New Sources Sought for Rare Earth Elements, to Stop Reliance on China

DETROIT -- Michigan researchers have received a $3.1 million grant to study potential new sources of rare earth metals and how to process them.



Rare earth metals are a set of 17 elements found in the earth's crust, and a key component of many high-tech processes from military technology to electronic devices, batteries for electric cars and magnets in wind turbines. The U.S. relies on China for 80% of our rare earth metals, and the prices have spiked over the last year.



Matthew Allen, chair and professor of chemistry in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Wayne State University and one of the lead researchers for the project, noted it is part of the reason having a consistent supply in the U.S. is critical.



"I'm holding an iPhone right now talking to you. And that iPhone has, like, 200 grams of rare earth elements in it that do a lot of the high-tech processes in there," Allen explained. "These things are just ubiquitous in modern society."



The research team plans to seek out different sources of these metals in the U.S., from ores that can be mined to waste streams from which rare earth metals can be removed, such as coal ash. They also hope to update the processes to be more environmentally sustainable.



Dr. Timothy Dittrich, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering in the College of Engineering at Wayne State and another lead researcher, noted part of the reason the U.S. does not produce as much rare earth metals as do countries such as China is the environmental footprint of recovering them.



He pointed out another goal of the project is to build sustainable ways to do so, by reducing use of solvents, acids and hazardous chemical use, as well as the waste products.



"After we recover the rare earth elements, instead of just putting them in a hazardous-waste landfill, we're also looking at ways to use those for building materials and other uses so that we don't have these other problems that we're creating as we're recovering rare earth elements," Dittrich outlined.



Dittrich added the current reliance on China puts limits on car manufacturers' abilities to commit to electrifying, if they do not have a consistent supply of rare earth metals. The Wayne State professors are partnering with a researcher from the University of California-Los Angeles and the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center.



HOUSTON -- Storm damage, pollution and other factors, some related to climate change, are reducing the oyster population, but settlement funds from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill are now available to restore oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico.



Experts estimate the Gulf lost between four and eight billion oysters to the massive oil spill, and also saw a loss of reproduction in ensuing years.



Chad Hanson, science officer for The Pew Charitable Trusts, said federal and state officials have earmarked almost $40 million for new or improved reefs to help the shellfish reproduce and thrive.



"The sad news is, oysters have been in massive decline over the past couple decades," Hanson reported. "Something like 80% to 90% of oyster reefs have been lost worldwide, and that's indicative in the Gulf as well."



The oyster work is part of a nearly $100 million payout to also help restore sea turtles, marine mammals and birds, the first in a series of oil-spill recovery plans for the region.



Bill Rodney, coast ecologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, noted by helping oyster reefs grow bigger and taller, shorelines are better protected from storm surge, rising sea levels and erosion.



"We're doing that in Texas, and it's building on what we've already done, so we don't have to do it all in one project," Rodney explained. "We're sort-of integrating it into what's already out there in the landscape."



Hanson noted most people appreciate oysters on the half shell at their local seafood restaurant, but do not realize the small mollusks filter up to 50 gallons of water a day, improving water quality by removing pollutants, sediment and other particles.



"An oyster creates a reef," Hanson observed. "It's almost like a coral reef in its ecological importance, and that reef creates habitat and that habitat has a bunch of ecosystem services."



In addition to habitat, he added healthy oyster reefs provide food and breeding grounds for fish, which in the Gulf ranges from red drum and spotted sea trout to crabs.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



HELENA, Mont. -- Results are in, and conservation is one of the big winners from this week's elections in Montana.



In municipal races across the state, Montana Conservation Voters-backed candidates won office. In total, 19 of the 21 candidates the group supported came out victorious, including in Bozeman, Livingston and Whitefish.



Denise Joy, city council member in Billings, said she and many other Montanans were raised to think of themselves as stewards of the land and water.



"Across Montana, I'm sure that becomes a very important part of their voting and important issue as to where the candidates stand on conservation, access to public lands," Joy asserted. "All those kinds of things are fundamental to, really, our lifestyle in Montana."



Joy noted projects are taking place in Billings to aid the environment, such as capturing methane from their landfill and selling it. Conservation-minded candidates won mayoral races in Bozeman, Helena and Missoula.



Stacie Anderson, city council member in Missoula, was among five Montana Conservation Voters-backed candidates for city council. She said conservation is an important part of municipal government.



"There's a lot of things that people don't necessarily realize how conservation interacts with the decisions made at the municipal level," Anderson explained. "We decide land-use decisions and open-space acquisitions and parks."



Anderson added Missoula is working on a number of issues that intersect with conservation, including updating its growth policy.



