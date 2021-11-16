Tuesday, November 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 16, 2021
Play

A law to prevent the shackling of incarcerated pregnant women goes into effect in North Carolina in December, and President Biden signs the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.

2021Talks - November 16, 2021
Play

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon surrenders to police, Beto O'Rourke runs for Texas Governor, Senator Patrick Leahy will retire, and President Biden signs an executive order to address violence against Native Americans.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Play

Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
AR Medicaid Storytelling Project Features Experience Navigating Program

Play

Tuesday, November 16, 2021   

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas health advocates have launched a new project aiming to tell the stories of how the Medicaid system has supported residents along with community-informed recommendations to improve the public-health insurance program.

Visitors to the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families' website will be able to read, listen to and view the Medicaid stories along with policy solutions based on input from recipients.

Roderick, an Arkansas Medicaid beneficiary who was interviewed for the project, said Medicaid has had a positive impact on his life, as it increased the number of doctor visits he was permitted annually compared with his private insurance plan previously.

"I believe it is a good program," Roderick stated. "It has worked for me. It has allowed me to stay healthy and to make sure I can monitor my health. I'm 51 years old now, and health insurance and staying healthy is very important."

More than 900,000 Arkansans are covered by Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The project highlighted the stories of Arkansas' Marshallese community, who up until February of this year did not have access to Medicaid services if they were born in the Marshall Islands, despite being legal United States residents.

The state announced earlier this month it is creating a Medicaid Client Voice Council, to increase feedback from recipients about the program.

CaSandra Glover, health-policy fellow at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said she hopes to see storytelling participants apply to be a part of the council.

"One of the goals of our organization is going to be connecting some of these storytellers to apply to be a part of this council so that their voice can be heard," Glover explained. "We want to make sure that everyone within the Medicaid program is aware of these issues, but also that the community is able to advocate for themselves."

The project also focused on Medicaid stories from Hispanic and Latinx communities, along with Black communities in the central, Delta and southern areas of the state. Among the policy recommendations included on the website are increasing coverage for new mothers up to 12 months postpartum.


