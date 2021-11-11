Community Colleges Lure Students Back with Financial Incentives

MODESTO, Calif. -- Community colleges across California are using COVID-19 relief funds to lower costs for students and lure them back to campus.
get more stories like this via email
This fall, enrollment at California community colleges dropped almost 15%, dipping below 2 million for the first time in 30 years.
Santanu Bandyopadhyay, president of Modesto Junior College, said MJC is offering free tuition and canceling student debt.
"We thought that since we have the COVID dollars, rather than using those for institutional improvement, we thought why not directly invest in the students," Bandyopadhyay explained.
As soon as the "MJC is free for me" campaign launched, enrollment shot up. The school is also offering free lunch on Wednesdays and a voucher to buy books once students submit a vaccination card.
Many schools have used the funding to stock campus food pantries, distribute free laptops and Wi-Fi cards, and make emergency grants to cover rent.
A recent survey of students at San Jose Community college found 52% were food insecure in the prior 30 days, 68% were housing insecure in the prior year and 25% had been homeless at some time during the previous year.
Bandyopadhyay pointed out school counselors across the state stand ready to connect students to the help they need.
"We need to spread the word and let students take advantage," Bandyopadhyay urged. "We look at this as our investment in the community."
Federal funding for various programs came from legislation such as the American Rescue Plan, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
SCRANTON, Pa. -- More than 800 public school teachers and paraprofessionals in the Scranton School District are entering their seventh day of a strike, as a result of stagnant wages, expensive health insurance plans and four years without a new contract.
Union members say the district's health-care proposal from its financial recovery plan may result in higher out-of-pocket costs.
Rosemary Boland, president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, said combined with no increase in salaries since 2016, it has resulted in educators leaving the district.
"And now we can't attract nor can we retain any new staff," Boland explained. "Teachers and paras just don't want to work here anymore because they just can't afford it. They can't afford to work in a district where their salary hasn't changed in five years. It's impossible. They have bills, too. They have homes. They have mortgages just like everybody else."
Boland pointed out the district has lost more than 100 teachers and paraprofessionals over the last two years. In a recent statement, the Scranton School District said they're committed to reaching a "fair and sustainable" contract with the union, so students can get back in the classroom.
Educators and supporters rallied in Harrisburg yesterday for state aid to help them save programs, cut as a result of the Scranton School District's recovery plan, including libraries and middle-school band and chorus.
Patrick Festa, a third grade teacher, said the district's plan is punitive.
"We want to spread the word to state government and to the Department of Education and to our governor, the state recovery plan has done this in our wonderful city," Festa emphasized. "It has eliminated a long-standing public school 3- and 4-year-old pre-school program. It is gone because of recovery."
The Scranton School District has been in financial recovery status since Jan. 2019 through the state Department of Education. Scranton teachers last went on strike in 2015; the walkout lasted 11 days.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With nearly two weeks to go until the Commonwealth Court hears arguments about whether Pennsylvania's school funding system is unconstitutional, members of the Pennsylvania Schools Work campaign took to the state Capitol steps yesterday to highlight the issue of inadequate and unfair state funding for schools.
The Education Law Center and the Public Interest Law Center are representing school districts, parents and educational organizations in the case, arguing the way schools are funded in Pennsylvania violates the education clause and the equal protection provision of the state constitution.
Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, said the demonstration was meant to show residents the Keystone State is failing to support public education.
"Eighty-six percent of Pennsylvania school districts have an adequacy gap, and what it looks like for students and the student experience is crumbling buildings or lack of technology, libraries that are shuttered, limited or no access to career-training programs," Klehr outlined.
Pennsylvania ranks 45th for the share of K-12 school funding provided by the state. The state constitution requires the Commonwealth to ensure there is a "thorough and efficient" system of education for all students.
Fifty percent of Black students and 40% of Latino students in Pennsylvania are concentrated in 20% of the districts with the lowest wealth.
Tomas Varela, director of advocacy and communications for the Urban League of Philadelphia, said it is time for the state to adequately support all students.
"When we fight for economic and social justice, we know that it starts with ensuring that our children have what they need to achieve their hopes and dreams," Varela asserted. "The fight for adequate and equitable funding requires a collective effort, a collection of urban, suburban and rural people who demand equal opportunity for all students."
The lawsuit is scheduled to be heard starting Nov. 12. The state Department of Education, state legislature leadership and Gov. Tom Wolf are among those named as defendants in the suit.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Education Law Center contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Disabilities, Education, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California community colleges are joining a new national effort to help more adults of color gain credentials and degrees to close gaps in graduation rates and earnings.
get more stories like this via email
Sandra Fried, vice president of the Foundation for California Community Colleges' Success Center, says taking part in the program will help the state's goal to eliminate those disparities by 2027. She points out that, like the rest of the nation, adult enrollment has dropped significantly in the pandemic, particularly for adult students of color.
"Adult students and students of color have been hit hardest by the pandemic," she said. "They have not enrolled in our programs in as high rates as they have in the past. And because they've been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, it's really important to bring them back into our programs, and provide them the support and resources they need to be successful."
The $8 million initiative, called the REACH Collaborative, aims to provide Black, Hispanic and Native American adult students support for needs such as child care, transportation or academic counseling to help them cross the finish line.
Wayne Taliaferro, strategy officer for the Lumina Foundation, which is cosponsoring the program in California and five other states, said higher education wasn't meeting the needs of adult students of color even before the pandemic, facing barriers to secondary education that many white students don't have, such as limited financial resources.
"The REACH Collaborative aims to take an active step in shifting from this present reality at community colleges, where the bulk of adult students of color are enrolled," he said. "A lot of adults enter community colleges to gain skills for jobs at different entry points, but the onramps don't always lead to quality outcomes and better earnings - or outcomes at all."
About 40% of Black Americans, 58% of Latinos and 50% of Native Americans age 25 and older have only a high-school diploma, compared with 31% of white Americans, according to a Lumina Foundation report.
---
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.