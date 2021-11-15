Task Force Recommends Ways to Cut Utah's Poverty, Food Insecurity

CEDAR CITY, Utah - A new legislative study shows that more than 100,000 Utah families are periodically food insecure, meaning they do not have the resources to buy enough food.



The report was released in October by the Utah Task on Food Security, chaired by state Sen. Luz Escamilla - D-Salt Lake County. The panel looked at the root causes of hunger in the state, and made a series of recommendations to the Legislature to increase Utahns' access to food.



Gina Cornia is the executive director of Utahns Against Hunger and co-chaired the task force. She said while overall the state is close to the national average for poverty, the problem is concentrated in rural areas.



"The issue of housing, the issue of wages, the issues of transportation," said Cornia. "The theme was it's not that there isn't enough food, but that there are underlying barriers to people having access to food."



The recommendations included measures to strengthen Utah's network of food pantries and food banks, increase economic stability and reduce the demand for food assistance, and identify and remove barriers to participation in federal nutrition programs.



Iron County in southwest Utah has one of the highest poverty rates in the state. The Iron County Care and Share Pantry in Cedar City provides nutrition and other household goods to more than 850 families a month.



The pantry's executive director, Peggy Green, said the need for food assistance sometimes hides behind a veneer of normalcy.



"Iron County really does have a high level of poverty," said Green. "Unsheltered individuals. Food insecurity is a little unrecognizable in our rural community. When you drive through Cedar [City], what you see is, 'Cute downtown, nice Main Street, and don't they have Tony Award-winning Shakespeare?'"



Green said the need for assistance is increasing due to the rising cost of living.



"Consistently," said Green, "every week we have had five to seven new pantry clients that are seniors walk in our front doors after visiting the grocery store and are sharing with us: 'I went to the grocery store - I can't afford it.'"



The report found that food insecurity disproportionately affects children, female single-parent households, seniors and Black, indigenous and people of color communities. The Task Force will continue to meet and make recommendations for policy changes.



DENVER - This week the U.S. House is expected to finally put the Build Back Better Act up for a vote, and children's advocates in Colorado are pushing the state's congressional delegation to advance a bill they say will ensure that more kids can access nutritious food.



Ashley Wheeland, director of public policy with Hunger Free Colorado, said the measure would remove barriers to allow more schools to participate in free in-school and summer meal programs.



"In Colorado we've been left out a lot because our low-income kids are so dispersed around the state," said Wheeland. "But the provisions in the Build Back Better plan would make that a better option for more of the schools who do serve a larger percentage of low-income children."



Among other so-called soft infrastructure priorities, Build Back Better would expand the number of schools that offer free meals to all students, and extend a program to help students who receive free or reduced-price school meals access food when school cafeterias close for the summer.



Republicans and some Democrats oppose the measure, citing its close to $2 trillion price tag, and concerns about rising national debt.



Wheeland noted that Build Back Better was designed to be fully paid for by closing tax loopholes for corporations and the wealthiest Americans.



She said helping students access nutritious food year-round can help them overcome the educational, health and economic impacts of the pandemic and put them on a path to become successful adults.



"Kids need to not be hungry to learn," said Wheeland. "We're investing in our public education, and it's important that that education is working for all kids. So it's really important that we also ensure all kids have access to the food they need."



Build Back Better would provide $30 million for schools to upgrade kitchen equipment, and $250 million to incentivize healthier meals. The measure also allows states and tribes that participate in nutrition programs for Women, Infants and Children to provide additional summer meal assistance.







SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- From supply-chain issues to rising food costs, local food shelves are navigating a sea of obstacles in gathering enough supplies for those needing help.



Iowa locations say in order to meet the nutritional needs of clients, the public could help in a variety of ways. The Food Bank of Siouxland, which covers several counties in northwestern Iowa, said demand has picked up again after leveling off earlier this year.



Jake Wanderscheid, executive director of the Food Bank, said it comes at a time when on the purchasing side, it hasn't been as easy to stock their shelves with certain items.



"Our last purchase, we were able to get as many soups as we wanted, but we're having trouble finding canned fruit," Wanderscheid recounted. "A month ago, it was a hard time finding variety in vegetables."



And when they do have success in finding products, the cost is 10% to 20% higher. The organization said the public can help by donating financially, providing more flexibility in targeting missing items.



The American Heart Association noted if underserved communities don't have access to nutrition, residents are at greater risk for obesity, heart disease and poor mental health.



Patty Sneddon-Kisting, executive director of the Urbandale Food Pantry, said at this stage of the pandemic, they are still seeing 60 new families each month. She pointed out when it comes to community donations, the pandemic is still limiting local food drives, and added there are ways innovation can be very helpful.



"Doing wish lists on Amazon, and having people purchase items and send them here," Sneddon-Kisting suggested.



She recommended calling ahead to ask what your local food shelf needs. Volunteer work is also encouraged to help sort donations. As households struggle with higher grocery bills, food shelves anticipate more need, especially with the holiday season taking shape.



Sneddon-Kisting emphasized they have had to be more mindful with their budget amid the rising costs of turkeys, creating more dilemmas in meeting the need this time of year.



