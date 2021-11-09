Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

ND Unions Applaud Infrastructure Bill Passage

In addition to roads and bridges, labor leaders say the new infrastructure bill approved by Congress allows for work on other needs, such as adding more capacity to electric grids. (Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, November 9, 2021   

FARGO, N.D. -- Labor leaders said North Dakota is poised to benefit from a boost in federal infrastructure spending, after the public works package cleared its final Congressional hurdle.

Late last week, the House gave approval to a more than $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The White House estimated North Dakota could receive around $2 billion for road and bridge repairs, and there is a possibility of $26 million to add more electric-vehicle (EV)
charging stations.

Jason Ehlert, president of North Dakota's Building Trades Unions, said their members work in all kinds of energy production, and would welcome advancing the network for EV's.

"That's gonna create more jobs, more opportunities, and ultimately just bolsters the market," Ehlert asserted.

He pointed out North Dakota unions also are excited about provisions to boost training in the trades, creating lasting pathways for those who enter the profession. But he said members remain worried about the lack of access to child care, while alluding to funding possibilities under Build Back Better, the broader spending package still being debated.

The unions argued lack of care access hurts families and their ability to work.

Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, said as for the infrastructure bill, there is also beefed-up enforcement when it comes to companies crossing legal boundaries to thwart union-organizing efforts.

"It's happened many times in many organizing campaigns," Larson recounted. "They fire some of the big movers and shakers, and if they do get found guilty, they just have to pay the lost wages."

Erick Brekke, president of the Northern Plains United Labor Council, said whether it's immediate job opportunities or enhanced training, the infrastructure bill sends a strong message.

"It allows us to have more jobs, but two, it also gets the word out there these are not just jobs, but great careers to get out there and everybody has a workplace shortage," Brekke noted.

Among the training provisions is an extension of apprenticeships to marginalized groups, including women and people of color. As for Build Back Better, the plan remains hung up in negotiations with some lawmakers saying it is too costly.

Disclosure: North Dakota AFL-CIO contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


It's not just voter advocates raising concerns about Iowa's new election law. County auditors have said certain aspects of the law make it harder for them to carry out elections. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Following Local Races, Voter Advocates Regroup on IA Election Laws

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms, but a statewide political group said this …

Social Issues

Ohio Protest Bill: Anti-Civil Disorder or Anti-Civil Rights?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio bill dubbed by opponents as "anti-free speech" is up for a possible vote. House Bill 109 increases the penalties for …

Environment

Environmental Orgs Appeal Permit for Gas-Fired Power Plant in Southwest PA

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit …

Advocates for extending pandemic-related universal free school meals say the program helps remove the stigma of so-called "poor kids meals." (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Congress Urged to Make Free School Meal Program Permanent

GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- During the COVID health emergency, the federal government made school meals available for free to all students, regardless of …

Social Issues

OR Drug Decriminalization Measure Strikes at Racial Disparities in Arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Proponents of a measure in Oregon to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs are hailing the reduction in arrests after …

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that North Carolina's budget would see a net gain of $1.21 billion over a two-year period if the state expanded Medicaid. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Poll: Majority of NC Republican Voters Back Medicaid Expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than half of North Carolina Republican voters say they support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll commissioned by the …

Social Issues

Group Spotlights Community Service Contributions in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we enter the holiday season, groups are spotlighting community service and the value it brings for both volunteers and the people …

Social Issues

Medal of Honor Museum Preparing to Break Ground

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This Veterans Day, Americans are pulling together in support of a new National Medal of Honor Museum set to break ground in …

 

