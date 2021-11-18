Thursday, November 18, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 18, 2021
Play

At World Congress on Justice with Children, Illinois experts share ways the U.S. can reach international norms; and U.S. House votes to censure Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar.

2021Talks - November 18, 2021
Play

U.S. House censures one of its own for posting an animated video depicting him killing another member of Congress, Republicans chide Biden administration over inflation, and the state rests in the Ahmaud Arbery trial.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
Play

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Cash Bail Discriminates Against Low-Income, BIPOC Michiganders

Play

Thursday, November 18, 2021   

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A new report finds stark disparities in the impacts of cash bail in Michigan, which disproportionately keeps low-income residents and Michiganders of color in jail.

The study, from the Michigan League for Public Policy, noted it is common practice in Michigan to require people who've been arrested but are awaiting trial to put up cash in exchange for their temporary release.

Peter Ruark, senior policy analyst for the League and the report's author, said when people are unable to pay their bail, it can have major consequences.

"That creates hardship for families," Ruark outlined. "It can cause people to lose their jobs. It can complicate relations with relatives."

Nationally, the report said the median income for people unable to post bail is about $15,000 a year. And median bond amounts are roughly $10,000 higher for Black defendants than for their white counterparts.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a package of bills to reform the cash-bail system, and Ruark pointed out most of the opposition comes from the cash-bail industry itself.

Eli Savit, Washtenaw County prosecutor, took office in January and stopped seeking cash bail. He said judges and magistrates still can impose it, but his office aims to impose non-monetary conditions for releasing people pretrial instead.

He argued it should not matter what your bank account looks like, but what you have been arrested for, and if you pose a threat to the community.

"Getting rid of cash bail does not mean that we're opening up the jailhouse doors and letting everybody free," Savit explained. "It means that the decision about whether you need to stay in jail before trial, before you've been convicted, is based on what you're accused of doing and the danger that you pose, not based on how much money you have."

The report also noted extended jail stays due to inability to post bail can severely impact people's mental health. National data during the 2010s showed more than 70% of people who died by suicide in jail were not convicted with a crime at the time of their death.

Disclosure: Michigan League for Public Policy/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Children's Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
In the mid 1990s, federal law was changed that paved the way for more deportations based on criminal convictions. But immigrant advocates say many defendants are unaware of the consequences when they seek plea deals. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Deportation Case Seen as Major Victory in Pursuit of Reforms

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Refugee advocates are cheering a decision by an immigration judge to terminate deportation orders for a Minnesota man, who had …

Social Issues

MI Advocates Call Affordable Housing In Build Back Better Key

DETROIT -- Groups say the Build Back Better Act would bring economic opportunity to many Michigan residents, from helping with access to affordable …

Environment

Conservatives Call for Oil and Gas Reforms on Public Lands

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- The Build Back Better Act making its way through Congress includes reforms for oil and gas production on public lands first …

The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 prohibits discrimination based on disability. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

All Eyes on New Douglas County School Board Over Masks

DENVER -- Students with disabilities in Douglas County won some time after a federal judge ruled last week a new county health department order making…

Social Issues

IL Experts Join World Congress on Justice with Children

CHICAGO -- At this week's World Congress on Justice with Children, Illinois experts and researchers shared ways the U.S. could work to get back in …

In 2020, the residential sector used 3.66 trillion Kilowatt hours of electricity, making up 96% of U.S. total electricity sales, according to data from the University of Michigan's Center for Sustainable Systems. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Experts: Biden’s Build Back Better Act Could Help Consumers Save on Energy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Energy experts say the expanded rebates and tax credits proposed in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act could …

Health and Wellness

Experts: Lifestyle Changes Can Stem Onset of Pre-Diabetes, Diabetes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and state health experts say they are working to educate individuals on ways to reverse pre-…

Social Issues

Youthful-Offender Status Reform Gives New Yorkers a Chance at a Clean Slate

NEW YORK -- This month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law advocates said gives young people who were caught up in the criminal-…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021