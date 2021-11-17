Mainers Spotlight Urgency of Build Back Better to Curb Climate Change

AUGUSTA, Maine - With the Build Back Better Act expected to see a vote in the U.S. House this week, some Mainers are reminding their elected officials that climate change is a top priority.



The spending package before Congress would invest about $550 billion to cut the country's carbon emissions. With the state seeing increased flooding, as well as smoke all the way from wildfires out West, said Jack Shapiro, climate and clean-energy program director for the Natural Resources Council of Maine, Build Back Better is crucial for Mainers.



"It delivers rebates and savings for families as they shift to electrification and more efficient appliances, like heat pumps, water heaters, windows and doors," he said, "and we're seeing how volatile and unreliable fossil fuel prices can be."



Residents last weekend gathered at U.S. Rep. Jared Golden's offices to urge the Maine Democrat to vote for the spending package, but his office has said he needs more time to review it and isn't yet ready to support the bill. Golden and a handful of other Democrats have thus far joined Republicans in opposing the bill.



Shapiro noted that in addition to lowering prices for renewable energy and speeding up the transition away from fossil fuels, Build Back Better includes incentives for folks to switch to energy-efficient appliances, retrofit their homes or buy electric vehicles.



"This can make a big difference for rural drivers in Maine, who have to drive further to get to the store or to the doctor," he said. "So, savings like this are a really big deal."



He added that coming out of the COP26 international climate change conference in Scotland, it's important for the United States to do its part at the federal, state and local levels. He said the infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed on Monday makes strides, but added that he thinks Build Back Better also is needed to meet the nation's goals.



PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Following pressure from consumer groups and ratepayers, the Arizona Corporation Commission this week made significant cuts to a rate increase requested by Arizona Public Service (APS).



The power utility had asked for a $169 million boost in the rates it charges customers, but the regulatory board handed them a $119 million reduction. The decision reversed parts of a 2017 rate hike that was granted by a different group of commissioners amid charges of political partisanship and influence peddling.



Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said for once, it was not "business as usual."



"The Commission basically didn't give APS everything they wanted, while for a period of time it was kind of assumed that APS just gets what it wants," Brown explained. "We also think it's kind of important to have folks realize that when they weigh in, it can make an impact."



The ruling reduced the utility's rate of return, denied a request to recoup the cost of decommissioning a power plant, and forced changes in several programs they said did not benefit customers. APS immediately announced it would take the matter to court.



Under the decision, APS must reduce its mandatory time-of-use peak rate, allow overnight off-peak rates for electric vehicle charging, and reduce the cost burden on low-income customers.



Brown pointed out the bottom line is lower electric bills.



"With the Commission's vote on the APS rate case, the vast majority of APS ratepayers are not expected to experience an increase and may even see a decrease on their monthly electric bill," Brown noted.



While consumer and community groups advocated with the commission over the rate case, Brown emphasized in the end, the people who pay the power bills made the difference.



"APS rate payers, speaking out and making their views heard to commissioners," Brown stated.



APS provides electricity to more than 2.7 million customers in 11 of the state's 15 counties, including large parts of the Phoenix metro area.



