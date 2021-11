Community Colleges Lure Students Back with Financial Incentives

SCRANTON, Pa. -- More than 800 public school teachers and paraprofessionals in the Scranton School District are entering their seventh day of a strike, as a result of stagnant wages, expensive health insurance plans and four years without a new contract.



Union members say the district's health-care proposal from its financial recovery plan may result in higher out-of-pocket costs.



Rosemary Boland, president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, said combined with no increase in salaries since 2016, it has resulted in educators leaving the district.



"And now we can't attract nor can we retain any new staff," Boland explained. "Teachers and paras just don't want to work here anymore because they just can't afford it. They can't afford to work in a district where their salary hasn't changed in five years. It's impossible. They have bills, too. They have homes. They have mortgages just like everybody else."



Boland pointed out the district has lost more than 100 teachers and paraprofessionals over the last two years. In a recent statement, the Scranton School District said they're committed to reaching a "fair and sustainable" contract with the union, so students can get back in the classroom.



Educators and supporters rallied in Harrisburg yesterday for state aid to help them save programs, cut as a result of the Scranton School District's recovery plan, including libraries and middle-school band and chorus.



Patrick Festa, a third grade teacher, said the district's plan is punitive.



"We want to spread the word to state government and to the Department of Education and to our governor, the state recovery plan has done this in our wonderful city," Festa emphasized. "It has eliminated a long-standing public school 3- and 4-year-old pre-school program. It is gone because of recovery."



The Scranton School District has been in financial recovery status since Jan. 2019 through the state Department of Education. Scranton teachers last went on strike in 2015; the walkout lasted 11 days.



HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With nearly two weeks to go until the Commonwealth Court hears arguments about whether Pennsylvania's school funding system is unconstitutional, members of the Pennsylvania Schools Work campaign took to the state Capitol steps yesterday to highlight the issue of inadequate and unfair state funding for schools.



The Education Law Center and the Public Interest Law Center are representing school districts, parents and educational organizations in the case, arguing the way schools are funded in Pennsylvania violates the education clause and the equal protection provision of the state constitution.



Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, said the demonstration was meant to show residents the Keystone State is failing to support public education.



"Eighty-six percent of Pennsylvania school districts have an adequacy gap, and what it looks like for students and the student experience is crumbling buildings or lack of technology, libraries that are shuttered, limited or no access to career-training programs," Klehr outlined.



Pennsylvania ranks 45th for the share of K-12 school funding provided by the state. The state constitution requires the Commonwealth to ensure there is a "thorough and efficient" system of education for all students.



Fifty percent of Black students and 40% of Latino students in Pennsylvania are concentrated in 20% of the districts with the lowest wealth.



Tomas Varela, director of advocacy and communications for the Urban League of Philadelphia, said it is time for the state to adequately support all students.



"When we fight for economic and social justice, we know that it starts with ensuring that our children have what they need to achieve their hopes and dreams," Varela asserted. "The fight for adequate and equitable funding requires a collective effort, a collection of urban, suburban and rural people who demand equal opportunity for all students."



The lawsuit is scheduled to be heard starting Nov. 12. The state Department of Education, state legislature leadership and Gov. Tom Wolf are among those named as defendants in the suit.



