Thursday, November 18, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 18, 2021
Play

At World Congress on Justice with Children, Illinois experts share ways the U.S. can reach international norms; and U.S. House votes to censure Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar.

2021Talks - November 18, 2021
Play

U.S. House censures one of its own for posting an animated video depicting him killing another member of Congress, Republicans chide Biden administration over inflation, and the state rests in the Ahmaud Arbery trial.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
Play

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Experts: Lifestyle Changes Can Stem Onset of Pre-Diabetes, Diabetes

Play

Thursday, November 18, 2021   

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and state health experts say they are working to educate individuals on ways to reverse pre-diabetes and prevent the onset of diabetes through healthy lifestyle changes, despite challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Dr. Morgan McDonald, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, explained in pre-diabetes, a person's blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but have not spiked high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes, and often shows no symptoms.

She added healthy eating habits and increasing physical activity can help stave off the condition.

"We've got good evidence that action taken early is helpful in preventing diabetes, both with lifestyle changes and sometimes with medications as well," McDonald emphasized.

To find out if you're at risk for pre-diabetes, McDonald recommended taking a one-minute test online at cdc.gov/diabetes/takethetest.

According to state data, more than 710,000 Tennesseans have been diagnosed with diabetes and nearly 10% reported being told they had pre-diabetes. Experts say the numbers are most likely underestimated.

McDonald also pointed out the pandemic has increased risk factors for chronic conditions such as diabetes among Tennessee's kids.

"Certainly kids have had less access to nutrition in many cases, and have been more sedentary," McDonald observed. "That has increased weight gain in our pediatric population pretty significantly."

She noted managing diabetes often requires regular doctor visits and testing, and recommended as COVID cases continue to plateau, now is the time to make preventive-care appointments.

"We really want to use this month to highlight the importance of people across the state to get tested, to get caught up on their screenings, to get caught up on those doctor visits and those immunizations that they've missed, and to take the time to exercise and plan meals," McDonald advised.

Research has found a link between diabetes and increased risk of severe COVID-19 infection. One study found more than 14% of patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 and recovered also were newly diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.


get more stories like this via email

Health and Wellness

Marketplace Enrollment Opens Through State-Based Kynect
In the mid 1990s, federal law was changed that paved the way for more deportations based on criminal convictions. But immigrant advocates say many defendants are unaware of the consequences when they seek plea deals. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Deportation Case Seen as Major Victory in Pursuit of Reforms

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Refugee advocates are cheering a decision by an immigration judge to terminate deportation orders for a Minnesota man, who had …

Social Issues

MI Advocates Call Affordable Housing In Build Back Better Key

DETROIT -- Groups say the Build Back Better Act would bring economic opportunity to many Michigan residents, from helping with access to affordable …

Social Issues

Report: Cash Bail Discriminates Against Low-Income, BIPOC Michiganders

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A new report finds stark disparities in the impacts of cash bail in Michigan, which disproportionately keeps low-income residents …

Between 2010 and 2019, taxpayers lost out on $12.4 billion in revenue from drilling on public lands. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Conservatives Call for Oil and Gas Reforms on Public Lands

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- The Build Back Better Act making its way through Congress includes reforms for oil and gas production on public lands first …

Health and Wellness

All Eyes on New Douglas County School Board Over Masks

DENVER -- Students with disabilities in Douglas County won some time after a federal judge ruled last week a new county health department order making…

Black youths are disproportionately impacted by the lack of a minimum age for criminal responsibility in Illinois; 60% to 62% of kids age 10 to 13 who are arrested are Black. (md3d/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IL Experts Join World Congress on Justice with Children

CHICAGO -- At this week's World Congress on Justice with Children, Illinois experts and researchers shared ways the U.S. could work to get back in …

Environment

Experts: Biden’s Build Back Better Act Could Help Consumers Save on Energy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Energy experts say the expanded rebates and tax credits proposed in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act could …

Social Issues

Youthful-Offender Status Reform Gives New Yorkers a Chance at a Clean Slate

NEW YORK -- This month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law advocates said gives young people who were caught up in the criminal-…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021