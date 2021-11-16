Resources for Foster Youths During Holidays

OMAHA, Neb. -- Some 24,000 teenagers in foster care across the nation officially become adults each year; in Nebraska it happens on their 19th birthday.
They are expected to move out and start their lives on their own, yet many do not have a reliable support system. They face many challenges, including finding a job and a place to live.
Aaron Weaver, central access navigator for Nebraska Children's Project Everlast in Omaha, said the holiday season can be especially hard.
"A lot of young people don't have any contact with biological family and were never adopted," Weaver explained. "They might not have a place to go during the holiday season. People who are in dorms oftentimes are asked to leave and may not have a place to go for the holiday season as well."
Studies have found within two to four years after leaving foster care, 40% of young adults experienced homelessness or were incarcerated, 46% did not graduate from high school, and more than half were unemployed.
Weaver pointed out support and resources are available through NebraskaChildren.org, where staff can help connect youth to specific programs by county.
Many young people who have aged out of foster care lack basic life skills, such as how to do laundry or cook dinner for themselves.
Weaver noted adult volunteers can make a big difference, just by being a reliable voice on the telephone or making time to meet up for coffee.
"A lot of studies show that if a young person has one supportive adult in their life for more than a year, so is consistently there to support them for a year or more, that their outcomes are greatly, greatly improved," Weaver outlined.
Anyone interested in becoming a mentor, or helping foster youths in other ways, can sign up through NebraskaChildren.org.
As the holidays draw near, Weaver encouraged young people to check the site for events near them, and to consider creating their own family gathering with friends.
"You determine who is in your life, and you determine who your supports are," Weaver remarked. "And you can choose who you love and who you let love you. And make sure that it's people that are healthy."
CARSON CITY, Nev. - More than 3,000 children in Nevada are in foster care - and a recent study recommends that much more be done to keep them in family placements and out of group homes.
Researchers interviewed dozens of youths in foster care and found that congregate settings can traumatize abused kids even further.
Report co-author Sixto Cancel, founder and CEO of the nonprofit "Think of Us," said the money states spend on more-expensive group homes would be better spent recruiting more foster families and helping family caregivers step up.
"How might we actually save money on group-home placements, which can literally range between $300 to $1,000 a day depending on the facility?" asked Cancel. "And let's go ahead and actually invest in families to keep them together."
Over the weekend, the Children's Advocacy Alliance of Nevada published an op-ed calling on the state to use some of the $2 billion in federal funding it has received to fix the foster-care system.
They say the state's computer tracking system is woefully inadequate, and note that a shortage of placements and pediatric mental-health specialists means some Nevada children are sent out of state for care.
Sandra Gasca-Gonzalez is vice president of the Annie E. Casey Foundation's Center for Systems Innovation. She said the personal stories in the report should motivate policymakers to prioritize this issue.
"What this report did," said Gasca-Gonzalez, "is bring all of those child welfare statistics to life in a brutal kind of way to show that there is some rawness and some truth that need to be shared so that we can do different and better."
According to the Guinn Center in Las Vegas, youths in foster care in Clark County receive an average of ten separate placements. And only 47.5% of seniors in foster care manage to graduate high school.
Disclosure: Annie E Casey Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Education, Juvenile Justice, Welfare Reform.
HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut plans to close a transitional living facility in Hartford next month for people ages 18 to 25, which means fewer resources available for mental-health and addiction treatment for young adults.
The 10-bed Hilltop Residential Program was run through the Young Adult Services Division of the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, or DMHAS. Hilltop's closure means the state is losing 10 of the 31 beds in the region for young adults in crisis.
Rob Baril, president of the union SEIU-1199 New England, called it "shocking" that the state would eliminate the program during a pandemic.
"The relationship between patients in mental-health treatment programs and their clinician is one that really only advances when there's a relationship of trust that is built," he said. "If this were not a community that is an overwhelmingly Black and Brown community, would these services be eliminated?"
There currently are five people residing at Hilltop. A DMHAS spokesperson said they'll be moved to similar facilities in Hartford, and that DMHAS is working to establish 10 new residential placements so the reduction in services isn't permanent.
Avis Ward, a case manager at Hilltop for 11 years, said it's upsetting to see the program close because of the specialized, 24-hour care it provides. Ward said she thinks it's critical that the state reopen a facility nearby, in Hartford's North End, so people know where to turn for help.
"Most of our clients already have a history of being traumatized. This only forces them to feel that they are being abruptly displaced from where they feel the most safe," she said. "To be suddenly told that they will be moved to another, unknown situation only triggers fear, anxiety and flashbacks."
Statewide, DMHAS serves about 1,500 people a year through its Young Adult Services program. The agency has said Hilltop's 13 staff members will transition to other open positions through DMHAS.
AUSTIN, Texas - Countless children who are victims of human trafficking are getting help through a new grant program in Texas.
A bill passed by the Texas Legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to administer funds to help address the high need for emergency shelters and treatment programs.
Sandy Hennip, executive director of Unbound North Texas, said the state ranks second in the nation for the most cases of human trafficking, with most young people enticed via social media.
"A lot of how young men and women get pulled into trafficking is what they would call a 'grooming' process, where they kind of get lured in," she said, "and then - even though they're physically free to leave - emotionally, socially, psychologically, they're bound."
A 2016 report by the University of Texas at Austin found about 80,000 young people were identified among the more than 300,000 sex and labor trafficking victims in the state.
Hennip said the common profile among trafficked youths includes developmental trauma, abuse and neglect. Until recently, she noted, the Dallas/Fort Worth area has been without a 24/7 drop-in shelter to support at-risk youths.
"And we know that youth that are homeless, runaway - they're at a heightened vulnerability to being trafficked. And so, we just opened our youth drop-in center in Tarrant County this last October."
Unbound North Texas will host an outreach event, called "Not In My City," on Saturday in Dallas.
Hennip said the average American may not know how much child trafficking goes on in Texas or other parts of the United States because movies often depict it as an international problem.
"What we see here is much more domestic trafficking," she said. "So, there's easy access and flow of people, if you will, which sounds awful - but in trafficking, people are commodities."
In addition to shelters, the new state grant program will help facilities provide mental and behavioral health services, immediate trauma support, medical care and referrals and legal advocacy.
