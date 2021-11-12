NM Utility Provider Under Fire Over Aging Power-Plant Investments

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Following pressure from consumer groups and ratepayers, the Arizona Corporation Commission this week made significant cuts to a rate increase requested by Arizona Public Service (APS).



The power utility had asked for a $169 million boost in the rates it charges customers, but the regulatory board handed them a $119 million reduction. The decision reversed parts of a 2017 rate hike that was granted by a different group of commissioners amid charges of political partisanship and influence peddling.



Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said for once, it was not "business as usual."



"The Commission basically didn't give APS everything they wanted, while for a period of time it was kind of assumed that APS just gets what it wants," Brown explained. "We also think it's kind of important to have folks realize that when they weigh in, it can make an impact."



The ruling reduced the utility's rate of return, denied a request to recoup the cost of decommissioning a power plant, and forced changes in several programs they said did not benefit customers. APS immediately announced it would take the matter to court.



Under the decision, APS must reduce its mandatory time-of-use peak rate, allow overnight off-peak rates for electric vehicle charging, and reduce the cost burden on low-income customers.



Brown pointed out the bottom line is lower electric bills.



"With the Commission's vote on the APS rate case, the vast majority of APS ratepayers are not expected to experience an increase and may even see a decrease on their monthly electric bill," Brown noted.



While consumer and community groups advocated with the commission over the rate case, Brown emphasized in the end, the people who pay the power bills made the difference.



"APS rate payers, speaking out and making their views heard to commissioners," Brown stated.



APS provides electricity to more than 2.7 million customers in 11 of the state's 15 counties, including large parts of the Phoenix metro area.



Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, and Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

RALEIGH, N.C. - Experts say an increasing number of people are sharing their views with state regulatory agencies about rate cases and clean energy, and a free webinar series aims to demystify North Carolina's utility regulatory processes for anyone who wants to know more.



Energy consultant Nancy LaPlaca said decisions made by the North Carolina Utilities Commission affect everyone in the state - and yet, the agency's regulatory processes and policies often are too complex for most people to grasp. She said there are few opportunities to ask questions or submit public comments when the agency reviews Duke Energy's permits.



"This is a giant state, 10 million people," she said. "I am shocked that we have not in 10 years had what's called an evidentiary hearing for Integrated Resource Plans."



In LaPlaca's view, Duke Energy operates what amounts to a monopoly on gas- and coal-generated electricity in North Carolina. She said the upcoming webinars by CleanAIRE NC will focus on how transitioning to clean energy can provide local jobs and reduce pollution, and cover the costs and benefits of different types of power generation.



LaPlaca said the nation's electricity system is shifting away from large fossil-fuel plants to cleaner, more distributed energy sources such as solar and wind. However, she added, policies in North Carolina haven't kept up.



"In fact, North Carolina, we have a lot of medium-sized solar, but we have very, very few rooftops," she said, "and that's because the utilities have purposely killed the polices that allow rooftop solar to thrive."



She said states like California have pioneered ways to improve the transparency of regulatory processes and jumpstart use of clean energy.



"There are programs that the NCUC, utilities, the regulators, could put in place," she said. "It's been in effect on the West Coast and on other parts of the East for a long time, called GRID Alternatives. It's a nonprofit that trains people to work in the solar industry."



In 2019, solar power provided nearly 6% of North Carolina's energy generation. The state ranked second in the nation, after California, in total installed solar-generating capacity, according to federal data.



Disclosure: CleanAIRE NC contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

