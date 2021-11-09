Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Congress' Attempt to Open Up Voting Access Stalls

The Freedom to Vote Act would make a number of changes to the law including creating a public holiday for election day. (yavdat/Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, November 9, 2021   

HELENA, Mont. -- States such as Montana have passed legislation some advocates believe could make it harder to vote.

Meanwhile, measures at the federal level to reverse this trend have stalled. Four bills addressing voting rights have been blocked by Senate filibuster this year, including two in the last month co-sponsored by Sen. John Tester, D-Mont.

Robert Brandon, president of the Fair Elections Center, said the measures are important because the federal government is the final protector of the vote.

"Both those bills, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, need to be passed for us to make sure that we can deliver on the promise of America, which is everybody has access to the ballot and a right to vote and have their vote counted," Brandon asserted.

Across the country, some state lawmakers argued tighter laws are needed to ensure the security and integrity of the vote. Republicans have accused the measures in Congress of being an attempt by the federal government to take over elections nationwide.

Brandon pointed out the two bills recently stopped would strike down two measures in particular the Montana Legislature passed this year, including restrictions on ballot collecting, which is seen as an important way for Native Americans to cast their ballots, and changes to voter ID laws requiring additional identification if someone tries to register with a student ID, for instance.

Brandon said another measure not directly addressed in the federal bills is Montana's end to Election Day voter registration.

"If there's a problem with your registration or if somebody messed up in terms of where your records are, you can fix that on election day," Brandon explained. "That's the ultimate fail-safe for a voter that gets stuck because there's some wrong information or something was put in the wrong place."

Montana granted same-day registration in 2005 but repealed it this year. Currently, 19 states allow voters to register on the day of the election.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


The Build Back Better reconciliation proposal also seeks to extend the Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 million workers in retail, food-service, and other low-wage industries. (Clarksgirl/Morguefile)

Social Issues

Masto, Lee Tout Need for Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- More affordable child care, universal Pre-K, an extension of the child tax credit, a new hearing, vision and dental benefit for …

Social Issues

Ohio Protest Bill: Anti-Civil Disorder or Anti-Civil Rights?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio bill dubbed by opponents as "anti-free speech" is up for a possible vote. House Bill 109 increases the penalties for …

Environment

Environmental Orgs Appeal Permit for Gas-Fired Power Plant in Southwest PA

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit …

Advocates for extending pandemic-related universal free school meals say the program helps remove the stigma of so-called "poor kids meals." (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Congress Urged to Make Free School Meal Program Permanent

GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- During the COVID health emergency, the federal government made school meals available for free to all students, regardless of …

Social Issues

OR Drug Decriminalization Measure Strikes at Racial Disparities in Arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Proponents of a measure in Oregon to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs are hailing the reduction in arrests after …

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that North Carolina's budget would see a net gain of $1.21 billion over a two-year period if the state expanded Medicaid. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Poll: Majority of NC Republican Voters Back Medicaid Expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than half of North Carolina Republican voters say they support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll commissioned by the …

Social Issues

Group Spotlights Community Service Contributions in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we enter the holiday season, groups are spotlighting community service and the value it brings for both volunteers and the people …

Environment

Deep Horizon Oil Spill Settlement Funds to Help Restore TX Oyster Reefs

HOUSTON -- Storm damage, pollution and other factors, some related to climate change, are reducing the oyster population, but settlement funds from …

 

