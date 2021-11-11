Groups Work to Get Word Out About Vaccine Rollout for Younger Kids

CONCORD, N.H. -- With children ages 5-11 now approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine, groups in New Hampshire are working to get accurate information out to families.
Parents can now make appointments for their younger kids at pharmacies, schools and doctor's offices.
Mindi Messmer, founder of NH Science and Public Health and former representative serving on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, said more and more kids have been seeing serious symptoms with the Delta variant.
"A precautionary approach means having them wear masks and have them get vaccinated, so they can stay in school and learn, but be safe while they do that and protect our teachers, too," Messmer contended.
She noted nearly 60% of New Hampshire families surveyed recently by Seacoast and Strafford County Public Health Networks said they plan to get their kids vaccinated.
Messmer noted there are gaps in New Hampshire's vaccination data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it cannot accurately track Granite State vaccinations because of the state's inability to track doses administered at pharmacies.
She argued the state needs to get its data collection back on track, and provide the needed transparency, so communities can know they are protected.
"We all want to get back to seeing our friends and family," Messmer observed. "So it makes sense to have our kids vaccinated, but also, check out your own situation, if you're more than six months, or about six months out. I'm going to go get my booster this week as well."
More than 140,000 Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. And last week, the state rejected $27 million in federal COVID funds despite their data collection issues.
CHICAGO -- Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in Illinois, and groups advocating for end-of-life planning say now is the time to start having conversations about your or your loved one's wishes for care in the event of a diagnosis.
The group Compassion and Choices has a "Dementia Values and Priorities" toolkit which lays out a step-by-step process for someone to map out their wishes for different stages of the disease.
Amy Sherman, regional campaign and outreach manager for Compassion and Choices Illinois, said it is designed to empower people, so they can effectively communicate and advocate for the treatment they want.
"I think it's a gift to yourself," Sherman explained. "But it's also a gift to your loved one who are going to be responsible for your well-being and for making difficult care decisions as Alzheimer's disease or dementia progresses."
She pointed out the instructions generated by the Dementia Values and Priorities toolkit can supplement an Advanced Directive, which names a health-care proxy, or someone who will make decisions for someone else's care in the event they cannot.
Daryl Isenberg is an Illinois resident whose mother went through a difficult end-of-life process with Alzheimer's, and when her husband was later diagnosed, they documented his wishes for what level of care he would get at certain stages of the illness.
Isenberg said he made it clear he did not want to prolong the dying process with dementia, and she added having those conversations took the weight off for both of them.
"That became documented," Isenberg remarked. "And in his case, he was able to go through several years with minimal amounts of treatment and had a pleasant experience with the last years of his life."
Kelly Rice oversees an Aging Services Program in Illinois, and said she learned how important it is to have those conversations, especially when her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
She recounted even though they carefully documented his wishes, it was a struggle to make sure they were respected in the health-care setting. But she added knowing what your loved one wants makes a big difference.
"Once you have it kind of set, it also allows you to release that and then just be able to really focus on your relationship with that person and spending time with them, as opposed to kind of feeling anxious or having that unknown piece in the back of your mind," Rice emphasized.
RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than half of North Carolina Republican voters say they support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll commissioned by the statewide nonprofit N.C. Child.
The findings come as state lawmakers continue to debate expanding the program that would provide health insurance to an additional 600,000 currently uninsured people.
Paul Shumaker, partner at Strategic Partner Solutions, a public issue management firm based in Raleigh, said support increased once GOP voters learned more about who would be eligible for federal health coverage.
"For example, when Republicans learned that only legal residents would be able to apply for Medicaid -- undocumented immigrants would receive no assistance -- that support grew to 78% in favor, with only 11.8% opposed," Shumaker reported.
The poll surveyed 600 registered Republican voters in the state Oct. 26-28.
Sen. Phil Berger, R-Eden, president pro-tem of the Senate, recently said he would be willing to consider Medicaid expansion as part of honing in on a state budget deal. Berger had consistently opposed the program in the past. North Carolina remains one of twelve states nationwide that refuse to expand Medicaid.
More than 70% of Republicans said they would favor expanding Medicaid if it helped provide coverage to uninsured military veterans, including one out of four veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Shumaker noted increasing veterans' access to health care was heavily supported by those that identified as "very conservative" Republicans.
"We have 30,000 veterans in North Carolina, veterans of foreign wars, who currently have health insurance issues, that would qualify for Medicaid expansion," Shumaker pointed out.
North Carolinians working in industries such as hospitality, retail, and construction, account for 42% of those working without insurance, and most would be eligible for Medicaid coverage.
Shoemaker added understanding working people would qualify for expanded Medicaid drew the strongest support from poll respondents.
"They would have to enroll in a workforce-preparedness development program, and the support there, with that knowledge, grew to 76.6%, with only 10.3% opposed," Shoemaker explained.
More than 70% of Republicans said they would favor expansion after learning Medicaid coverage would help people get the medication and treatment they need for chronic conditions such as diabetes and cancer.
TABERNASH, Colo. -- November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and advocates hope all Coloradans will consider these under-utilized health-care services for themselves and family members.
Katie Sue Van Valkenburg, medical social worker for Namaste Home Health, said everyone will go through an end-of-life journey, and hospice care, which is available to anyone facing a prognosis of 6 months or less to live, can help families and friends make the most of their remaining time together.
"And just like we celebrate babies being born, I want to make sure that we are celebrating people as they leave this life," Van Valkenburg urged. "Because hospice is covered by insurance, why not utilize it, so you can have a much more enjoyable and comfortable end-of-life experience, both for you and your family?"
Palliative care focuses on improving the quality of a patient's life, as opposed to curing a specific illness. Hospice teams provide medical care and pain management and give family caregivers a break by helping with showering and other daily activities. They help navigate Medicare and Medicaid paperwork, and offer emotional and spiritual support, including 13 months of bereavement services for family members and friends.
Matt Whitaker, national director of integrated programs for Compassion and Choices, noted most people access hospice through a doctor's referral, and added you can also find options online.
One common misunderstanding about palliative care is patients are giving up so-called battles with their illness.
Whitaker pointed out many patients continue chemotherapy and other regimens as they struggle with powerful diseases.
"And what we have to do is support people as they make the decision to move from focusing on cure to focusing on care," Whitaker contended. "Making sure that they are able to spend the days that they have left doing what gives them the most meaning possible."
Van Valkenburg emphasized she hopes Namaste's new operation in Grand County will help more patients stay in their homes. Before Nameste arrived, palliative care had not been available in the area for 8 months, which is not uncommon in many rural communities.
"But most of the time if they require a nursing home or a secure unit because of advanced dementia, they were being shipped down to Denver," Van Valkenburg explained. "Which means they are no longer close to family, which can definitely cause a lot of emotional stress and trauma for everyone involved."
