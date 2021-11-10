Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Poll: Majority of NC Republican Voters Back Medicaid Expansion

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that North Carolina's budget would see a net gain of $1.21 billion over a two-year period if the state expanded Medicaid. (Adobe Stock)

Wednesday, November 10, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than half of North Carolina Republican voters say they support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll commissioned by the statewide nonprofit N.C. Child.

The findings come as state lawmakers continue to debate expanding the program that would provide health insurance to an additional 600,000 currently uninsured people.

Paul Shumaker, partner at Strategic Partner Solutions, a public issue management firm based in Raleigh, said support increased once GOP voters learned more about who would be eligible for federal health coverage.

"For example, when Republicans learned that only legal residents would be able to apply for Medicaid -- undocumented immigrants would receive no assistance -- that support grew to 78% in favor, with only 11.8% opposed," Shumaker reported.

The poll surveyed 600 registered Republican voters in the state Oct. 26-28.

Sen. Phil Berger, R-Eden, president pro-tem of the Senate, recently said he would be willing to consider Medicaid expansion as part of honing in on a state budget deal. Berger had consistently opposed the program in the past. North Carolina remains one of twelve states nationwide that refuse to expand Medicaid.

More than 70% of Republicans said they would favor expanding Medicaid if it helped provide coverage to uninsured military veterans, including one out of four veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Shumaker noted increasing veterans' access to health care was heavily supported by those that identified as "very conservative" Republicans.

"We have 30,000 veterans in North Carolina, veterans of foreign wars, who currently have health insurance issues, that would qualify for Medicaid expansion," Shumaker pointed out.

North Carolinians working in industries such as hospitality, retail, and construction, account for 42% of those working without insurance, and most would be eligible for Medicaid coverage.

Shoemaker added understanding working people would qualify for expanded Medicaid drew the strongest support from poll respondents.

"They would have to enroll in a workforce-preparedness development program, and the support there, with that knowledge, grew to 76.6%, with only 10.3% opposed," Shoemaker explained.

More than 70% of Republicans said they would favor expansion after learning Medicaid coverage would help people get the medication and treatment they need for chronic conditions such as diabetes and cancer.


The Build Back Better reconciliation proposal also seeks to extend the Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 million workers in retail, food-service, and other low-wage industries. (Clarksgirl/Morguefile)

Masto, Lee Tout Need for Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- More affordable child care, universal Pre-K, an extension of the child tax credit, a new hearing, vision and dental benefit for …

Following Local Races, Voter Advocates Regroup on IA Election Laws

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms, but a statewide political group said this …

Ohio Protest Bill: Anti-Civil Disorder or Anti-Civil Rights?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio bill dubbed by opponents as "anti-free speech" is up for a possible vote. House Bill 109 increases the penalties for …

One of the reasons that the coalition opposes the permit is because it said Invenergy did not provide, and Allegheny County did not require, an analysis of the impact the facility would have on nearby "environmental justice communities." (Adobe Stock)

Environmental Orgs Appeal Permit for Gas-Fired Power Plant in Southwest PA

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit …

Congress Urged to Make Free School Meal Program Permanent

GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- During the COVID health emergency, the federal government made school meals available for free to all students, regardless of …

A measure in Oregon implemented in February aims to tackle substance-abuse disorder in a new way. (Richelle/Adobe Stock)

OR Drug Decriminalization Measure Strikes at Racial Disparities in Arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Proponents of a measure in Oregon to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs are hailing the reduction in arrests after …

Group Spotlights Community Service Contributions in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we enter the holiday season, groups are spotlighting community service and the value it brings for both volunteers and the people …

Medal of Honor Museum Preparing to Break Ground

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This Veterans Day, Americans are pulling together in support of a new National Medal of Honor Museum set to break ground in …

 

