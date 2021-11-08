Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

COVID Battle Enters New Phase With Childhood Vaccinations

There are 28 million American kids between the ages of 5 and 11 now eligible for the pediatric version of the coronavirus vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (drfuenteshernandez/Pixabay)

Monday, November 8, 2021   

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Health officials are optimistic that broad immunity against COVID-19 can be achieved for children, now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a pediatric version of Pfizer's vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old.

COVID infection rates are largely falling in the U.S, but experts such as Ezreal Garcia - the director of Community Relations and Emergency Preparedness for Houston's Community Health Network - have said parents who opt to have their children vaccinated could help improve the school environment and end the pandemic sooner.

"I'm encouraging them to consult their pediatrician," said Garcia. "If they feel they're unsure that their child should get it, the best person that would know outside of themselves, would be their pediatrician."

In San Antonio, parents and guardians who help their children get vaccinated at a public health clinic can claim a $100 gift card at their local HEB grocery store.

Dr. Ron Yee, chief medical officer at the National Association of Community Health Centers, said despite its availability, he doesn't expect all eligible kids will step up and get a vaccine right away.

"There'll be some, like we saw with the adults, that immediately come in," said Yee. "There's going to be some that come in later, there's going to be some on the fence. And there's going to be some that start with, 'No, I don't want to get this.' "

There still are rural pockets of America where resistance to the COVID vaccine remains strong. Garcia said that's why health centers are working with local partners to mitigate vaccine hesitancy through community outreach.

"Data and science have proven that vaccines are working," said Garcia, "whether it's meningitis, whether it's flu vaccine, whether it's other vaccines."

Community Health Centers have been caring for those living in poverty and other hard-to-reach populations since the mid-1960s. To date, the centers have completed nearly 16 million vaccinations.



The Build Back Better reconciliation proposal also seeks to extend the Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 million workers in retail, food-service, and other low-wage industries. (Clarksgirl/Morguefile)

Social Issues

Masto, Lee Tout Need for Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- More affordable child care, universal Pre-K, an extension of the child tax credit, a new hearing, vision and dental benefit for …

Social Issues

Following Local Races, Voter Advocates Regroup on IA Election Laws

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms, but a statewide political group said this …

Social Issues

Ohio Protest Bill: Anti-Civil Disorder or Anti-Civil Rights?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio bill dubbed by opponents as "anti-free speech" is up for a possible vote. House Bill 109 increases the penalties for …

One of the reasons that the coalition opposes the permit is because it said Invenergy did not provide, and Allegheny County did not require, an analysis of the impact the facility would have on nearby "environmental justice communities." (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Environmental Orgs Appeal Permit for Gas-Fired Power Plant in Southwest PA

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit …

Social Issues

Congress Urged to Make Free School Meal Program Permanent

GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- During the COVID health emergency, the federal government made school meals available for free to all students, regardless of …

A measure in Oregon implemented in February aims to tackle substance-abuse disorder in a new way. (Richelle/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

OR Drug Decriminalization Measure Strikes at Racial Disparities in Arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Proponents of a measure in Oregon to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs are hailing the reduction in arrests after …

Social Issues

Group Spotlights Community Service Contributions in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we enter the holiday season, groups are spotlighting community service and the value it brings for both volunteers and the people …

Social Issues

Medal of Honor Museum Preparing to Break Ground

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This Veterans Day, Americans are pulling together in support of a new National Medal of Honor Museum set to break ground in …

 

