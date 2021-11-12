Infrastructure Plan to Boost Broadband Access for WI Families

WAUSAU, Wis. -- In national rankings, Wisconsin has not always fared well in closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas, but advocates of the new federal infrastructure plan say now that it's a 'go,' the state can build on efforts to connect more families to internet service.
Leading up to the infrastructure bill's passage, the White House noted Wisconsin will receive at least $100 million to help with broadband gaps, with the possibility of more money based on need.
Meghan Roh, program director for Opportunity Wisconsin, predicted it will help carve out brighter futures for many households.
"Whether it's going to school or working from home, running small businesses, we know that access to high-speed internet is crucial to ensuring Wisconsin workers, families and communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic even better than they were before," Roh asserted.
The federal investment comes on top of the latest state grants announced by Gov. Tony Evers this month to increase access. According to federal officials, more than 5% of Wisconsin residents live in broadband infrastructure "deserts," and 14% of households don't have an internet subscription.
Roh pointed out aside from adding more equipment to connect communities, there is also funding to help people afford high-speed internet.
"Even where there is infrastructure, broadband may be too expensive to be within reach," Roh observed. "And so, accessibility and affordability is a crucial part in order to make sure this is successful."
In Wisconsin, the average monthly cable and internet bill is close to $120.
As for other elements of the infrastructure bill, Roh noted repairs to roads and bridges will produce good-paying union jobs that should help Wisconsin communities flourish.
The bill's recent passage comes as Congress still tries to hammer out a broader public spending package known as Build Back Better. Some lawmakers insist the plan is too costly, but supporters argue it will be spread out over a decade.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Bills making their way through the Pennsylvania General Assembly would provide more resources to people who keep parks and recreational activities up and running.
House Bill 764 would allow all employees working directly with children to be hired on the same 45-day provisional basis as licensed daycare facilities, so long as they've completed state-related background checks and have applied for an FBI background check.
Rep. Brett Miller, R-Lancaster, the bill's prime sponsor, said after a recent camp worker shortage, it would help speed up the hiring process to meet the needs for youth programs.
"People want to get back into the activities," Miller observed. "The young people want to be able to participate in sports camps, and camping and the like. So, having this bill proceed with a provisional component will allow these programs to continue, youth to be served."
The bill previously passed out of the House unanimously, and got through the Senate Health and Human Services Committee at the end of October. This week, it was referred once again to the Senate Appropriations Committee.
House Bill 1694 would legally protect volunteer groups that maintain parks from lawsuits related to incidents on park grounds.
Maura McCarthy, executive director of the Fairmount Park Conservancy in Philadelphia, said the groups are integral to the care and management of outdoor public recreation spaces.
She pointed out at least one volunteer group dissolved due to high insurance costs from liability claims, and the bill would ensure the work they do can continue.
"It explicitly includes them in a protected group of folks who cannot be sued," McCarthy explained. "And this bill actually calls out that volunteer groups do not have a 'duty of care.' They do not have an obligation to ensure the safety of folks using that space for recreation."
More than 100 Park Friends groups help with upkeep on Philadelphia's 10,000 acres of park land. The bill passed the House Tourism and Recreational Development committee in late October.
DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina lawmakers say President Joe Biden's recently announced Build Back Better Act will help ensure generations of residents are not forced to grapple with extreme weather, drought and other consequences of climate change.
Sen. Natalie Murdock, D-Durham, is one of hundreds of lawmakers across the U.S. who signed a letter calling for climate solutions that overlap with those in Biden's Build Back Better Act.
Murdock said North Carolina communities at most risk from climate change are also those that have been systemically neglected. She pointed out the state stands to gain from $555 billion in the Build Back Better Act allotted to address climate change and increase use of clean energy.
"We're coming off of four years where we did not have a federal partner," Murdock asserted. "So that's all the more reason that we have to act quickly. We have to make up for the time we lost."
The Biden administration said the legislation will be the largest effort to combat climate change in American history. The framework aims to cut greenhouse-gas pollution by one gigaton by 2030, reduce consumer energy costs, improve the quality of air and water, and advance environmental justice by investing in a clean-energy economy.
Murdock believes North Carolina communities that have been systematically neglected need the transformative change the Build Back Better Act could bring. She added young North Carolinians are increasingly voicing their support for climate action.
"I feel that in my district constituents that are under 21, under 18, let me know that this is their top priority," Murdock remarked.
According to polling from Navigator Research, 66% of Americans supported the Build Back Better Act in September.
A majority of Americans are worried about global warming and 55% said they think people in the U.S. are being harmed by the climate crisis right now.
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Secretary of State today is expected to receive signatures from a campaign pushing for Medicaid expansion. The coalition turning in the petitions feels it has enough backing so that voters can weigh in at the ballot box.
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, which includes a range of statewide groups, says it's gathered the required signatures to place Medicaid expansion on the 2022 ballot.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is part of the coalition, and its government relations director, David Benson, said the state can no longer afford to sit on the sidelines.
"Right now, our tax dollars are going to states that have expanded," said Benson. "And so, we want to bring those tax dollars back into South Dakota to invest back into our communities."
Supporters say with the federal government covering most of the costs, another 40,000 South Dakotans would get coverage.
It's now up to the state to determine if enough signatures are valid. Altogether, more than 47,000 residents signed on.
Generally, some conservatives cite budget concerns in expanding Medicaid since it was offered through the Affordable Care Act.
Most states have opted to take advantage of federal incentives for expansion. And a recent AARP South Dakota survey says 65% of respondents would back such a move.
Benson said it's consistent with past polling, noting they've heard from many people who need the help.
"Individuals that would be impacted by improved access to healthcare coverage in their lives, their family's lives," said Benson, "to allow them to seek employment, to continue employment, to be a healthier workforce."
AARP says results from its survey of 1,000 registered voters age 50 and older will be released later this year.
The campaign is one of two Medicaid-expansion initiatives in South Dakota. If it gets onto the ballot, Republican lawmakers have pushed for a 60% vote threshold for certain ballot measures.
As for expansion costs, the Legislative Research Council says South Dakota would have to chip in $20 million.