Report: Older, Rural New Yorkers Need Greater Healthcare Access

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A new report showed rural New Yorkers face disparities in access to healthcare, and advocates for older residents said it underscores the need for action on a statewide level.
AARP New York compiled data which showed rural New Yorkers ages 50 and older are less healthy and are more likely to be living with a disability compared to residents of urban areas.
Beth Finkel, state director of AARP New York, said access to doctors is a big problem.
"If you're not regularly monitoring your health, if you're not seeing a physician on a regular basis, you're going to have a problem," Finkel contended. "No one's going to be there to be able to say to you, 'Your cholesterol is too high.'"
The report noted there are half as many critical-access hospitals for rural New Yorkers than for New York City residents. AARP recommended tax credits and grants to link more rural homes to emergency medical services, and increased funding for nutrition programs and transportation services.
Rural New York generally has a larger share of older adults than urban areas.
Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, who chairs both the Aging and Rural Resources committees, said working in rural healthcare must become more sustainable.
"The number one reason is the same reason as in cities: We just don't have enough people going into health care, especially long-term care, to meet the need now, let alone the increased need in the future," May asserted.
Sen. May has sponsored a bill in the Health Committee which would increase minimum pay for home-care aides, and set minimum rates for providers' Medicaid reimbursement.
The AARP report also revealed regional disparities in digital connectivity. In Albany, Erie and Monroe counties, 99% of residents have access to high-speed internet, but in Yates County, it's 73%, and only 24% in Hamilton County.
Finkel pointed out reliable internet connections affect healthcare, especially in the pandemic.
"We're all going to need more internet services, broadband, we're going to make sure that we can get telehealth," Finkel stated. "And you can't get telehealth if you don't have the internet."
Finkel added AARP is also pushing for increased access to telehealth technology, equipment and training, and subsidies for low-income older rural New Yorkers to help them afford devices.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- The latest round of an AARP Connecticut program will provide grants of up to $5,000 to organizations and municipalities improving community spaces for people of all ages in the state.
In its fourth year, the Livable Communities Grant Program awarded funds to six organizations or state entities, including the San Juan Center, one of the oldest Latino nonprofit in Connecticut.
It is also the only Latino nonprofit in Hartford providing housing services to older adults.
Fernando Betancourt, executive director of the Center, said the grant will help transform the outdoor courtyard of its 36-unit independent living facility, Casa Edad de Oro.
"What we're going to do with this funding is install and buy some benches and structures where they can play dominoes outside," Betancourt explained. "They can just sit down to have a chat outside, and the whole idea is to create, like, a little mini-park."
The Livable Communities grant is an expansion of the national AARP Community Challenge Grant, which provides funding for projects that enhance community space in neighborhoods, towns, and cities. AARP Connecticut has funded 22 projects since the Livable Communities program started in 2018.
Betancourt pointed out one of the main goals of sprucing up the outdoor courtyard is to create more welcoming and comfortable outdoor seating where residents of Casa Edad de Oro can connect. He added because of the pandemic, feelings of isolation have become more common for older adults in the building.
"Not only because the number of individuals who died were of the older age, but also because it forced them to stay strictly inside," Betancourt noted. "So we believe that having this park, passive recreation will help them a great deal."
Other grantees include Rocky Hill Housing Authority, Goodwin University, the Town of Glastonbury, the Garden Club of Windham, and Fairgate Farm. The projects must be completed within 12 months.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - After the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday, AARP is calling on lawmakers to pass the Build Back Better Act, which among other provisions would clear the way for Medicare to negotiate lower prices with drug makers.
Tom Lacock, associate state director of AARP Wyoming says members have called and emailed Congress more than 1.5 million times this year, with more than 300,000 emails and 9,000 phone calls in the last few days alone.
"At AARP we really have to thank our members that took the time and made the calls and the emails to Congress," said Lacock. "That action shows how important of an issue this is to our membership and all older adults."
The drug industry has long argued that high profit margins fuel research and development, which has produced significant advances in medicine.
But researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering found that revenues from drug companies' top 20 medicines pay for all of their annual research and development, and still result in a profit of some $40 billion.
The Build Back Better Act would also cap out-of-pocket costs for seniors at $2,000 per year, and limit a patient's insulin costs to $35. Lacock said his team will not stop until the president signs legislation that helps reduce drug prices.
"Now is really the time for Congress to deliver to their constituents by passing this Build Back Better Act," said Lacock, "because we think it will lower the price of prescription drugs and make life better for millions of Americans."
The average price for medicines used to treat complex, chronic conditions rose more than three times faster than the cost of inflation in 2020, according to AARP data.
Lacock said, if passed, Build Back Better would be a big win for Wyoming's older residents.
"There's no bigger issue affecting the pocketbooks of seniors on Medicare than the costs of prescription drugs," said Lacock. "We know for decades seniors have been at the mercy of Big Pharma, and allowing Medicare to finally negotiate drug prices is a really huge win for seniors both in Wyoming as well as around the country."
RICHMOND, Va. -- As the Virginia governor's race comes down to the wire tomorrow, a new survey showed a majority of the state's voters would favor a candidate who backs supports for family caregivers.
Ginger Thompson, associate state director of communications for AARP Virginia, which sponsored the survey, reported more than a million Virginians are unpaid caregivers and the report reveals an overwhelming number of voters want paid family leave and a state tax credit to help them.
Thompson said it is not surprising the majority cuts across party lines, since caregiving affects everyone at one time or another.
"In Virginia, family caregivers provide about 870 hours of unpaid care per year, which is valued at $11.2 billion," Thompson explained.
She added caregivers essentially help taxpayers as well as their families by keeping loved ones out of tax-supported nursing homes.
Democrat Terry McAuliffe has come out in favor of paid family leave and other policies; Republican Glenn Youngkin backs investigating a caregiver tax credit.
The survey found more than 75% of Virginia voters ages 18 to 49 are in favor of paid family leave to care for family members with serious health conditions. Thompson noted a majority of Millennials and Gen X-ers also support a tax credit to offset expenses, indicating they are concerned about caregiving.
"These are people who could be in the situation of taking care of an older loved one, such as a parent or grandparent, and still have children at home to take care of," Thompson pointed out. "And they could be working. So paid family leave and a state tax credit could help with the overwhelming responsibility of caregiving."
Some caregiver advocates were disappointed when a proposed federal tax credit for caregivers worth up to $5,000 was axed from President Biden's final budget plan.
About 48 million Americans provide unpaid care to a family member or friend, according to another AARP study, with expenses totaling more than $7,200 annually.
