Tuesday, November 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 16, 2021
Play

A law to prevent the shackling of incarcerated pregnant women goes into effect in North Carolina in December, and President Biden signs the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.

2021Talks - November 16, 2021
Play

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon surrenders to police, Beto O'Rourke runs for Texas Governor, Senator Patrick Leahy will retire, and President Biden signs an executive order to address violence against Native Americans.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Play

Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Social Issues  |  Youth    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Resources for Foster Youths During Holidays

Play

Tuesday, November 16, 2021   

OMAHA, Neb. -- Some 24,000 teenagers in foster care across the nation officially become adults each year; in Nebraska it happens on their 19th birthday.

They are expected to move out and start their lives on their own, yet many do not have a reliable support system. They face many challenges, including finding a job and a place to live.

Aaron Weaver, central access navigator for Nebraska Children's Project Everlast in Omaha, said the holiday season can be especially hard.

"A lot of young people don't have any contact with biological family and were never adopted," Weaver explained. "They might not have a place to go during the holiday season. People who are in dorms oftentimes are asked to leave and may not have a place to go for the holiday season as well."

Studies have found within two to four years after leaving foster care, 40% of young adults experienced homelessness or were incarcerated, 46% did not graduate from high school, and more than half were unemployed.

Weaver pointed out support and resources are available through NebraskaChildren.org, where staff can help connect youth to specific programs by county.

Many young people who have aged out of foster care lack basic life skills, such as how to do laundry or cook dinner for themselves.

Weaver noted adult volunteers can make a big difference, just by being a reliable voice on the telephone or making time to meet up for coffee.

"A lot of studies show that if a young person has one supportive adult in their life for more than a year, so is consistently there to support them for a year or more, that their outcomes are greatly, greatly improved," Weaver outlined.

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor, or helping foster youths in other ways, can sign up through NebraskaChildren.org.

As the holidays draw near, Weaver encouraged young people to check the site for events near them, and to consider creating their own family gathering with friends.

"You determine who is in your life, and you determine who your supports are," Weaver remarked. "And you can choose who you love and who you let love you. And make sure that it's people that are healthy."


get more stories like this via email
The California Citizens' Redistricting Commission is charged with drawing new legislative maps that take communities of interest into account. (Svanblar/iStockphotos)

Social Issues

Latino Advocates Slam California’s New Redistricting Maps

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Latino civil-rights groups are criticizing the draft legislative maps just released by the California Citizens' Redistricting …

Social Issues

Paid Leave Policies Not Just About Working Moms

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Congress is close to passing the Build Back Better plan, and policy groups are hopeful a provision to ensure more Ohioans can …

Social Issues

Bill Would Address Barriers to Graduation for Some PA Kids

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A bill making its way through the Pennsylvania General Assembly would help ensure a smooth transition to graduation for young …

A session at the Vital Aging Conference will explore traveling tips for older Oregonians. (pikselstock/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

OR Vital Aging Conference Helps Folks Live Vigorous Life

PORTLAND, Ore. -- This week, a conference is helping people live with intention as they get older. The 10th annual Oregon Vital Aging Conference …

Social Issues

Advocates: Federal Plan Could Do Wonders for Housing, Child Care in MN

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- In Congress, initial votes are possible this week on the Biden administration's budget reconciliation bill. From child care to …

Racial justice advocates say there's no good outcome from the Kyle Rittenhouse case because they feel the legal system still enables white supremacy. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Rittenhouse Case Viewed as Symptom of Uneven Democracy

KENOSHA, Wis. -- As the Kyle Rittenhouse trial enters its final phase this week, a Wisconsin group focused on improving the lives of Black residents …

Environment

U.S. Infrastructure Bill Signed, 'Build Back Better Act' on Deck

AUSTIN, Texas -- With the massive infrastructure bill now signed into law by President Joe Biden, environmental advocates are keeping the pressure on …

Social Issues

NM Conference Urges Seniors to “Adapt, Overcome & Thrive”

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Forced isolation from the pandemic has made it hard for seniors' voices to be heard in the past couple years, and New Mexico's …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021