New SD Project Builds Foster Homes in Tribal Communities

LA PLANT, S.D. -- South Dakota has struggled to establish a network of foster parents in tribal communities, but solutions are in play, including a space where Indigenous children can feel as close to home as possible.



Over the years, South Dakota has been criticized for often placing Indigenous children with white families through aggressive custody hearing, inspiring outreach efforts to recruit foster parents in tribal areas.



Marcella Gilbert, a Lakota and Dakota community organizer on the Cheyenne River Reservation, works with the nonprofit Simply Smiles, which has been building homes for local kids in need of care.



She stressed the importance of giving kids a professional and nurturing support system, even when they turn 18.



"It isn't like, 'Okay, you're done. See you,'" Gilbert asserted. "It's like, 'Okay, let's talk about what you want to do here. Do you want to go to college? Do you want to go to job training? You know, what do you want to do? We'll help you do that.'"



Gilbert pointed out because the foster-care system is not aligned with Native American culture, the homes allow kids to maintain their identity.



Prospective foster parents are trained to care for the kids through therapy and other standard practices.



Gilbert explained only six homes are being built, so the occupants don't feel like they're in a residential setting. So far, three are finished.



Alex Gross, communications manager for Simply Smiles, said by offering an environment steeped in Lakota traditions, kids are likely to have a greater sense of belonging, even if they've dealt with trauma in the past.



"We are doing everything to make sure that they remain with their kin and community," Gross stated. "That includes working with a team of Lakota elders. We call them the 'grandmothers group.'"



Simply Smiles urged local families interested in becoming trained foster parents to visit the group's website.



Statewide, the Department of Social Services has launched a campaign to recruit more foster families in tribal areas.



Laurie Gill, South Dakota Secretary of Social Services, sees hope in reaching their goal of 300.



"We have met 42% of our first-year goal, and we launched this in May," Gill emphasized. "So, we're very pleased with the progress."



References: Foster placement history ACLU 02/22/2017

Simply Smiles 2021

Recruitment goal S.D. Dept. of Social Services 2021



get more stories like this via email



RICHLAND, Wash. -- An advanced nuclear reactor proposal at the Hanford site is spurring opposition from local tribes.



The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy saying they do not support the company X-energy's small modular reactor proposal.



Mason Murphy, energy and environmental science program manager for the tribes, said the Hanford nuclear reservation near the Columbia River is partially within tribally ceded territory under the Treaty of 1855.



"Because of that, we anticipate that the small modular nuclear reactors may have impacts on all of the following resources: Specifically, state and federally listed plants and wildlife; big game habitat; [and] historic properties of religious and cultural significance as defined in the National Historic Preservation Act," Murphy outlined.



X-energy's proposal involves advanced nuclear reactor technology, which could produce more than 300 megawatts of power. The Department of Energy awarded the company $80 million in initial funding in 2020. The company said the reactors are based on safe, clean and affordable technology.



The Hanford Nuclear Site was chosen during World War II to produce much of the country's plutonium for 40 years. That also meant a lot of waste, which is a concern for the tribes.



Murphy argued there is no solution for long-term storage of nuclear waste, some of which has half-lives of 15 million years. He worries what will happen if nuclear projects continue to be built there.



"To me, that would indicate they are likely to continue developing that nuclear mission, and those resources may never become available, if that were the case," Murphy contended.



Murphy noted the Department of Energy has committed itself to pursuing environmental justice and should consider what that means in this situation.



"Some of these larger cleanup sites like the Hanford site represent some of the largest environmental injustice sites," Murphy pointed out. "I think that we need to really ensure that that's being taken into consideration when starting to site some of these technologies."



In 2007, the tribes' board of trustees adopted a policy there should be no new nuclear-energy production at the Hanford site without government-to-government consultation. Murphy added the Department of Energy has agreed to meet but has not yet set a date.



References: Nuclear energy report Columbia Riverkeeper Sep. 2021



get more stories like this via email

