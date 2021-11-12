Report: Older, Rural New Yorkers Need Greater Healthcare Access

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A new report showed rural New Yorkers face disparities in access to healthcare, and advocates for older residents said it underscores the need for action on a statewide level.



AARP New York compiled data which showed rural New Yorkers ages 50 and older are less healthy and are more likely to be living with a disability compared to residents of urban areas.



Beth Finkel, state director of AARP New York, said access to doctors is a big problem.



"If you're not regularly monitoring your health, if you're not seeing a physician on a regular basis, you're going to have a problem," Finkel contended. "No one's going to be there to be able to say to you, 'Your cholesterol is too high.'"



The report noted there are half as many critical-access hospitals for rural New Yorkers than for New York City residents. AARP recommended tax credits and grants to link more rural homes to emergency medical services, and increased funding for nutrition programs and transportation services.



Rural New York generally has a larger share of older adults than urban areas.



Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, who chairs both the Aging and Rural Resources committees, said working in rural healthcare must become more sustainable.



"The number one reason is the same reason as in cities: We just don't have enough people going into health care, especially long-term care, to meet the need now, let alone the increased need in the future," May asserted.



Sen. May has sponsored a bill in the Health Committee which would increase minimum pay for home-care aides, and set minimum rates for providers' Medicaid reimbursement.



The AARP report also revealed regional disparities in digital connectivity. In Albany, Erie and Monroe counties, 99% of residents have access to high-speed internet, but in Yates County, it's 73%, and only 24% in Hamilton County.



Finkel pointed out reliable internet connections affect healthcare, especially in the pandemic.



"We're all going to need more internet services, broadband, we're going to make sure that we can get telehealth," Finkel stated. "And you can't get telehealth if you don't have the internet."



Finkel added AARP is also pushing for increased access to telehealth technology, equipment and training, and subsidies for low-income older rural New Yorkers to help them afford devices.



HARTFORD, Conn. -- The latest round of an AARP Connecticut program will provide grants of up to $5,000 to organizations and municipalities improving community spaces for people of all ages in the state.



In its fourth year, the Livable Communities Grant Program awarded funds to six organizations or state entities, including the San Juan Center, one of the oldest Latino nonprofit in Connecticut.



It is also the only Latino nonprofit in Hartford providing housing services to older adults.



Fernando Betancourt, executive director of the Center, said the grant will help transform the outdoor courtyard of its 36-unit independent living facility, Casa Edad de Oro.



"What we're going to do with this funding is install and buy some benches and structures where they can play dominoes outside," Betancourt explained. "They can just sit down to have a chat outside, and the whole idea is to create, like, a little mini-park."



The Livable Communities grant is an expansion of the national AARP Community Challenge Grant, which provides funding for projects that enhance community space in neighborhoods, towns, and cities. AARP Connecticut has funded 22 projects since the Livable Communities program started in 2018.



Betancourt pointed out one of the main goals of sprucing up the outdoor courtyard is to create more welcoming and comfortable outdoor seating where residents of Casa Edad de Oro can connect. He added because of the pandemic, feelings of isolation have become more common for older adults in the building.



"Not only because the number of individuals who died were of the older age, but also because it forced them to stay strictly inside," Betancourt noted. "So we believe that having this park, passive recreation will help them a great deal."



Other grantees include Rocky Hill Housing Authority, Goodwin University, the Town of Glastonbury, the Garden Club of Windham, and Fairgate Farm. The projects must be completed within 12 months.



