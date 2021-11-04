Thursday, November 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 4, 2021
Play

As leaders from around the world meet in Glasgow, the U.S. plan to tackle climate change is coming into focus, and Supreme Court Justices' questions point to trouble for New York's concealed-carry law.

2021Talks - November 4, 2021
Play

Republicans block debate on another voting rights bill, New Jersey's razor-thin governors race goes to the incumbent, and President Bidens social spending package moves closer to a House vote.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America; Oregons model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Heinrich, Lujan Reintroduce NM Gila River Protection Bill

Play

Thursday, November 4, 2021   

SILVER CITY, N.M. -- New Mexico's U.S. senators are making another attempt to protect the last remaining free-flowing rivers and tributary systems to the Colorado River.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., reintroduced legislation Tuesday to designate the Gila River as a Wild and Scenic River.

Jon Harned, a wilderness guide and naturalist for 30 years lives near the Gila in Grant County, and has heard many stories from residents who have taken their families to the river for generations to hunt and fish.

"The history of this river is incredibly important, especially with the Gila Wilderness being the headwaters of the San Francisco and the Gila Rivers," Harned explained.

The M.H. 'Dutch' Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act was originally introduced in May 2020. If passed, the legislation would protect the watershed from the region's mining and agricultural interests. The Heritage Waters Coalition opposes the designation, arguing it would hurt the area's industry.

The popularity of the rivers is an important economic driver for communities in southwestern New Mexico.

Joel Davis, tribal attorney for the Fort Sill Apache Tribe, said they are also important to indigenous people and the area's culturally significant sites.

"This bill, not only does it help them protect the homeland, it'll give some ability to help manage and ensure that significant, cultural historical sites are protected," Davis noted.

The push for protection of the Gila River comes as drought lingers in the Southwest and water dwindles in the Southwest.

Heinrich believes protection of the 450 miles of waterways within the Gila River system is long overdue.

"As long as I've lived in New Mexico, I have always been drawn to the Gila," Heinrich remarked. "Trips to the Gila have given me the time to reflect on what is truly important in life."

The Gila was inaugurated as America's first wilderness in 1924, 40 years before the Wilderness Act.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References:  
Senate Bill 3129 2021

get more stories like this via email
Arizona Public Service provides energy to more than 2.7 million customers across the state. (Sashkin/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Arizona Regulators Cut Power Company's Rate-Hike Request

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Following pressure from consumer groups and ratepayers, the Arizona Corporation Commission this week made significant cuts to a …

Social Issues

North Dakotans Urged to Plan for Higher Heating Bills

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A recent dip in temperatures likely prompted many North Dakotans to start cranking up the heat. With natural-gas prices expected …

Environment

Protecting the Family Farm Focus of Virtual Event

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Family farms are navigating a maze of market barriers and threats from climate change. While solutions develop, some say producers …

Together, Medicaid, CHIP and the state insurance marketplace Pennie account for nearly 46% of children covered in Pennsylvania. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: PA Kids' Health Coverage Increased During Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Since the pandemic began, public health coverage for children has increased by 10% in Pennsylvania, and a new report underscored …

Health and Wellness

Newly Introduced Ohio Bill Mirrors Texas' Abortion Ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio again is jumping into the national debate over abortion access, with a new bill introduced that mirrors Texas' strict abortion …

Local government representatives marched on World of Action Day at the 2015 World Congress of Local Governments for Sustainability in Seoul, South Korea. Many are headed to Scotland this week.(ICLEI USA)

Environment

Californians Head to Glasgow for Climate Change Summit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, a contingent of local government officials from California and across the U.S. is headed to the United Nations …

Social Issues

Groups Speak Out on Clark County Redistricting Maps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Good-government groups are criticizing the new district voting maps approved by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, predicting …

Social Issues

Open Enrollment Begins for 2022 'Obamacare' Health Care Plans

SALT LAKE CITY -- Open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is underway in Utah and across the country, and experts are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021