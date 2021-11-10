Environmental Orgs Appeal Permit for Gas-Fired Power Plant in Southwest PA

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit for a large gas-fired power plant which could pose environmental and public health risks.



Invenergy's proposed Allegheny Energy Center would be a 639-megawatt plant located in Elizabeth Township, south of Pittsburgh.



A coalition of four environmental groups said under the permit, Invenergy would be able to turn the plant on and off frequently, which could lead to unlawful spikes in air pollution.



Alex Bomstein, senior litigation attorney for the Clean Air Council, a member of the coalition, said the regional pollution caused by this type of facility would exacerbate asthma and cause heart health problems over time.



"Southwestern Pennsylvania has some of the worst air in the country," Bomstein asserted. "We're all trying to fix that. And this takes us exactly in the wrong direction. And those types of pollutants, they generally stress a person's system, and people who are already vulnerable, are put in a lot worse of a situation."



The Environmental Integrity Project, representing Clean Air Council, PennFuture, and Mountain Watershed Association, filed an appeal to the Allegheny County Health Department last week. A health department spokesperson declined to comment due to ongoing legal matters.



The proposed plant is next to two communities in neighboring Westmoreland County with environmental justice concerns: low-income communities that often bear the brunt of pollution.



A virtual public hearing in June drew more than 200 people, many of whom were worried about its potential public health impacts.



Lisa Graves-Marcucci, Pennsylvania coordinator for community outreach at the Environmental Integrity Project, said a new gas-fired power plant puts Pennsylvania in misalignment with world climate action goals.



"Is this type of energy really what we need, or can we create those good-paying, family-supporting wages by doing renewable energy sources?" Graves-Marcucci questioned. "It's just puzzling to us as to why the county and the state would rally behind this type of operation."



Coalition members added they hope to see the air permit rescinded entirely.



ASHBURN, Va. - Some Virginia lawmakers are applauding Friday's passage of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, claiming it's a critical step forward to support clean energy in the state.



Mike Turner is district supervisor for Ashburn in Northern Virginia, and a member of Elected Officials to Protect America Leadership Council. He said the $1.2 trillion package is especially important after Republican Glenn Youngkin won last week's governor's race.



He said he thinks a Republican governor could set back the state's legislative gains over the past decade on tackling climate change.



"It's entirely feasible that we could have the Virginia Clean Economy Act repealed," said Turner, "that we could pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. So local politics and statewide politics are going to have a huge effect on our clean-energy initiatives going forward."



He noted that over five years, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide the Commonwealth with about $7 billion for highway programs and more than $500 million for bridge replacement and repairs to prepare for the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events.



Although the Act will help repair roads in Virginia, Turner noted that Northern Virginia's top climate priority is switching to electric vehicles and public transportation. Gas emissions from cars are a leading cause of that region's air pollution, he said.



The new package will go a long way to support Northern Virginia's climate focus, bringing the state more than a billion dollars to improve transportation and more than $100 million to expand electric-vehicle charging stations.



"I know that Northern Virginia Transportation Commission's big focus is zero-emission bus programs for all of Northern Virginia," said Turner, "We really recognize that transit and multimodal transportation have to become the preferred alternative to automobile travels. But we've got to get people to get on it."



He pointed out the new funding is even more significant while the U.N. Global Climate summit continues this week in Glasgow, Scotland. As a retired Air Force member, he said he thinks destruction from climate change is a major national-security issue that needs to be addressed worldwide.







