marched on World of Action Day at the 2015 World Congress of Local Governments for Sustainability in Seoul, South Korea. Many are headed to Scotland this week.(ICLEI USA)

Environment

Californians Head to Glasgow for Climate Change Summit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, a contingent of local government officials from California and across the U.S. is headed to the United Nations …

Social Issues

Groups Speak Out on Clark County Redistricting Maps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Good-government groups are criticizing the new district voting maps approved by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, predicting …

Environment

Don’t Toss that Jack-O’-Lantern: Nature-Friendly Tips for Recycling

RICHMOND, Va. - The trick-or-treaters are gone, but that doesn't mean your jack-o'-lantern has to be sent to the trash after Halloween. To help the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021