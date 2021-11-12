Saturday, November 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 12, 2021
States like Wisconsin are closer to closing the digital divide, and critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon an aging coal-burning plant say ratepayers deserve better.

2021Talks - November 12, 2021
President Joe Biden marks Veterans Day, the U.S. and China announce a joint climate declaration, and a federal court temporarily blocks the release of former President Trump's records to the January 6th committee.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Infrastructure Plan to Boost Broadband Access for WI Families

Friday, November 12, 2021   

WAUSAU, Wis. -- In national rankings, Wisconsin has not always fared well in closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas, but advocates of the new federal infrastructure plan say now that it's a 'go,' the state can build on efforts to connect more families to internet service.

Leading up to the infrastructure bill's passage, the White House noted Wisconsin will receive at least $100 million to help with broadband gaps, with the possibility of more money based on need.

Meghan Roh, program director for Opportunity Wisconsin, predicted it will help carve out brighter futures for many households.

"Whether it's going to school or working from home, running small businesses, we know that access to high-speed internet is crucial to ensuring Wisconsin workers, families and communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic even better than they were before," Roh asserted.

The federal investment comes on top of the latest state grants announced by Gov. Tony Evers this month to increase access. According to federal officials, more than 5% of Wisconsin residents live in broadband infrastructure "deserts," and 14% of households don't have an internet subscription.

Roh pointed out aside from adding more equipment to connect communities, there is also funding to help people afford high-speed internet.

"Even where there is infrastructure, broadband may be too expensive to be within reach," Roh observed. "And so, accessibility and affordability is a crucial part in order to make sure this is successful."

In Wisconsin, the average monthly cable and internet bill is close to $120.

As for other elements of the infrastructure bill, Roh noted repairs to roads and bridges will produce good-paying union jobs that should help Wisconsin communities flourish.

The bill's recent passage comes as Congress still tries to hammer out a broader public spending package known as Build Back Better. Some lawmakers insist the plan is too costly, but supporters argue it will be spread out over a decade.

Disclosure: Opportunity Wisconsin contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Civic Engagement, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Nearly 100,000 children in Arkansas have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state Department of Health data. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

AR Leads Multistate Research on Kids' Long-Haul COVID Cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas will lead a 14-state study of the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children, with the hopes of finding effective …

Environment

NM Utility Provider Under Fire Over Aging Power-Plant Investments

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon one of the oldest coal-burning plants in the country say …

Social Issues

NC Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Juvenile Life-without-Parole

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on the racial disparities involved in sentencing kids under 18 to …

According to a new AARP report, rural New Yorkers are more likely than urban residents to die prematurely from heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury, chronic lower respiratory disease and stroke. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Older, Rural New Yorkers Need Greater Healthcare Access

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A new report showed rural New Yorkers face disparities in access to healthcare, and advocates for older residents said it underscores …

Health and Wellness

Flu Shots, COVID-19 Boosters go Hand-in-Hand, Experts Say

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentuckians are being urged to check with their healthcare providers about getting a flu shot, to help protect them from illness …

Maryland is one of 12 states where more than half the prison population is African American, according to a new report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Report: MD Has U.S.'s Largest Rate of Black Prison Population

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has the highest incarceration rate for African Americans in the nation, according to a recent report. Ashley Nellis, senior …

Social Issues

IA Food Shelves Grappling With Higher Prices, Supply Issues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- From supply-chain issues to rising food costs, local food shelves are navigating a sea of obstacles in gathering enough supplies …

Social Issues

A Year After 2020 Vote, Fraud Rhetoric Still Lingers in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota's special session is getting attention for issues outside the original agenda. Some lawmakers are pushing for changes …

 

