States like Wisconsin are closer to closing the digital divide, and critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon an aging coal-burning plant say ratepayers deserve better.

Hunger and homelessness plague America's veterans, President Biden is set to sign the infrastructure bill Monday, and Florida's governor considers legal action over migrant flights.

Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Front-Line Communities on Climate Action: First Step is "Stop the Harm"

A program that would incentivize utilities to transition to clean energy was stripped out of the Build Back Better Act. (richard theis-EyeEm/Adobe Stock)

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Communities dealing with the impacts of climate change in Washington state are watching legislation in Washington, D.C. closely. People on the front lines of climate change largely are made up of communities of color, lower-income communities and indigenous people.

Deric Gruen, co-executive director of Front and Centered, a coalition of groups in Washington state, said the communities should be considered first as Congress hammers out details on climate action.

"We have to keep up the energy level," Gruen urged. "Keep attention on the communities most impacted as the bellwether and those that are going to be the first and able to judge around what's effective and equitable, and continuing to double down on our intention in our approach to effectiveness."

Gruen argued investments at the community scale, such as in solar projects for low-income communities, are vital for ensuring people on the front lines receive the most benefit from climate action.

The framework for the Build Back Better Act currently includes $550 billion to cut the country's emissions and could be voted on next week.

Gruen stated it is unfortunate the Clean Electricity Payment Program, which would have created incentives for utility companies to transition to clean energy, was cut from the Build Back Better Act. Last week, Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package.

Gruen is concerned about the heavy emphasis on roads and highways.

"The first step is to stop the harm," Gruen emphasized. "We can't keep investing in things like expanding highways and expect our emissions to go down. We can't be continuing to invest in old infrastructure and buildings that aren't built at the highest performance standards."

Gruen added it is important the transition to a cleaner economy does not happen on the backs of lower-income households.

"We need a transition that's just and really focused on a real hard look at the future ahead and building and investing towards a future that looks different than it is today," Gruen remarked. "And accepting that we're going to have to make some tough choices."


Maryland is one of 12 states where more than half the prison population is African American, according to a new report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Report: MD Has U.S.'s Largest Rate of Black Prison Population

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has the highest incarceration rate for African Americans in the nation, according to a recent report. Ashley Nellis, senior …

Social Issues

IA Food Shelves Grappling With Higher Prices, Supply Issues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- From supply-chain issues to rising food costs, local food shelves are navigating a sea of obstacles in gathering enough supplies …

Social Issues

A Year After 2020 Vote, Fraud Rhetoric Still Lingers in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota's special session is getting attention for issues outside the original agenda. Some lawmakers are pushing for changes …

Modesto Junior College has waived tuition and fees for students for this semester. Future funding levels will determine if the program will continue going forward. (MJC)

Social Issues

Community Colleges Lure Students Back with Financial Incentives

MODESTO, Calif. -- Community colleges across California are using COVID-19 relief funds to lower costs for students and lure them back to campus…

Social Issues

Scranton Teachers Rally in Harrisburg as Strike Enters Seventh Day

SCRANTON, Pa. -- More than 800 public school teachers and paraprofessionals in the Scranton School District are entering their seventh day of a …

More than 40% of parents said they would take their kids to the first available place to get their vaccines, according to a survey by Seacoast and Strafford County Public Health Networks. (tilialucida/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Groups Work to Get Word Out About Vaccine Rollout for Younger Kids

CONCORD, N.H. -- With children ages 5-11 now approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine, groups in New Hampshire are working to get accurate information …

Environment

Infrastructure Bill's Passage Could Bring Flood Relief for MT City

THREE FORKS, Mont. -- The passage of the infrastructure bill in Congress could provide relief for a Montana community threatened by floods. Three …

Social Issues

Build Back Better Act Could Provide Universal Pre-K to ID

BOISE, Idaho -- The Build Back Better Act could provide universal pre-K to states, including those such as Idaho that currently don't fund school …

 

