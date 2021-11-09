Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
November Spotlights Benefits of Hospice and Palliative Care

Hospice teams provide medical care and pain management, and they give family caregivers a break by helping with showering and other daily activities. (Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, November 9, 2021   

TABERNASH, Colo. -- November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and advocates hope all Coloradans will consider these under-utilized health-care services for themselves and family members.

Katie Sue Van Valkenburg, medical social worker for Namaste Home Health, said everyone will go through an end-of-life journey, and hospice care, which is available to anyone facing a prognosis of 6 months or less to live, can help families and friends make the most of their remaining time together.

"And just like we celebrate babies being born, I want to make sure that we are celebrating people as they leave this life," Van Valkenburg urged. "Because hospice is covered by insurance, why not utilize it, so you can have a much more enjoyable and comfortable end-of-life experience, both for you and your family?"

Palliative care focuses on improving the quality of a patient's life, as opposed to curing a specific illness. Hospice teams provide medical care and pain management and give family caregivers a break by helping with showering and other daily activities. They help navigate Medicare and Medicaid paperwork, and offer emotional and spiritual support, including 13 months of bereavement services for family members and friends.

Matt Whitaker, national director of integrated programs for Compassion and Choices, noted most people access hospice through a doctor's referral, and added you can also find options online.

One common misunderstanding about palliative care is patients are giving up so-called battles with their illness.

Whitaker pointed out many patients continue chemotherapy and other regimens as they struggle with powerful diseases.

"And what we have to do is support people as they make the decision to move from focusing on cure to focusing on care," Whitaker contended. "Making sure that they are able to spend the days that they have left doing what gives them the most meaning possible."

Van Valkenburg emphasized she hopes Namaste's new operation in Grand County will help more patients stay in their homes. Before Nameste arrived, palliative care had not been available in the area for 8 months, which is not uncommon in many rural communities.

"But most of the time if they require a nursing home or a secure unit because of advanced dementia, they were being shipped down to Denver," Van Valkenburg explained. "Which means they are no longer close to family, which can definitely cause a lot of emotional stress and trauma for everyone involved."

Disclosure: Compassion & Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


