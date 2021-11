U.S. Infrastructure Bill Signed, 'Build Back Better Act' on Deck

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon one of the oldest coal-burning plants in the country say ratepayers deserve a better outcome.



The troubled Four Corners Power Plant is noted for repeated equipment failures and forced outages. High maintenance costs have led utility provider Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) to seek approval from the Public Regulation Commission (PRC) to withdraw from operations.



Mariel Nanasi, executive director of the group New Energy Economy, said the word 'abandonment' is not accurate, because PNM would transfer its shares to another company, which has already said it will keep the plant running as long as possible.



"It is important to note that abandonment does not mean closure," Nanasi emphasized. "And in this case, abandonment means PNM sells their coal shares and the plant continues to burn coal."



PNM argued New Mexico's 2019 Energy Transition Act gives the utility the right to exit from coal-burning plants and claim financial incentives, and stated that is what it plans to do.



Brendon Baatz, vice president of the energy consulting firm Gabel Associates, said any effort to extend operations at the aging plant hurts consumers.



"The reality of this plant is that it's just not economical," Baatz asserted. "So eventually, these utilities are going to need to get out of it, to save ratepayers money."



Nanasi argued PNM could have closed the Four Corners coal plant back in 2016, but chose not to.



"Instead, PNM chose to reinvest in a dying resource that disproportionately harms Indigenous people," Nanasi contended. "Now, it wants to stick New Mexicans with the costs of PNM's imprudent investments."



Should the PRC side with the utility company, Nanasi said ratepayers would have to pay 300-million dollars in investments and other costs. A recommendation from a hearing examiner on the proposal is expected any day.



PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Following pressure from consumer groups and ratepayers, the Arizona Corporation Commission this week made significant cuts to a rate increase requested by Arizona Public Service (APS).



The power utility had asked for a $169 million boost in the rates it charges customers, but the regulatory board handed them a $119 million reduction. The decision reversed parts of a 2017 rate hike that was granted by a different group of commissioners amid charges of political partisanship and influence peddling.



Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said for once, it was not "business as usual."



"The Commission basically didn't give APS everything they wanted, while for a period of time it was kind of assumed that APS just gets what it wants," Brown explained. "We also think it's kind of important to have folks realize that when they weigh in, it can make an impact."



The ruling reduced the utility's rate of return, denied a request to recoup the cost of decommissioning a power plant, and forced changes in several programs they said did not benefit customers. APS immediately announced it would take the matter to court.



Under the decision, APS must reduce its mandatory time-of-use peak rate, allow overnight off-peak rates for electric vehicle charging, and reduce the cost burden on low-income customers.



Brown pointed out the bottom line is lower electric bills.



"With the Commission's vote on the APS rate case, the vast majority of APS ratepayers are not expected to experience an increase and may even see a decrease on their monthly electric bill," Brown noted.



While consumer and community groups advocated with the commission over the rate case, Brown emphasized in the end, the people who pay the power bills made the difference.



"APS rate payers, speaking out and making their views heard to commissioners," Brown stated.



APS provides electricity to more than 2.7 million customers in 11 of the state's 15 counties, including large parts of the Phoenix metro area.



