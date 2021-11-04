Thursday, November 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 4, 2021
Play

As leaders from around the world meet in Glasgow, the U.S. plan to tackle climate change is coming into focus, and Supreme Court Justices' questions point to trouble for New York's concealed-carry law.

2021Talks - November 4, 2021
Play

Republicans block debate on another voting rights bill, New Jersey's razor-thin governors race goes to the incumbent, and President Bidens social spending package moves closer to a House vote.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America; Oregons model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Environment  |  Rural/Farming    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Protecting the Family Farm Focus of Virtual Event

Play

Thursday, November 4, 2021   

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Family farms are navigating a maze of market barriers and threats from climate change.

While solutions develop, some say producers could learn a thing or two from past crises, and a leading advocate in North Dakota is helping to deliver that message.

Saturday, the Dakota Resource Council (DRC) will host its annual meeting virtually.

Sarah Vogel, attorney, author, and former North Dakota Commissioner of Agriculture, who led the landmark federal case from the 1980s that protected many farms from foreclosure, will be one of the speakers. She sees similarities in past and current struggles.

In the '80s, she and other advocates learned to overcome an unfair appeals process within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

"Back then, the person that would be the hearing officer would often be the person who made the decision that was being appealed," Vogel recounted. "Well, you're not gonna get a fair hearing if your judge is also the executioner."

Thanks to reforms, she said a more neutral process exists today, giving smaller farmers a bigger voice.

The Resource Council urged policymakers to offer more incentives to producers who want to adopt conservation practices, which can better protect their land from extreme weather events. The USDA said the number of farm operations in North Dakota has fallen to 26,000, with some of the biggest declines in those with the smallest revenue.

Vogel advised farmers struggling to keep their head above water should amplify calls for patience from lenders. She pointed out leaning on landowners to make abrupt decisions creates a wave of problems seen in the '80s, such as declines in property values.

Vogel added that is not good for surrounding communities.

"Today, we see declines in the rural economy, and boarded-up Main Streets and so forth," Vogel observed. "A lot of that is connected to the loss of family farmers. "

Current farmers pointed to the need for reforms when it comes to market concentration. They said only a handful of firms control beef and other commodities. This year, the Biden administration announced a series of moves to address those concerns.

Saturday's meeting runs from 12:45 to 5:00 p.m. You do not have to be a DRC member to listen in. Those interested can e-mail the group for a Zoom link.

Disclosure: Dakota Resource Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, and Rural/Farming Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Arizona Public Service provides energy to more than 2.7 million customers across the state. (Sashkin/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Arizona Regulators Cut Power Company's Rate-Hike Request

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Following pressure from consumer groups and ratepayers, the Arizona Corporation Commission this week made significant cuts to a …

Social Issues

North Dakotans Urged to Plan for Higher Heating Bills

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A recent dip in temperatures likely prompted many North Dakotans to start cranking up the heat. With natural-gas prices expected …

Environment

Heinrich, Lujan Reintroduce NM Gila River Protection Bill

SILVER CITY, N.M. -- New Mexico's U.S. senators are making another attempt to protect the last remaining free-flowing rivers and tributary systems to …

Together, Medicaid, CHIP and the state insurance marketplace Pennie account for nearly 46% of children covered in Pennsylvania. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: PA Kids' Health Coverage Increased During Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Since the pandemic began, public health coverage for children has increased by 10% in Pennsylvania, and a new report underscored …

Health and Wellness

Newly Introduced Ohio Bill Mirrors Texas' Abortion Ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio again is jumping into the national debate over abortion access, with a new bill introduced that mirrors Texas' strict abortion …

Local government representatives marched on World of Action Day at the 2015 World Congress of Local Governments for Sustainability in Seoul, South Korea. Many are headed to Scotland this week.(ICLEI USA)

Environment

Californians Head to Glasgow for Climate Change Summit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, a contingent of local government officials from California and across the U.S. is headed to the United Nations …

Social Issues

Groups Speak Out on Clark County Redistricting Maps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Good-government groups are criticizing the new district voting maps approved by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, predicting …

Environment

Don’t Toss that Jack-O’-Lantern: Nature-Friendly Tips for Recycling

RICHMOND, Va. - The trick-or-treaters are gone, but that doesn't mean your jack-o'-lantern has to be sent to the trash after Halloween. To help the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021