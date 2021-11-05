Friday, November 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 5, 2021
Play

Ten years ago today, tens of thousands of Americans decided to join credit unions on "Bank Transfer Day;" and The Sentencing Project finds in 12 states, more than half the prison population is Black.

2021Talks - November 5, 2021
Play

Vaccine mandate details are laid out for businesses; US House puts final touches on President Biden's spending package; and the Department of Justice takes Texas to court over its new voting law.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
Report: NC Leads Nation in Black Prison Population

Play

Friday, November 5, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A recent report from the Sentencing Project finds North Carolina to be one of twelve states in which more than half the prison population is Black.

Criminal-justice reform advocates say barriers to re-entry often mean people of color end up back behind bars.

Yolanda Taylor, managing attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina in Wilson, explained for the one in four North Carolinians with criminal records who have served their time, many are unable to financially support themselves and their families.

"And we do see how the majority of our clients are African American people, who have had past interactions with the judicial system and are now prevented from obtaining a job or obtaining housing," Taylor explained.

Taylor noted legislation such as the Second Act, signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper last year, will help more individuals get on their feet after incarceration.

Beginning Dec. 1, the law will allow certain misdemeanor and felony charges dismissed in court to be automatically expunged, so individuals will not have to file expungement petitions to remove dismissed charges from their record.

Taylor added the criminal-justice system disproportionately impacts the poorest Black and Brown communities.

"People earning less than 150% of the poverty level are 15 times more likely to be charged with a felony," Taylor pointed out. "Which by definition carries a longer sentence, as we know, than those people earning above that threshold."

The report calls on states to eliminate mandatory sentences and stop arrests and prosecutions for low-level drug offenses.


