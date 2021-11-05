Communities Give Input on Proposed DACA Changes as Deadline Looms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The deadline for public comments on proposed rule changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) is Nov. 29.



Advocates say it is important for students, employers and communities affected by the policy designed to protect immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, to submit their input.



Jazmin Ramirez, Latinx community organizer, Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, pointed out among the changes proposed by the Biden administration, individuals could apply for deferred action or employment authorization separately, which would reduce the cost of the application process.



"People can apply for a work permit if they want to, but they don't have to do it," Ramirez explained.



Comments must be submitted online through a federal portal.



The move follows a decision earlier this year by a federal court in Texas, which ruled DACA was unlawful.



Ramirez noted while the federal government has appealed the court ruling, the proposed changes are an attempt to square it with existing legislation. She also emphasized while new applications are no longer being accepted, DACA renewals still are being processed.



The new rule would clarify deferred action granted under DACA would make a person, quote, "lawfully present" but would not authorize them to stay in the U.S. indefinitely.



Ramirez added although advocacy groups welcome the proposed changes, she believes they are only a stopgap solution.



"The only way that we are going to get a permanent solution, without the fear or the constant battling back and forth in courts that the program will end, will be through a pathway to citizenship," Ramirez contended.



Over the past decade, more than 835,000 individuals who arrived in the U.S. as children have been granted DACA status. A 2020 poll found more than 70% of Americans support giving DACA recipients a pathway to citizenship.



LAS VEGAS - Immigrants' rights groups are rallying all this week to get a path to citizenship into the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, which could get a vote in the next few days.



Advocates want Nevada's two senators to pressure Vice President Kamala Harris to ignore the Senate Parliamentarian's ruling, which said a pathway to citizenship is not a suitable addition to a reconciliation bill.



Erika Castro, organizing director for the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, known as PLAN, thinks the United States should welcome longtime undocumented farmworkers and essential workers, as well as people who have DACA or Temporary Protected Status.



"So, this would actually allow us to live without the fear of deportation, be able to get better paying jobs, continue their education, and simply be able to raise their families with dignity and respect," she said.



The events are organized by the Undocu-council, which is part of the Nevada Immigrant Coalition, along with the groups PLAN, Make the Road Nevada and Mi Familia Vota. They held a vigil Tuesday night at the federal courthouse in Las Vegas. Their "week of action" includes vigils tonight and at 6 p.m. Thursday, plus a full protest rally at 5 p.m. Friday in the same location.



Castro says 'Plan B' would be to ask that the bill change the so-called "registry date" to 2010. This would allow undocumented people who arrived in the United States before 2010 to apply for a green card.



"Estimates are showing that if we were able to adjust the registry date," she said, "that would actually help between 5 million and 8 million people."



Castro added that a third potential solution would be to provide a parole system for immigrants in the reconciliation bill, but not a pathway to citizenship.



CHICAGO -- Advocates for immigrants and refugees in Illinois traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to push for a pathway to citizenship for up to eight million undocumented immigrants.



They asserted they will not stop fighting for comprehensive immigration reform, despite the Senate parliamentarian's decision, which stated current rules do not allow the proposal to be included in the budget reconciliation package in Congress.



Omar Awadh, community organizer for Arab American Family Services in Chicago, who is a Temporary Protected Status holder, said there is no time to waste.



"The different communities, undocumented communities have been living in fear, with the harassment from ICE," Awadh observed. "They fear that their families will be broken, they will be separated from their families, they are going to be separated from their livelihoods."



In recent polling, 65% of Americans think undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and eventually apply for citizenship. More than 80% said they support citizenship for recipients of DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.



The citizenship proposal in the budget reconciliation package applied to those Dreamers, farmworkers, essential workers and people with Temporary Protected Status.



Awadh hopes to see all undocumented residents have the opportunity to become citizens, especially since members of Congress and the President committed to immigration reform in their election campaigns.



"We will not accept the fact that using us as pawns for the campaigns, talking about citizenship, and then forget about us," Awadh asserted. "They must hold themselves accountable."



The push for immigration reform comes as resettlement agencies in Illinois are working to support Afghan refugees beginning to arrive to the state. Chicago alone is expected to become home to more than 500 people fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan.



