PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Group Spotlights Community Service Contributions in the Hoosier State

This year's Andrus Award recipient in Indiana helps with AARP's Driver Safety program. (and.one/Adobe Stock)

Wednesday, November 10, 2021   

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we enter the holiday season, groups are spotlighting community service and the value it brings for both volunteers and the people they are serving.

Every year, AARP Indiana spotlights community service by their members by nominating someone for the Andrus Award, named after Ethel Percy Andrus, who founded the organization in 1958.

Dick Huber, a retired family physician, is this year's nominee. He has served as a volunteer instructor for AARP's Driver Safety program for 18 years, and said when he teaches, it's not only those taking the class who are learning.

"I think every class that I've had, I learned something from the other people in the class because everybody has unique experiences, and it's nice to share some of those," Huber recounted.

Huber has also participated in a wide range of additional service projects from Meals on Wheels to help address senior hunger and isolation, to supporting older Hoosiers in staying safe and healthy while having as much independence as possible with Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults.

Linda Dunno, president of AARP Indiana, said it is important to take note of the good deeds people do for each other. She added volunteering as state president has been an enriching exercise for her during retirement.

"One of the things about volunteering is that -- and I tell this to anybody that retires and finds themselves bored or finds themselves kind of depressed, because there's not enough to do -- nothing's better for your psyche, I think, than going out and giving to someone else," Dunno stated.

Dunno received the Andrus Award in 2016. She noted Hoosiers age 50 and older interested in volunteer opportunities can contact the state office or go to aarp.org and select Indiana to find out how they can get involved.

Disclosure: AARP Indiana contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


