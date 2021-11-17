Schools Work to Give Ohio Kids a Safe Space to Learn

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio schools continue to adjust to the evolving impacts of COVID-19, which means addressing both the academic and mental-stress issues faced by students.
Playing catch-up from nearly two years of interrupted learning is a challenge in itself, said Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, but the pandemic also exacerbated many students' social and emotional struggles. Those include behaviors related to coping skills, motivation and self-control. She explained that kids need a safe space in order to succeed academically.
"You know, it's Maslow's hierarchy of needs: You need to take care of basic human needs before the brain is capable of learning to its full effect," she said. "So teaching students how to get along with each other, taking care of physical needs, taking care of social-emotional needs."
Cropper said districts in Ohio are taking multiple approaches to help students, including incorporating social and emotional skills into classroom learning or adding Social-Emotional Learning as a special class. In a new survey, 72% of school district leaders said developing student' social-emotional skills is as important as building their educational knowledge.
School counselors in the survey confirmed the importance of incorporating social and emotional learning into their counseling programs. However, many are already stretched by other duties, including academic scheduling and testing.
Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, said some districts are using federal dollars made available from the American Rescue Plan to hire more support staff and specialists.
"We know that teachers and administrators, and people traditionally trained in those academic roles, just weren't equipped to be able to handle all the need," he said. "So, having additional personnel in schools that specialize in this work, so that we really are paying attention to the needs of children."
School counselors and other educational support professionals are being celebrated today as part of American Education Week.
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - They work with students in the classroom, in the school office or even in the cafeteria - and in celebration of American Education Week, one state organization is honoring a Pennsylvania education support professional for her dedication to students.
Dee Scales has been named the Dolores McCracken Education Support Professional of the Year by the Pennsylvania State Education Association. Scales, a paraprofessional and union leader in the Woodland Hills School District in Allegheny County, said she's thankful for the award and for the work support professionals do to keep schools running.
"It means so much to me because it actually highlights all the hard work that not only myself, but other support professionals do throughout the whole United States," she said. "We have other support staff such as bus drivers. We have our custodians and maintenance workers. There are so many different titles that we support staff carry within the public school system."
Today also marks Education Support Professionals Day. Scales has been a paraprofessional at Woodland Hills for 26 years, where she currently works with students in an emotional-support classroom.
Outside school, Scales also is heavily involved in her town of Braddock, where she recently was elected council member-at-large. She's a volunteer with the annual 15104 Clean Up Day, focused on picking up litter in Braddock, and the 412 Food Rescue, which helps feed thousands around Pittsburgh.
Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, called Scales "a role model."
"Dee is making such a tremendous difference in the lives of her students every day," he said. "She brings with her such knowledge and dedication; that's what the key to Dee's success is with children. She also gives so much back to her colleagues, because she's a powerful advocate for educational support professionals."
Scales serves as president of PSEA's Education Support Professionals Western Division and sits on the organization's Racial Justice and Equity Taskforce, among other committee positions.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Latinx college students in California made significant gains pre-pandemic - with jumps in college attendance and completion - but a new report says big gaps remain between white and Latinx students, particularly men.
The "2021 State of Education for Latinx in California" report found that in the California State University system, four-year graduation rates for Latinx students have doubled over the past five years. However, Dr. Vikash Reddy, senior director of policy research
with the Campaign for College Opportunity, which produced the report, noted that the percentages are still low.
"But that is still fewer than one in five Latinos," he said, "and just 29% of Latinas, who are graduating in four years from the Cal State University."
Only 14% of Latinx adults ages 18-64 hold a bachelor's degree or higher, but that number is likely to improve, since Latinx students make up 43% of public college undergrads in the state. The report also found 89% of Latinx 19-year-olds have a high school diploma or equivalent, but only 44% of Latinx high school graduates met the A through G requirements for UC and CSU.
In higher-ed, 72% of Latinx undergraduate students attend community colleges, so the report said those institutions are key to improving outcomes. Long Beach City College President Mike Muñoz said his team noticed low enrollment from two feeder high schools - so they visited the 12th-grade economics and government classes and had all students fill out an application.
"We eliminated the college participation gap from these two high schools," he said. "We saw a 42% increase in enrollment from these focus schools at Long Beach City College."
The report also recommends hiring more Latinx college faculty and expanding access to Pell grants for students who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, known as DACA.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A bill making its way through the Pennsylvania General Assembly would help ensure a smooth transition to graduation for young people who face personal challenges outside of school.
Senate Bill 324 would help address barriers to graduation for kids experiencing homelessness or who are in the foster-care or juvenile-justice systems.
The bill creates a point of contact at the student's school to help support them as they return to the classroom after time away from the education system.
Kate Burdick, staff attorney at the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia, said it can be difficult for families to navigate the process while children are also dealing with possible trauma they experienced while away from home.
"Having an actual human who you know is in charge of helping you to feel more a part of the school community to be making sure you're in the right courses," Burdick explained. "It's just so important that there's someone actually tasked with that."
The point of contact would also immediately request the student's records from the student's previous school and ensure they are connected with mental-health services. Senate Bill 324 unanimously passed the Senate in June and passed out of the House Education Committee yesterday. It now heads to a vote on the House floor.
Advocates say children in the foster-care or juvenile-justice systems or who are experiencing homelessness often have to unexpectedly change schools for a variety of reasons.
Burdick pointed out when academic credits do not get properly transferred to their new school, it sometimes can lead to a graduation delay, which Senate Bill 324 also aims to address.
"It can be extremely devastating for the young person when they're trying to reconnect with school, to have this host of system-level barriers put up," Burdick asserted. "And what we have heard for many years from young people directly is just how completely exasperating this problem is."
Only 75% of Pennsylvania kids in foster care receive their high school diploma or GED by age 21 as compared with 92% of students in the Commonwealth who are not in the foster-care system, according to 2018 data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.