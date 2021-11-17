Report: Heightened Scam Risks for KY Veterans, Servicemembers

FRANKFORT, Ky. - A new survey by AARP finds veterans, military service members and their families are nearly 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than are civilians.



Scammers often use military jargon and specific government guidelines to lure in active-duty military members and veterans. The Rev. Dr. Jim Thurman, Kentucky state commander of the National Association for Black Veterans, said the most common scams include asking veterans to turn over pensions or disability benefits for a supposed "lump sum" that never materializes, asking for payment to update personal military records, and asking for donations to fake military charities.



"These scammers, they know that the veterans receive benefits, their family members receive benefits,": he said. "They are specifically after those."



More than 1,600 people, including 851 active or former service members, responded to the survey this fall.



Thurman recommended signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry and using a call-blocking service. Anyone who suspects they've been approached by scammers can contact AARP's Fraud Watch Network at 877-908-3360. Thurman also reminded Kentuckians that veterans never have to pay to access their service records or earned benefits - and if told otherwise, it's a scam.



The report also found that military and veteran adults reported losing money nearly twice as often as did civilians on grandparent-imposter scams, where fraudsters pretend to be grandchildren seeking money, as well as phishing schemes. Thurman pointed out that older veterans in particular should be on guard.



"Stay alert, know the various operations the scammers are using," he said, "and if you get an unsolicited phone call or text or an email, just disregard it."



According to the state Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 300,000 veterans live in Kentucky.



Disclosure: AARP Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Survey AARP 11/9/2021

Fraud Watch Network AARP 11/17/2021



ANNAPOLIS, Md. - About 60 million American households get their energy from third-party suppliers, and a new online toolkit helps these consumers make sure they're not being overcharged.



Many don't realize that gas and electric suppliers in Maryland and other deregulated states offer so-called "teaser rates." The charges start off low, but end up increasing over time, according to Tammy Bresnahan, AARP Maryland's associate director of advocacy. She said door-to-door salespeople from these suppliers target seniors, immigrants and low-income neighborhoods - often those who can least afford the higher rates.



"What they're doing is perfectly legal," she said. "However, after like a three-month introductory rate, the cost goes to a variable rate. And what we've seen in some cases, that the rate will go five times more than what they would have been paying if they'd stayed with their regulated utility."



She said most people sign up for the bargain rate, then forget about it until they notice their bills have increased. To help, the toolkit from AARP provides a worksheet to help folks do the math and compare prices, along with a video and fact sheets. It's available on the AARP Maryland website.



Energy advocate Laurel Peltier, who developed the material for the toolkit, noted that the average Maryland family spends about $2,000 a year on utility bills. She said she thinks it's important to read the fine print, because third-party suppliers can end up costing a family an additional $400 a year.



"We're really good at shopping for other products, but we're not very good at shopping for home energy," she said, "and we will only benefit if we're smarter and we check our bills. And we're very careful when a salesman comes to the door and says, 'You're going to save money.'"



Maryland is one of 14 states, including New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, that have deregulated both gas and electricity. She noted that since 2010, families in deregulated states have paid a total of $19 billion more for their energy when choosing a retail or third-party supplier instead of a regulated utility.



Disclosure: AARP Maryland contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Toolkit AARP Maryland 2021

Third-party supplier info AARP 2021



DENVER - The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that Coloradans will be paying considerably more to heat their homes this winter, because of rising fuel costs.



People in rural parts of the state could take the biggest hit, with propane prices expected to rise by 55%. Natural gas is projected to cost about $700 to $1,000 per household on average during the winter months, a 30% increase over last winter.



Denise Stepto, chief communications officer with Energy Outreach Colorado, said it's not too early to start conserving energy.



"Lower your thermostat at night when you go to bed," said Stepto. "It may sound like it's cold if you lower it to 64, but that is not going to let your pipes freeze. You can put more blankets on, but it really does save money."



Stepto said turning down your thermostat when you're not at home can make a big difference.



To keep warm air in and cold air out, seal drafty windows with tape, and put rolled-up towels at the bottom of doors. To find out if you qualify for professional weatherization assistance, help catching up on overdue utility bills or other assistance this winter, visit 'energyoutreach.org.'



For many, opening a utility bill can be a frightening experience, especially during winter months. But Stepto said it's important to review your household energy use every month.



"Being able to watch those things is really going to make a difference in you taking control of how much energy you're using," said Stepto, "and therefore how much money you're going to have to spend."



Stepto said if people know they are going to have trouble paying off a utility bill, there are important steps to take to ensure that service is not cut off.



"If people start to see that they are falling behind, and they know they won't be able to keep up with their utility bill," said Stepto, "the wisest thing to do is - number one - contact your utility company and see if there is a payment plan that you can get on right away."







Disclosure: Energy Outreach Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Winter Fuels Outlook, October 2021 the U.S. Energy Information Administration 10/1/21



