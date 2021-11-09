November Spotlights Benefits of Hospice and Palliative Care

TABERNASH, Colo. -- November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and advocates hope all Coloradans will consider these under-utilized health-care services for themselves and family members.



Katie Sue Van Valkenburg, medical social worker for Namaste Home Health, said everyone will go through an end-of-life journey, and hospice care, which is available to anyone facing a prognosis of 6 months or less to live, can help families and friends make the most of their remaining time together.



"And just like we celebrate babies being born, I want to make sure that we are celebrating people as they leave this life," Van Valkenburg urged. "Because hospice is covered by insurance, why not utilize it, so you can have a much more enjoyable and comfortable end-of-life experience, both for you and your family?"



Palliative care focuses on improving the quality of a patient's life, as opposed to curing a specific illness. Hospice teams provide medical care and pain management and give family caregivers a break by helping with showering and other daily activities. They help navigate Medicare and Medicaid paperwork, and offer emotional and spiritual support, including 13 months of bereavement services for family members and friends.



Matt Whitaker, national director of integrated programs for Compassion and Choices, noted most people access hospice through a doctor's referral, and added you can also find options online.



One common misunderstanding about palliative care is patients are giving up so-called battles with their illness.



Whitaker pointed out many patients continue chemotherapy and other regimens as they struggle with powerful diseases.



"And what we have to do is support people as they make the decision to move from focusing on cure to focusing on care," Whitaker contended. "Making sure that they are able to spend the days that they have left doing what gives them the most meaning possible."



Van Valkenburg emphasized she hopes Namaste's new operation in Grand County will help more patients stay in their homes. Before Nameste arrived, palliative care had not been available in the area for 8 months, which is not uncommon in many rural communities.



"But most of the time if they require a nursing home or a secure unit because of advanced dementia, they were being shipped down to Denver," Van Valkenburg explained. "Which means they are no longer close to family, which can definitely cause a lot of emotional stress and trauma for everyone involved."



RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than half of North Carolina Republican voters say they support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll commissioned by the statewide nonprofit N.C. Child.



The findings come as state lawmakers continue to debate expanding the program that would provide health insurance to an additional 600,000 currently uninsured people.



Paul Shumaker, partner at Strategic Partner Solutions, a public issue management firm based in Raleigh, said support increased once GOP voters learned more about who would be eligible for federal health coverage.



"For example, when Republicans learned that only legal residents would be able to apply for Medicaid -- undocumented immigrants would receive no assistance -- that support grew to 78% in favor, with only 11.8% opposed," Shumaker reported.



The poll surveyed 600 registered Republican voters in the state Oct. 26-28.



Sen. Phil Berger, R-Eden, president pro-tem of the Senate, recently said he would be willing to consider Medicaid expansion as part of honing in on a state budget deal. Berger had consistently opposed the program in the past. North Carolina remains one of twelve states nationwide that refuse to expand Medicaid.



More than 70% of Republicans said they would favor expanding Medicaid if it helped provide coverage to uninsured military veterans, including one out of four veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.



Shumaker noted increasing veterans' access to health care was heavily supported by those that identified as "very conservative" Republicans.



"We have 30,000 veterans in North Carolina, veterans of foreign wars, who currently have health insurance issues, that would qualify for Medicaid expansion," Shumaker pointed out.



North Carolinians working in industries such as hospitality, retail, and construction, account for 42% of those working without insurance, and most would be eligible for Medicaid coverage.



Shoemaker added understanding working people would qualify for expanded Medicaid drew the strongest support from poll respondents.



"They would have to enroll in a workforce-preparedness development program, and the support there, with that knowledge, grew to 76.6%, with only 10.3% opposed," Shoemaker explained.



More than 70% of Republicans said they would favor expansion after learning Medicaid coverage would help people get the medication and treatment they need for chronic conditions such as diabetes and cancer.



