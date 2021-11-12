Saturday, November 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 12, 2021
Play

States like Wisconsin are closer to closing the digital divide, and critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon an aging coal-burning plant say ratepayers deserve better.

2021Talks - November 12, 2021
Play

President Joe Biden marks Veterans Day, the U.S. and China announce a joint climate declaration, and a federal court temporarily blocks the release of former President Trump's records to the January 6th committee.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Play

Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Older, Rural New Yorkers Need Greater Healthcare Access

Play

Friday, November 12, 2021   

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A new report showed rural New Yorkers face disparities in access to healthcare, and advocates for older residents said it underscores the need for action on a statewide level.

AARP New York compiled data which showed rural New Yorkers ages 50 and older are less healthy and are more likely to be living with a disability compared to residents of urban areas.

Beth Finkel, state director of AARP New York, said access to doctors is a big problem.

"If you're not regularly monitoring your health, if you're not seeing a physician on a regular basis, you're going to have a problem," Finkel contended. "No one's going to be there to be able to say to you, 'Your cholesterol is too high.'"

The report noted there are half as many critical-access hospitals for rural New Yorkers than for New York City residents. AARP recommended tax credits and grants to link more rural homes to emergency medical services, and increased funding for nutrition programs and transportation services.

Rural New York generally has a larger share of older adults than urban areas.

Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, who chairs both the Aging and Rural Resources committees, said working in rural healthcare must become more sustainable.

"The number one reason is the same reason as in cities: We just don't have enough people going into health care, especially long-term care, to meet the need now, let alone the increased need in the future," May asserted.

Sen. May has sponsored a bill in the Health Committee which would increase minimum pay for home-care aides, and set minimum rates for providers' Medicaid reimbursement.

The AARP report also revealed regional disparities in digital connectivity. In Albany, Erie and Monroe counties, 99% of residents have access to high-speed internet, but in Yates County, it's 73%, and only 24% in Hamilton County.

Finkel pointed out reliable internet connections affect healthcare, especially in the pandemic.

"We're all going to need more internet services, broadband, we're going to make sure that we can get telehealth," Finkel stated. "And you can't get telehealth if you don't have the internet."

Finkel added AARP is also pushing for increased access to telehealth technology, equipment and training, and subsidies for low-income older rural New Yorkers to help them afford devices.

Disclosure: AARP New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Nearly 100,000 children in Arkansas have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state Department of Health data. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

AR Leads Multistate Research on Kids' Long-Haul COVID Cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas will lead a 14-state study of the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children, with the hopes of finding effective …

Social Issues

Infrastructure Plan to Boost Broadband Access for WI Families

WAUSAU, Wis. -- In national rankings, Wisconsin has not always fared well in closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas, but advocates of …

Social Issues

PA Lawmakers Consider Bills to Keep Parks Programming Afloat

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Bills making their way through the Pennsylvania General Assembly would provide more resources to people who keep parks and …

The Four Corners Power Plant, built in 1962, is one of the largest coal-fired generating stations in the U.S. (serc.carleton.edu)

Environment

NM Utility Provider Under Fire Over Aging Power-Plant Investments

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon one of the oldest coal-burning plants in the country say …

Social Issues

NC Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Juvenile Life-without-Parole

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on the racial disparities involved in sentencing kids under 18 to …

Flu season most often peaks in January or February or later, so getting a flu shot in late fall or winter can help stave off illness, according to the Kentucky Dept. for Public Health. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Flu Shots, COVID-19 Boosters go Hand-in-Hand, Experts Say

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentuckians are being urged to check with their healthcare providers about getting a flu shot, to help protect them from illness …

Social Issues

Report: MD Has U.S.'s Largest Rate of Black Prison Population

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has the highest incarceration rate for African Americans in the nation, according to a recent report. Ashley Nellis, senior …

Social Issues

IA Food Shelves Grappling With Higher Prices, Supply Issues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- From supply-chain issues to rising food costs, local food shelves are navigating a sea of obstacles in gathering enough supplies …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021