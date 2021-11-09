Medal of Honor Museum to Pay Tribute to Recipients, Including 66 Still Living

BOSTON -- Americans from former presidents to friends and family of military service members are marking Thursday's Veterans Day holiday by spotlighting the contributions of Medal of Honor recipients.
Currently, there are 66 living recipients of the honor, the military's highest award for valor in combat.
Chris Cassidy, CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut, is raising awareness about the museum, set to break ground next year.
"The truth of the matter is that we have 66 living, and that number is getting smaller with each year, just by nature of their age, and so now's the time to build it," Cassidy contented.
Massachusetts is the birthplace of four of the living recipients, including Captain Robert Franklin Foley and Lieutenant Thomas Gunning Kelly, both of whom served and earned their medals during Vietnam, and Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts and Senior Chief Britt Kelly Slabinski, both veterans of the War in Afghanistan.
Cassidy noted the tradition of military service runs deep in the Commonwealth.
"Massachusetts has a fundamental role in the birth of our nation," Cassidy explained. "And the Medal of Honor recipients have allowed our nation to be what it is, with the roots right there in Massachusetts."
The Foundation is also advocating for a national monument dedicated to the recipients of the Medal in Washington, D.C. It has been unanimously approved by the U.S. House and is now up to the Senate.
Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama joined forces to make a public-service announcement about the museum during the recent "Salute to Service" National Football League game between the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.
"Of the estimated 40 million people who have served in the U.S. military since the Civil War, fewer than 4,000 have received the honor," Obama stated.
During next Monday's game against Cleveland, New England Patriots players will be wearing the initials of ten Fallen Heroes on their helmets to recognize their sacrifices.
MASON CITY, Iowa -- The Atlanta Braves are part of this year's World Series, and their name, imagery and chant face growing backlash to be replaced with something not related to Indigenous culture, as some other pro-teams have done.
It's not just a pro-sports issue. In Iowa, there are new efforts to change mascot names in public schools.
In Mason City, the school board is discussing whether the high school's "Mohawk" nickname should be discontinued.
Le Anne Clausen de Montes, coordinator of the Iowa Change the Name Coalition and a mother of Indigenous children in the district, said while some say it is part of school tradition, it is not a reason to keep using it.
"You think about the tradition of tens of thousands of years of Indigenous peoples in North America or elsewhere, and, you know, 95 or 100 years pales in comparison," de Montes asserted.
Coinciding with the local effort is a letter from the Meskwaki Nation, which calls upon 66 schools in Iowa to retire Native-themed mascots.
Aside from arguments about school traditions, others reluctant to change these names contend they were adopted to honor Indigenous people. But groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union countered all the nicknames do is perpetuate stereotypes.
De Montes acknowledged in many cases, it is likely the nicknames were first decided upon without the intention of creating harm. She argued it speaks to a broader lack of awareness when it comes to other cultures.
"For a lot of folks, it's just simply not having good information, not knowing how to ask the questions about the use of Native American names," de Montes explained.
She feels there is less hostility toward the movement to retire these names, citing the racial reckoning from the past year. And at the pro level, franchises such as the Major League Baseball team in Cleveland are making changes. In Iowa, the Marion School District recently retired its "Indians" nickname.
SIMSBURY, Conn. - A northern Connecticut town now owns a former tobacco farm where Martin Luther King Jr. spent some of his teenage years.
More than 75 years ago, the 288 acre Meadowood property in Simsbury partnered with Atlanta's Morehouse College to send students to work on the farm to pay tuition. MLK later described it as an early moment where he had "an inescapable urge to serve society."
Through a ballot measure in May, Simsbury residents overwhelmingly voted to purchase and preserve the land. Already partially lost to subdivision, Simsbury First Selectman Eric Wellman said the town hopes to tell the whole history of Meadowood.
"His time in Simsbury helped inform some of the modern civil rights movement," said Wellman. "And this project makes sense whether you're interested in historic preservation or the environment, or even preserving agriculture in Connecticut."
Through grant funding and support from The Trust for Public Land and Connecticut's Historic Preservation Office, Simsbury was able to purchase the land for $2.5 million. One hundred and forty acres will be preserved as recreational open space, with 116 acres for agriculture.
Simsbury has also received a $400,000 grant to preserve and rehabilitate some of the large tobacco barns on the property. Catherine Labadia, staff archaeologist at the State Historic Preservation Office, said it's critical to preserve spaces like Meadowood that are rich with African American history.
"When you have a place like this, where you can touch the past, I think it makes you have a different sense of how the past touches us, how we connect to it," said Labadia. "Who we were, where we've been, how we've come along."
Only 2% of sites on the National Register of Historic Places focus on Black Americans. Simsbury leaders say they'll work with residents on what they'd like to see for Meadowood's future.
They also want to apply for the property to become part of the Connecticut Freedom Trail, which celebrates the state's African American legacy.
RIVERTON, Wyo. - Community and economic-development leaders are gathering in Riverton this week for the 2021 Wyoming Working Together Conference, and advocates for historic preservation will make the case that saving the state's older storefronts, mansions and other structures can help Wyoming recover from the pandemic's economic fallout.
Thomas Tisthammer, president and founder of Wattle & Daub Contractors, has been renovating older buildings since 1978 and said investments in restoration go directly into local economies.
"Most of the money that goes into a restoration project is for labor, and the building materials are already there," he said. "So you're keeping stuff from going into the landfill as well. You're not tearing something down, scraping it off, and building something new."
Tisthammer said restoring historic structures generates $7 in economic activity for every $1 invested. He added that the cost of rehabbing most older buildings is about half the cost of a new building because you start out with at least a foundation, four walls and a roof already in place.
Casper-based architect Lyle Murtha said it's impossible to match the character of a 100-year-old building with new construction, and pointed to Old Stoney, a 100-year-old school in Sundance that sat empty for 40 years before he helped convert it into a museum and cultural center. After the town added an adjacent city park, Murtha said, Old Stoney now is both a community center and tourist destination.
"Once you tear a building down, it's gone forever," he said. "Even if you're rehabilitating it into some other use, at least some of that history, some of the fabric is still there. And I think people appreciate it."
Tisthammer said most people visiting Wyoming come to see the Old West, not a new mall. He noted that key restoration projects in Cheyenne have helped restore the city's historically vibrant downtown core.
"Buildings like the Union Pacific Depot and the Plains Hotel, they're really monumental sorts of buildings," he said. "They were anchors for the local economy, and then they were also places where people got together, they were a social center."