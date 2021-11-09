Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Deep Horizon Oil Spill Settlement Funds to Help Restore TX Oyster Reefs

Galveston Bay will receive settlement funds from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill to build oyster reefs made mostly from limestone, recycled oyster shells or concrete. (ancolek1998/Pixabay)

Tuesday, November 9, 2021   

HOUSTON -- Storm damage, pollution and other factors, some related to climate change, are reducing the oyster population, but settlement funds from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill are now available to restore oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico.

Experts estimate the Gulf lost between four and eight billion oysters to the massive oil spill, and also saw a loss of reproduction in ensuing years.

Chad Hanson, science officer for The Pew Charitable Trusts, said federal and state officials have earmarked almost $40 million for new or improved reefs to help the shellfish reproduce and thrive.

"The sad news is, oysters have been in massive decline over the past couple decades," Hanson reported. "Something like 80% to 90% of oyster reefs have been lost worldwide, and that's indicative in the Gulf as well."

The oyster work is part of a nearly $100 million payout to also help restore sea turtles, marine mammals and birds, the first in a series of oil-spill recovery plans for the region.

Bill Rodney, coast ecologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, noted by helping oyster reefs grow bigger and taller, shorelines are better protected from storm surge, rising sea levels and erosion.

"We're doing that in Texas, and it's building on what we've already done, so we don't have to do it all in one project," Rodney explained. "We're sort-of integrating it into what's already out there in the landscape."

Hanson noted most people appreciate oysters on the half shell at their local seafood restaurant, but do not realize the small mollusks filter up to 50 gallons of water a day, improving water quality by removing pollutants, sediment and other particles.

"An oyster creates a reef," Hanson observed. "It's almost like a coral reef in its ecological importance, and that reef creates habitat and that habitat has a bunch of ecosystem services."

In addition to habitat, he added healthy oyster reefs provide food and breeding grounds for fish, which in the Gulf ranges from red drum and spotted sea trout to crabs.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


The Build Back Better reconciliation proposal also seeks to extend the Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 million workers in retail, food-service, and other low-wage industries. (Clarksgirl/Morguefile)

Social Issues

Masto, Lee Tout Need for Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- More affordable child care, universal Pre-K, an extension of the child tax credit, a new hearing, vision and dental benefit for …

Social Issues

Following Local Races, Voter Advocates Regroup on IA Election Laws

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms, but a statewide political group said this …

Social Issues

Ohio Protest Bill: Anti-Civil Disorder or Anti-Civil Rights?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio bill dubbed by opponents as "anti-free speech" is up for a possible vote. House Bill 109 increases the penalties for …

One of the reasons that the coalition opposes the permit is because it said Invenergy did not provide, and Allegheny County did not require, an analysis of the impact the facility would have on nearby "environmental justice communities." (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Environmental Orgs Appeal Permit for Gas-Fired Power Plant in Southwest PA

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit …

Social Issues

Congress Urged to Make Free School Meal Program Permanent

GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- During the COVID health emergency, the federal government made school meals available for free to all students, regardless of …

A measure in Oregon implemented in February aims to tackle substance-abuse disorder in a new way. (Richelle/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

OR Drug Decriminalization Measure Strikes at Racial Disparities in Arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Proponents of a measure in Oregon to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs are hailing the reduction in arrests after …

Health and Wellness

Poll: Majority of NC Republican Voters Back Medicaid Expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than half of North Carolina Republican voters say they support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll commissioned by the …

Social Issues

Group Spotlights Community Service Contributions in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we enter the holiday season, groups are spotlighting community service and the value it brings for both volunteers and the people …

 

