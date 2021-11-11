Front-Line Communities on Climate Action: First Step is "Stop the Harm"

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Communities dealing with the impacts of climate change in Washington state are watching legislation in Washington, D.C. closely. People on the front lines of climate change largely are made up of communities of color, lower-income communities and indigenous people.



Deric Gruen, co-executive director of Front and Centered, a coalition of groups in Washington state, said the communities should be considered first as Congress hammers out details on climate action.



"We have to keep up the energy level," Gruen urged. "Keep attention on the communities most impacted as the bellwether and those that are going to be the first and able to judge around what's effective and equitable, and continuing to double down on our intention in our approach to effectiveness."



Gruen argued investments at the community scale, such as in solar projects for low-income communities, are vital for ensuring people on the front lines receive the most benefit from climate action.



The framework for the Build Back Better Act currently includes $550 billion to cut the country's emissions and could be voted on next week.



Gruen stated it is unfortunate the Clean Electricity Payment Program, which would have created incentives for utility companies to transition to clean energy, was cut from the Build Back Better Act. Last week, Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package.



Gruen is concerned about the heavy emphasis on roads and highways.



"The first step is to stop the harm," Gruen emphasized. "We can't keep investing in things like expanding highways and expect our emissions to go down. We can't be continuing to invest in old infrastructure and buildings that aren't built at the highest performance standards."



Gruen added it is important the transition to a cleaner economy does not happen on the backs of lower-income households.



"We need a transition that's just and really focused on a real hard look at the future ahead and building and investing towards a future that looks different than it is today," Gruen remarked. "And accepting that we're going to have to make some tough choices."



BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Last month's deadly heat wave in the Northwest underscored the need to reduce carbon emissions, but advocates want to ensure low-income communities aren't left behind.



Rose Lathrop, program director for Sustainable Connections, based in Bellingham, said electrifying buildings is key, since they are the fastest-growing source of carbon pollution in Washington state.



"That's up 50% from 1990, and that's due to gas and oil appliances like furnaces, hot-water heaters and stoves," Lathrop outlined. "So the more of this infrastructure that we place inside of homes, the more likely we're going to see internal gas leaks."



Lathrop noted appliances like gas stoves also negatively affect indoor air quality, which is an even greater concern during heat waves when people need to spend more time inside. A recent study found communities of color are disproportionately exposed to heat in cities across the country.



She added replacing gas infrastructure is difficult in older residential buildings, and will become a growing issue for low-income communities.



"How do we electrify those in a way that doesn't harm our low-income communities, and in fact should support them and help them through a positive transition?" Lathrop asked. "And at the end of the day, it's going to take funding."



Lathrop pointed out local governments and Washington state are moving to reduce pollution from buildings, but believes policy without funding will not be effective. She argued the transition away from the use of fuels such as natural gas in buildings needs to be under way now.



"All of our new construction should already be zero-carbon construction," Lathrop asserted. "It's easy enough to do. We have the technology, and we have the capacity to do it."



