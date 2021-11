Mainers Spotlight Urgency of Build Back Better to Curb Climate Change

AUGUSTA, Maine - With the Build Back Better Act expected to see a vote in the U.S. House this week, some Mainers are reminding their elected officials that climate change is a top priority.



The spending package before Congress would invest about $550 billion to cut the country's carbon emissions. With the state seeing increased flooding, as well as smoke all the way from wildfires out West, said Jack Shapiro, climate and clean-energy program director for the Natural Resources Council of Maine, Build Back Better is crucial for Mainers.



"It delivers rebates and savings for families as they shift to electrification and more efficient appliances, like heat pumps, water heaters, windows and doors," he said, "and we're seeing how volatile and unreliable fossil fuel prices can be."



Residents last weekend gathered at U.S. Rep. Jared Golden's offices to urge the Maine Democrat to vote for the spending package, but his office has said he needs more time to review it and isn't yet ready to support the bill. Golden and a handful of other Democrats have thus far joined Republicans in opposing the bill.



Shapiro noted that in addition to lowering prices for renewable energy and speeding up the transition away from fossil fuels, Build Back Better includes incentives for folks to switch to energy-efficient appliances, retrofit their homes or buy electric vehicles.



"This can make a big difference for rural drivers in Maine, who have to drive further to get to the store or to the doctor," he said. "So, savings like this are a really big deal."



He added that coming out of the COP26 international climate change conference in Scotland, it's important for the United States to do its part at the federal, state and local levels. He said the infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed on Monday makes strides, but added that he thinks Build Back Better also is needed to meet the nation's goals.



SANTA FE, N.M. -- Critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon one of the oldest coal-burning plants in the country say ratepayers deserve a better outcome.



The troubled Four Corners Power Plant is noted for repeated equipment failures and forced outages. High maintenance costs have led utility provider Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) to seek approval from the Public Regulation Commission (PRC) to withdraw from operations.



Mariel Nanasi, executive director of the group New Energy Economy, said the word 'abandonment' is not accurate, because PNM would transfer its shares to another company, which has already said it will keep the plant running as long as possible.



"It is important to note that abandonment does not mean closure," Nanasi emphasized. "And in this case, abandonment means PNM sells their coal shares and the plant continues to burn coal."



PNM argued New Mexico's 2019 Energy Transition Act gives the utility the right to exit from coal-burning plants and claim financial incentives, and stated that is what it plans to do.



Brendon Baatz, vice president of the energy consulting firm Gabel Associates, said any effort to extend operations at the aging plant hurts consumers.



"The reality of this plant is that it's just not economical," Baatz asserted. "So eventually, these utilities are going to need to get out of it, to save ratepayers money."



Nanasi argued PNM could have closed the Four Corners coal plant back in 2016, but chose not to.



"Instead, PNM chose to reinvest in a dying resource that disproportionately harms Indigenous people," Nanasi contended. "Now, it wants to stick New Mexicans with the costs of PNM's imprudent investments."



Should the PRC side with the utility company, Nanasi said ratepayers would have to pay 300-million dollars in investments and other costs. A recommendation from a hearing examiner on the proposal is expected any day.



