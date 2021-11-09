Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Play

Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
Play

A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NC Lawmaker: Build Back Better Act “Makes Up” for Time Lost on Emissions

Play

Cutting greenhouse-gas emissions as part of an effort to slow climate change also reduces air pollutants, such as fine particulate matter, that harm human health, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. (Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, November 9, 2021   

DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina lawmakers say President Joe Biden's recently announced Build Back Better Act will help ensure generations of residents are not forced to grapple with extreme weather, drought and other consequences of climate change.

Sen. Natalie Murdock, D-Durham, is one of hundreds of lawmakers across the U.S. who signed a letter calling for climate solutions that overlap with those in Biden's Build Back Better Act.

Murdock said North Carolina communities at most risk from climate change are also those that have been systemically neglected. She pointed out the state stands to gain from $555 billion in the Build Back Better Act allotted to address climate change and increase use of clean energy.

"We're coming off of four years where we did not have a federal partner," Murdock asserted. "So that's all the more reason that we have to act quickly. We have to make up for the time we lost."

The Biden administration said the legislation will be the largest effort to combat climate change in American history. The framework aims to cut greenhouse-gas pollution by one gigaton by 2030, reduce consumer energy costs, improve the quality of air and water, and advance environmental justice by investing in a clean-energy economy.

Murdock believes North Carolina communities that have been systematically neglected need the transformative change the Build Back Better Act could bring. She added young North Carolinians are increasingly voicing their support for climate action.

"I feel that in my district constituents that are under 21, under 18, let me know that this is their top priority," Murdock remarked.

According to polling from Navigator Research, 66% of Americans supported the Build Back Better Act in September.

A majority of Americans are worried about global warming and 55% said they think people in the U.S. are being harmed by the climate crisis right now.


get more stories like this via email
The Build Back Better reconciliation proposal also seeks to extend the Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 million workers in retail, food-service, and other low-wage industries. (Clarksgirl/Morguefile)

Social Issues

Masto, Lee Tout Need for Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- More affordable child care, universal Pre-K, an extension of the child tax credit, a new hearing, vision and dental benefit for …

Social Issues

Following Local Races, Voter Advocates Regroup on IA Election Laws

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms, but a statewide political group said this …

Social Issues

Ohio Protest Bill: Anti-Civil Disorder or Anti-Civil Rights?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio bill dubbed by opponents as "anti-free speech" is up for a possible vote. House Bill 109 increases the penalties for …

One of the reasons that the coalition opposes the permit is because it said Invenergy did not provide, and Allegheny County did not require, an analysis of the impact the facility would have on nearby "environmental justice communities." (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Environmental Orgs Appeal Permit for Gas-Fired Power Plant in Southwest PA

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit …

Social Issues

Congress Urged to Make Free School Meal Program Permanent

GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- During the COVID health emergency, the federal government made school meals available for free to all students, regardless of …

A measure in Oregon implemented in February aims to tackle substance-abuse disorder in a new way. (Richelle/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

OR Drug Decriminalization Measure Strikes at Racial Disparities in Arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Proponents of a measure in Oregon to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs are hailing the reduction in arrests after …

Health and Wellness

Poll: Majority of NC Republican Voters Back Medicaid Expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than half of North Carolina Republican voters say they support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll commissioned by the …

Social Issues

Group Spotlights Community Service Contributions in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we enter the holiday season, groups are spotlighting community service and the value it brings for both volunteers and the people …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021