Thursday, November 11, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 12, 2021
States like Wisconsin are closer to closing the digital divide, and critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon an aging coal-burning plant say ratepayers deserve better.

2021Talks - November 11, 2021
Hunger and homelessness plague America's veterans, President Biden is set to sign the infrastructure bill Monday, and Florida's governor considers legal action over migrant flights.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Scranton Teachers Rally in Harrisburg as Strike Enters Seventh Day

Many educators are without health insurance after the Scranton School Board authorized health-insurance cuts if the union went on strike. (Scranton Federation of Teachers Facebook)

Thursday, November 11, 2021   

SCRANTON, Pa. -- More than 800 public school teachers and paraprofessionals in the Scranton School District are entering their seventh day of a strike, as a result of stagnant wages, expensive health insurance plans and four years without a new contract.

Union members say the district's health-care proposal from its financial recovery plan may result in higher out-of-pocket costs.

Rosemary Boland, president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, said combined with no increase in salaries since 2016, it has resulted in educators leaving the district.

"And now we can't attract nor can we retain any new staff," Boland explained. "Teachers and paras just don't want to work here anymore because they just can't afford it. They can't afford to work in a district where their salary hasn't changed in five years. It's impossible. They have bills, too. They have homes. They have mortgages just like everybody else."

Boland pointed out the district has lost more than 100 teachers and paraprofessionals over the last two years. In a recent statement, the Scranton School District said they're committed to reaching a "fair and sustainable" contract with the union, so students can get back in the classroom.

Educators and supporters rallied in Harrisburg yesterday for state aid to help them save programs, cut as a result of the Scranton School District's recovery plan, including libraries and middle-school band and chorus.

Patrick Festa, a third grade teacher, said the district's plan is punitive.

"We want to spread the word to state government and to the Department of Education and to our governor, the state recovery plan has done this in our wonderful city," Festa emphasized. "It has eliminated a long-standing public school 3- and 4-year-old pre-school program. It is gone because of recovery."

The Scranton School District has been in financial recovery status since Jan. 2019 through the state Department of Education. Scranton teachers last went on strike in 2015; the walkout lasted 11 days.

Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


