Thursday, November 11, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 12, 2021
States like Wisconsin are closer to closing the digital divide, and critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon an aging coal-burning plant say ratepayers deserve better.

2021Talks - November 11, 2021
Hunger and homelessness plague America's veterans, President Biden is set to sign the infrastructure bill Monday, and Florida's governor considers legal action over migrant flights.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Groups Work to Get Word Out About Vaccine Rollout for Younger Kids

More than 40% of parents said they would take their kids to the first available place to get their vaccines, according to a survey by Seacoast and Strafford County Public Health Networks. (tilialucida/Adobe Stock)

Thursday, November 11, 2021   

CONCORD, N.H. -- With children ages 5-11 now approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine, groups in New Hampshire are working to get accurate information out to families.

Parents can now make appointments for their younger kids at pharmacies, schools and doctor's offices.

Mindi Messmer, founder of NH Science and Public Health and former representative serving on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, said more and more kids have been seeing serious symptoms with the Delta variant.

"A precautionary approach means having them wear masks and have them get vaccinated, so they can stay in school and learn, but be safe while they do that and protect our teachers, too," Messmer contended.

She noted nearly 60% of New Hampshire families surveyed recently by Seacoast and Strafford County Public Health Networks said they plan to get their kids vaccinated.

Messmer noted there are gaps in New Hampshire's vaccination data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it cannot accurately track Granite State vaccinations because of the state's inability to track doses administered at pharmacies.

She argued the state needs to get its data collection back on track, and provide the needed transparency, so communities can know they are protected.

"We all want to get back to seeing our friends and family," Messmer observed. "So it makes sense to have our kids vaccinated, but also, check out your own situation, if you're more than six months, or about six months out. I'm going to go get my booster this week as well."

More than 140,000 Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. And last week, the state rejected $27 million in federal COVID funds despite their data collection issues.


