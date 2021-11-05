Report: NC Leads Nation in Black Prison Population

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A recent report from the Sentencing Project finds North Carolina to be one of twelve states in which more than half the prison population is Black.



Criminal-justice reform advocates say barriers to re-entry often mean people of color end up back behind bars.



Yolanda Taylor, managing attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina in Wilson, explained for the one in four North Carolinians with criminal records who have served their time, many are unable to financially support themselves and their families.



"And we do see how the majority of our clients are African American people, who have had past interactions with the judicial system and are now prevented from obtaining a job or obtaining housing," Taylor explained.



Taylor noted legislation such as the Second Act, signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper last year, will help more individuals get on their feet after incarceration.



Beginning Dec. 1, the law will allow certain misdemeanor and felony charges dismissed in court to be automatically expunged, so individuals will not have to file expungement petitions to remove dismissed charges from their record.



Taylor added the criminal-justice system disproportionately impacts the poorest Black and Brown communities.



"People earning less than 150% of the poverty level are 15 times more likely to be charged with a felony," Taylor pointed out. "Which by definition carries a longer sentence, as we know, than those people earning above that threshold."



The report calls on states to eliminate mandatory sentences and stop arrests and prosecutions for low-level drug offenses.



References: Disparity report The Sentencing Project 10/13/2021

Senate Bill 562 (2020) 06/25/2020



get more stories like this via email



FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky counties are caught in a cycle of trying to cover the costs of incarceration by locking up more people and building bigger jails, and a new report showed the problem has stymied efforts for criminal justice reform.



Ashley Spalding, research director at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, explained local jails in some counties receive up to 86% of their jail revenue by jailing individuals for the Kentucky Department of Corrections.



"And so, what ends up happening then is that county jails, they benefit financially from holding people for the state," Spalding emphasized.



Kentucky, along with Louisiana, incarcerates the largest share of people serving felony sentences in county jails. The report calls on lawmakers to develop a plan to completely phase out the use of local jails for people in state custody, in partnership with local governments and the Department of Corrections.



The report highlighted how local governments save money by organizing incarcerated people into work crews. Jails also charge the people housed there a range of fees for booking, food and even e-cigarettes.



Spalding pointed out their commissaries made more than $1.3 million for Kentucky jails in 2018.



"And so in order for us to move forward with the necessary criminal justice reforms that would reduce incarceration in Kentucky, we have to address this broken financial system," Spalding asserted.



The report noted decriminalizing drug possession and implementing policies to release more people before their trials could help address the problem.



The pandemic also has spurred some action in Kentucky. Last April, Gov. Andy Beshear commuted 186 sentences of people with felony convictions. Later, he added 646 people with medical vulnerabilities or less than six months left to serve for nonviolent and nonsexual crimes.



Disclosure: Kentucky Center for Economic Policy contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Criminal Justice, Education, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Incarceration report Ky. Center for Economic Policy 10/21/2021

Executive order Office of the Governor 04/02/2020



get more stories like this via email

