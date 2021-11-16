Tuesday, November 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 16, 2021
Play

A law to prevent the shackling of incarcerated pregnant women goes into effect in North Carolina in December, and President Biden signs the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.

2021Talks - November 16, 2021
Play

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon surrenders to police, Beto O'Rourke runs for Texas Governor, Senator Patrick Leahy will retire, and President Biden signs an executive order to address violence against Native Americans.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Play

Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Social Issues  |  Poverty    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Advocates: Federal Plan Could Do Wonders for Housing, Child Care in MN

Play

Tuesday, November 16, 2021   

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- In Congress, initial votes are possible this week on the Biden administration's budget reconciliation bill. From child care to affordable housing, Minnesota's community action agencies say there's real hope about giving struggling families the tools for long-term success.

The proposal known as Build Back Better is separate from the recently approved infrastructure plan.

One area the reconciliation package is poised to address is affordable housing.

Isaac Meyer, housing development director for KOOTASCA Community Action in northern Minnesota, said a lack of housing development and skyrocketing rents creates a vicious cycle for low-income families. On top of that, there is only so much current aid to go around.

"For our folks doing the crisis housing and homelessness services, we're able to serve as many people as we have funding, but no more," Meyer explained. "And that means so many families go simply unserved."

The plan includes nearly $25 billion for Housing Choice Vouchers.

Meyer argued it will empower more families to find something to meet their needs. As for child care, agencies say $100 billion for affordable care for kids ages birth to five is another investment which will have a long-term positive effect. Republicans and some Senate Democrats still raise concerns about the size of the bill, tying it to inflation.

But supporters said the changes address roadblocks holding many families back.

Maria Steen, child care aware manager for the Lakes and Prairies Community Action Partnership in the northwestern region, said another plan to cap families' child-care costs at no more than 7% of their income would be transformational.

"I know a lot of families that make choices about their family size, like family planning, because they can't afford child care," Steen observed.

She noted when families often spend roughly 25% of their income on child care, it can keep them out of the workforce. A cap would eliminate a difficult decision for many households.

Annie Shaprio, advocacy director for the Minnesota Community Action Partnership, said Build Back Better represents a cross-section of needs and services that could play a tremendous role in shaping a family's future. And because it is multi-year funding, there is opportunity for real change.

"The ability to actually implement programs that have longer tails, that can be ramped up," Shaprio urged. "Programs on the ground have time to establish, to start to run, to see the benefit, is the way that people and families will actually experience the impact."

Disclosure: Minnesota Community Action Association Resource Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Early Childhood Education, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The California Citizens' Redistricting Commission is charged with drawing new legislative maps that take communities of interest into account. (Svanblar/iStockphotos)

Social Issues

Latino Advocates Slam California’s New Redistricting Maps

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Latino civil-rights groups are criticizing the draft legislative maps just released by the California Citizens' Redistricting …

Social Issues

Paid Leave Policies Not Just About Working Moms

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Congress is close to passing the Build Back Better plan, and policy groups are hopeful a provision to ensure more Ohioans can …

Social Issues

Bill Would Address Barriers to Graduation for Some PA Kids

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A bill making its way through the Pennsylvania General Assembly would help ensure a smooth transition to graduation for young …

A session at the Vital Aging Conference will explore traveling tips for older Oregonians. (pikselstock/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

OR Vital Aging Conference Helps Folks Live Vigorous Life

PORTLAND, Ore. -- This week, a conference is helping people live with intention as they get older. The 10th annual Oregon Vital Aging Conference …

Social Issues

Rittenhouse Case Viewed as Symptom of Uneven Democracy

KENOSHA, Wis. -- As the Kyle Rittenhouse trial enters its final phase this week, a Wisconsin group focused on improving the lives of Black residents …

Between two and four years after aging out of foster care, 46% of young people had not finished high school, 51% were unemployed and 84% became parents. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Resources for Foster Youths During Holidays

OMAHA, Neb. -- Some 24,000 teenagers in foster care across the nation officially become adults each year; in Nebraska it happens on their 19th …

Environment

U.S. Infrastructure Bill Signed, 'Build Back Better Act' on Deck

AUSTIN, Texas -- With the massive infrastructure bill now signed into law by President Joe Biden, environmental advocates are keeping the pressure on …

Social Issues

NM Conference Urges Seniors to “Adapt, Overcome & Thrive”

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Forced isolation from the pandemic has made it hard for seniors' voices to be heard in the past couple years, and New Mexico's …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021