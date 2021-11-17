Wednesday, November 17, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 17, 2021
Play

Schools continue to adjust to the evolving impacts of COVID-19, addressing both the academic and mental stress issues faced by students; and checking the costs of third-party energy suppliers.

2021Talks - November 17, 2021
Play

Biden reiterates "one China" policy; Mayorkas says the immigration system is fundamentally broken; the Wyoming GOP shows Liz Cheney the door; and Democrats look to censure Paul Gosar.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Play

Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Social Issues  |  Poverty    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Hoosier Households Urged to Apply for Heating Assistance

Play

Wednesday, November 17, 2021   

INDIANAPOLIS - As cold weather moves in, state agencies are working to make sure Hoosier households know how to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program if they think they might need some help heating their homes through the winter.

LIHEAP is a federal program designed to help low-income renters and homeowners, and in Indiana, households making at or below 60% of the federal poverty level are eligible. For a family of four, that's slightly less than $52,000 a year.

Anthony Swinger, director of external affairs for the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, said it's so important that people stay warm.

"We know that it's going to be an expensive winter heating season, at least based on the projections we've seen so far," he said. "That's why it's important to be preparing now and to take steps."

He said many utilities also have what's known as "budget billing" or "level pay" programs that allow customers to pay the same amount each month, so the increased need for heat during coldest months doesn't disrupt peoples' monthly budgets.

Indiana has a moratorium on utility shutoffs for LIHEAP-eligible households between Dec. 1 and March 15. It includes people who already are receiving assistance and those who have not yet received funds but whose application has been processed. That's why Swinger recommends applying sooner rather than later if you think you may fall behind on the power bill.

"The moratorium is designed to make sure that there's a protection in place for the most vulnerable in our communities," he said, "and that's the reason why you need to either be receiving LIHEAP funding or have been found to qualify for it for the moratorium to apply."

He said it's also important to make sure your heating system is upgraded and working as efficiently as possible to keep your bills down. That means making sure filters and vents are clean; working to caulk, weatherstrip and seal drafty doors and windows; and to open blinds and curtains during the day to take advantage of the natural heat from sunlight.


get more stories like this via email
If you find your rates for a third-party utility provider is skyrocketing, AARP Maryland recommends canceling it and turning to regulated utility suppliers. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

New Tool Helps Monitor MD Third-Party Utility Bills

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - About 60 million American households get their energy from third-party suppliers, and a new online toolkit helps these consumers …

Social Issues

Schools Work to Give Ohio Kids a Safe Space to Learn

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio schools continue to adjust to the evolving impacts of COVID-19, which means addressing both the academic and mental-stress …

Social Issues

WI Family Caregivers Have Helpline Support into 2022

MADISON, Wis. - November is National Family Caregivers Month, and Wisconsin residents are being reminded about an extra resource they can lean on as …

Human service providers say even after a foster contract has been fulfilled, maintaining connections with kids who have aged out of the system can provide much-needed stability as they move into adulthood. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Holiday Season Tough on Foster Kids Transitioning to Adulthood

DES MOINES, Iowa - With the holidays near, foster families in Iowa are encouraged to maintain close connections with older teens no longer receiving …

Social Issues

MO Workers Group Launches to Bridge Racial, Geographic Divides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A new group aims to bridge racial and geographic divides between Missouri workers, to help bring economic prosperity to everyone…

The Build Back Better Act includes rebates for solar installations. (Studio Harmony/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Mainers Spotlight Urgency of Build Back Better to Curb Climate Change

AUGUSTA, Maine - With the Build Back Better Act expected to see a vote in the U.S. House this week, some Mainers are reminding their elected …

Social Issues

American Education Week: Honoring PA's Support Professionals

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - They work with students in the classroom, in the school office or even in the cafeteria - and in celebration of American Education …

Environment

Grassroots Family Ag Group Marks 50 Years in MT

BILLINGS, Mont. - A grassroots organization that stands up for family agriculture in Montana is celebrating 50 years this week - and looking toward …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021