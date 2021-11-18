Thursday, November 18, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 18, 2021
At World Congress on Justice with Children, Illinois experts share ways the U.S. can reach international norms; and U.S. House votes to censure Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar.

2021Talks - November 18, 2021
U.S. House censures one of its own for posting an animated video depicting him killing another member of Congress, Republicans chide Biden administration over inflation, and the state rests in the Ahmaud Arbery trial.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Conservatives Call for Oil and Gas Reforms on Public Lands

Thursday, November 18, 2021   

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- The Build Back Better Act making its way through Congress includes reforms for oil and gas production on public lands first introduced by the Reagan administration.

Dave Jenkins, president of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship, said the measure includes common-sense solutions for so-called orphan wells, sites where companies have walked away from their obligation to clean up after production.

"They are shifting that cost to you and me," Jenkins explained. "They're making the profit, and we're getting the bill. It's not a bunch of bureaucratic red tape; it's a simple fix. All we have to do is require bonding amounts that reflect the actual cost of cleanup and reclamation."

There currently are more than 740,000 orphan wells across the U.S., according to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission.

Jenkins noted after wells are tapped out, many producers declare bankruptcy, which shifts the cost of cleanup to taxpayers. Those same principals then pop up under a new company name and get back to work at new sites.

Taxpayers lost out on more than $12 billion in oil and gas revenues between 2010 and 2019, according to an analysis by Taxpayers for Common Sense.

Build Back Better would increase royalty rates companies pay for extracting resources owned by all Americans. Industry groups have long claimed higher fees would blunt production, but Jenkins disagreed.

"Texas, for example, charges double the royalty rate that the federal government does for drilling on state lands in Texas," Jenkins pointed out. "That hasn't dampened demand for drilling on state lands in Texas at all."

Jenkins' group is also calling on the Biden administration to direct the Bureau of Land Management to stop treating public lands as though oil and gas extraction was their sole purpose.

"So they're not managed for outdoor recreation or hunting or fishing or water supply or grazing," Jenkins outlined. "They are being managed for oil and gas. That's an enormous lost opportunity. We should be looking to use our public lands for their highest and greatest use."


In the mid 1990s, federal law was changed that paved the way for more deportations based on criminal convictions. But immigrant advocates say many defendants are unaware of the consequences when they seek plea deals. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Deportation Case Seen as Major Victory in Pursuit of Reforms

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Refugee advocates are cheering a decision by an immigration judge to terminate deportation orders for a Minnesota man, who had …

Social Issues

MI Advocates Call Affordable Housing In Build Back Better Key

DETROIT -- Groups say the Build Back Better Act would bring economic opportunity to many Michigan residents, from helping with access to affordable …

Social Issues

Report: Cash Bail Discriminates Against Low-Income, BIPOC Michiganders

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A new report finds stark disparities in the impacts of cash bail in Michigan, which disproportionately keeps low-income residents …

The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 prohibits discrimination based on disability. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

All Eyes on New Douglas County School Board Over Masks

DENVER -- Students with disabilities in Douglas County won some time after a federal judge ruled last week a new county health department order making…

Social Issues

IL Experts Join World Congress on Justice with Children

CHICAGO -- At this week's World Congress on Justice with Children, Illinois experts and researchers shared ways the U.S. could work to get back in …

Early studies have shown that about 25% of people who went to the hospital with severe COVID-19 infections had diabetes, according to WebMD. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Experts: Lifestyle Changes Can Stem Onset of Pre-Diabetes, Diabetes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and state health experts say they are working to educate individuals on ways to reverse pre-…

Social Issues

Youthful-Offender Status Reform Gives New Yorkers a Chance at a Clean Slate

NEW YORK -- This month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law advocates said gives young people who were caught up in the criminal-…

Social Issues

Build Back Better to Provide Boost to MT Families, Supporters Say

HELENA, Mont. -- Supporters of the Build Back Better Act are touting the benefits it will bring to families in Montana and across the country…

 

