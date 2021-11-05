Friday, November 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 5, 2021
Ten years ago today, tens of thousands of Americans decided to join credit unions on "Bank Transfer Day;" and The Sentencing Project finds in 12 states, more than half the prison population is Black.

2021Talks - November 5, 2021
Vaccine mandate details are laid out for businesses; US House puts final touches on President Biden's spending package; and the Department of Justice takes Texas to court over its new voting law.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

A Decade Ago, Many Americans Ditched Banks for Credit Unions

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Ten years ago today, tens of thousands of Americans decided to join credit unions. It's now known as Bank Transfer Day.

On the first Bank Transfer Day in 2011, it is estimated 40,000 people signed up for credit unions. The transfer happened during the Great Recession, when distrust of big financial institutions that had been bailed out by the federal government was high.

Kim Faucher, vice president of marketing for Trailhead Credit Union, said at the time, they had one location and were not open on Saturdays.

"We opened especially on that day and actually had some conversations with people in the Occupy Portland movement," Faucher recounted. "They decided to march to our credit union through downtown, and there was probably about 100 people that marched here with signs and chanting and gathered in our parking lot."

Faucher pointed out other Portland-area credit unions had big days as well, and the movement toward credit unions has continued since then. Her credit union has increased from about 6,000 members to 10,000 over the past decade.

Bank Transfer Day was started by a California art gallery owner who said he was fed up with Bank of America's debit-card fees. Faucher noted credit unions have a different organization when compared with other financial institutions.

"Credit unions have a unique, not-for-profit cooperative structure," Faucher explained. "Which means credit unions and our members don't pay stockholders. Instead, credit unions return their earnings to members."

Today, there are about 120 million credit union members across the nation.

Disclosure: Northwest Credit Union Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Consumer Issues, Housing/Homelessness, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


