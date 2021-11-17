Wednesday, November 17, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 17, 2021
Play

Schools continue to adjust to the evolving impacts of COVID-19, addressing both the academic and mental stress issues faced by students; and checking the costs of third-party energy suppliers.

2021Talks - November 17, 2021
Play

Biden reiterates "one China" policy; Mayorkas says the immigration system is fundamentally broken; the Wyoming GOP shows Liz Cheney the door; and Democrats look to censure Paul Gosar.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Play

Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Schools Work to Give Ohio Kids a Safe Space to Learn

Play

Wednesday, November 17, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio schools continue to adjust to the evolving impacts of COVID-19, which means addressing both the academic and mental-stress issues faced by students.

Playing catch-up from nearly two years of interrupted learning is a challenge in itself, said Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, but the pandemic also exacerbated many students' social and emotional struggles. Those include behaviors related to coping skills, motivation and self-control. She explained that kids need a safe space in order to succeed academically.

"You know, it's Maslow's hierarchy of needs: You need to take care of basic human needs before the brain is capable of learning to its full effect," she said. "So teaching students how to get along with each other, taking care of physical needs, taking care of social-emotional needs."

Cropper said districts in Ohio are taking multiple approaches to help students, including incorporating social and emotional skills into classroom learning or adding Social-Emotional Learning as a special class. In a new survey, 72% of school district leaders said developing student' social-emotional skills is as important as building their educational knowledge.

School counselors in the survey confirmed the importance of incorporating social and emotional learning into their counseling programs. However, many are already stretched by other duties, including academic scheduling and testing.

Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, said some districts are using federal dollars made available from the American Rescue Plan to hire more support staff and specialists.

"We know that teachers and administrators, and people traditionally trained in those academic roles, just weren't equipped to be able to handle all the need," he said. "So, having additional personnel in schools that specialize in this work, so that we really are paying attention to the needs of children."

School counselors and other educational support professionals are being celebrated today as part of American Education Week.


get more stories like this via email
If you find your rates for a third-party utility provider is skyrocketing, AARP Maryland recommends canceling it and turning to regulated utility suppliers. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

New Tool Helps Monitor MD Third-Party Utility Bills

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - About 60 million American households get their energy from third-party suppliers, and a new online toolkit helps these consumers …

Social Issues

WI Family Caregivers Have Helpline Support into 2022

MADISON, Wis. - November is National Family Caregivers Month, and Wisconsin residents are being reminded about an extra resource they can lean on as …

Social Issues

Holiday Season Tough on Foster Kids Transitioning to Adulthood

DES MOINES, Iowa - With the holidays near, foster families in Iowa are encouraged to maintain close connections with older teens no longer receiving …

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009, despite inflation. (Missouri Workers Center)

Social Issues

MO Workers Group Launches to Bridge Racial, Geographic Divides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A new group aims to bridge racial and geographic divides between Missouri workers, to help bring economic prosperity to everyone…

Environment

Mainers Spotlight Urgency of Build Back Better to Curb Climate Change

AUGUSTA, Maine - With the Build Back Better Act expected to see a vote in the U.S. House this week, some Mainers are reminding their elected …

Katharine Heyhoe is a climate scientist from Canada who now lives in Texas. (Ashley Rodgers)

Environment

Grassroots Family Ag Group Marks 50 Years in MT

BILLINGS, Mont. - A grassroots organization that stands up for family agriculture in Montana is celebrating 50 years this week - and looking toward …

Environment

Study Identifies Most Important Sites to Protect in Central CO Forests

GUNNISON, Colo. - A new report identifies the areas most valuable for preserving biodiversity and fighting climate change within the Grand Mesa…

Social Issues

Report: Heightened Scam Risks for KY Veterans, Servicemembers

FRANKFORT, Ky. - A new survey by AARP finds veterans, military service members and their families are nearly 40% more likely to lose money to scams …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021