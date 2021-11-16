U.S. Infrastructure Bill Signed, 'Build Back Better Act' on Deck

AUSTIN, Texas -- With the massive infrastructure bill now signed into law by President Joe Biden, environmental advocates are keeping the pressure on Congress to pass the Build Back Better Act.
Colin Leyden, Texas political director for the Environmental Defense Fund, said the Act would accelerate and enhance some climate provisions already included in the infrastructure bill and boost the state's clean-energy transition.
"We already lead the country on wind and solar, and this would accelerate that greatly," Leyden asserted. "And then there's even more money in the Build Back Better Act for accelerating the transition to electric vehicles: tax credits."
Leyden noted Build Back Better also would create needed jobs in Texas and make investments to the state's electric grid to improve the everyday lives of Texans.
The American Society of Civil Engineers gives 12 categories of infrastructure in Texas an overall grade of "C", an upgrade from its 2017 grade of "C-minus."
Last February, Winter Storm Uri overwhelmed the Texas power grid, killing at least 200 people. It also left more than 10 million residents in the dark for several days.
Leyden argued equity around electricity prices and energy efficiency is needed, so consumers can save money on their electricity bills. Families could save an estimated $500 each year.
"A lot of our housing stock is old and leaky, and if the power goes out, whether it's a day or two days and your house isn't well insulated, that's a dangerous situation," Leyden contended.
Build Back Better also promises a universal Pre-K program, wider access to high-speed broadband internet and a reduction in health-care costs. The White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence the bill will pass the House of Representatives this week, but it faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where opponents contend it costs too much.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
SANTA FE, N.M. -- Critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon one of the oldest coal-burning plants in the country say ratepayers deserve a better outcome.
The troubled Four Corners Power Plant is noted for repeated equipment failures and forced outages. High maintenance costs have led utility provider Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) to seek approval from the Public Regulation Commission (PRC) to withdraw from operations.
Mariel Nanasi, executive director of the group New Energy Economy, said the word 'abandonment' is not accurate, because PNM would transfer its shares to another company, which has already said it will keep the plant running as long as possible.
"It is important to note that abandonment does not mean closure," Nanasi emphasized. "And in this case, abandonment means PNM sells their coal shares and the plant continues to burn coal."
PNM argued New Mexico's 2019 Energy Transition Act gives the utility the right to exit from coal-burning plants and claim financial incentives, and stated that is what it plans to do.
Brendon Baatz, vice president of the energy consulting firm Gabel Associates, said any effort to extend operations at the aging plant hurts consumers.
"The reality of this plant is that it's just not economical," Baatz asserted. "So eventually, these utilities are going to need to get out of it, to save ratepayers money."
Nanasi argued PNM could have closed the Four Corners coal plant back in 2016, but chose not to.
"Instead, PNM chose to reinvest in a dying resource that disproportionately harms Indigenous people," Nanasi contended. "Now, it wants to stick New Mexicans with the costs of PNM's imprudent investments."
Should the PRC side with the utility company, Nanasi said ratepayers would have to pay 300-million dollars in investments and other costs. A recommendation from a hearing examiner on the proposal is expected any day.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: New Energy Economy contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Energy Policy, Environment, and Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Following pressure from consumer groups and ratepayers, the Arizona Corporation Commission this week made significant cuts to a rate increase requested by Arizona Public Service (APS).
The power utility had asked for a $169 million boost in the rates it charges customers, but the regulatory board handed them a $119 million reduction. The decision reversed parts of a 2017 rate hike that was granted by a different group of commissioners amid charges of political partisanship and influence peddling.
Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said for once, it was not "business as usual."
"The Commission basically didn't give APS everything they wanted, while for a period of time it was kind of assumed that APS just gets what it wants," Brown explained. "We also think it's kind of important to have folks realize that when they weigh in, it can make an impact."
The ruling reduced the utility's rate of return, denied a request to recoup the cost of decommissioning a power plant, and forced changes in several programs they said did not benefit customers. APS immediately announced it would take the matter to court.
Under the decision, APS must reduce its mandatory time-of-use peak rate, allow overnight off-peak rates for electric vehicle charging, and reduce the cost burden on low-income customers.
Brown pointed out the bottom line is lower electric bills.
"With the Commission's vote on the APS rate case, the vast majority of APS ratepayers are not expected to experience an increase and may even see a decrease on their monthly electric bill," Brown noted.
While consumer and community groups advocated with the commission over the rate case, Brown emphasized in the end, the people who pay the power bills made the difference.
"APS rate payers, speaking out and making their views heard to commissioners," Brown stated.
APS provides electricity to more than 2.7 million customers in 11 of the state's 15 counties, including large parts of the Phoenix metro area.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, and Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
RALEIGH, N.C. - Experts say an increasing number of people are sharing their views with state regulatory agencies about rate cases and clean energy, and a free webinar series aims to demystify North Carolina's utility regulatory processes for anyone who wants to know more.
Energy consultant Nancy LaPlaca said decisions made by the North Carolina Utilities Commission affect everyone in the state - and yet, the agency's regulatory processes and policies often are too complex for most people to grasp. She said there are few opportunities to ask questions or submit public comments when the agency reviews Duke Energy's permits.
"This is a giant state, 10 million people," she said. "I am shocked that we have not in 10 years had what's called an evidentiary hearing for Integrated Resource Plans."
In LaPlaca's view, Duke Energy operates what amounts to a monopoly on gas- and coal-generated electricity in North Carolina. She said the upcoming webinars by CleanAIRE NC will focus on how transitioning to clean energy can provide local jobs and reduce pollution, and cover the costs and benefits of different types of power generation.
LaPlaca said the nation's electricity system is shifting away from large fossil-fuel plants to cleaner, more distributed energy sources such as solar and wind. However, she added, policies in North Carolina haven't kept up.
"In fact, North Carolina, we have a lot of medium-sized solar, but we have very, very few rooftops," she said, "and that's because the utilities have purposely killed the polices that allow rooftop solar to thrive."
She said states like California have pioneered ways to improve the transparency of regulatory processes and jumpstart use of clean energy.
"There are programs that the NCUC, utilities, the regulators, could put in place," she said. "It's been in effect on the West Coast and on other parts of the East for a long time, called GRID Alternatives. It's a nonprofit that trains people to work in the solar industry."
In 2019, solar power provided nearly 6% of North Carolina's energy generation. The state ranked second in the nation, after California, in total installed solar-generating capacity, according to federal data.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: CleanAIRE NC contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.