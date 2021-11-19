Older Nevadans Excited for "Build Back Better" Vote

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Groups that advocate for older Americans are pressing for passage of the Build Back Better Act, Build Back Better Act which is set for a vote in the U-S House of Representatives today.



The bill contains a provision to allow Medicare to bargain with drug companies for lower prices on the ten most expensive prescription drugs, something previously forbidden.



Barry Gold, director of government relations for AARP Nevada, said no greater issue affects the pocketbooks of Nevada seniors than the cost of their prescriptions.



"Allowing Medicare to finally negotiate drug prices is a win," Gold asserted. "Also adding that hard, out-of-pocket cap of $2,000 is going to provide real relief for seniors with the highest drug costs."



The Kaiser Family Foundation estimated as of 2019, more than 1.5 million Americans over age 65 spent more than $2,000 a year on health-care expenses.



The Build Back Better legislation still faces hurdles. It must be approved by the Senate, which could strip out major provisions. The modified bill would then need to pass the House again before heading to President Joe Biden's desk.



The bill would also cap out-of-pocket co-pays for a 30-day supply of insulin at $35, starting in 2023. Gold called it a "big win" for millions of people with diabetes across the country.



"That is something that's never happened before," Gold noted. "And insulin has been around for, like, 100 years, yet the price goes up and up and up and up, and there's just no reason for that. So, that is going to help a lot of people who rely on insulin."



The Build Back Better Act would also expand Medicare benefits to cover hearing, and it includes a federal paid-leave policy for the first time, allowing people to take time off of work to care for a sick relative.



PORTLAND, Ore. -- This week, a conference is helping people live with intention as they get older.



The 10th annual Oregon Vital Aging Conference from AARP Oregon takes place virtually Wednesday and Thursday.



Elaine Friesen-Strang, volunteer state president of AARP Oregon, said one of the sessions at the conference is on brain health and wellness, which features the speaker Sarah Lenz Lock.



"She actually coordinates AARP's policy initiatives on brain health," Friesen-Strang explained. "She'll be talking about healthy aging and also how we can help those who are living with dementia."



Other session topics include aging in place, pocketbook management and personal storytelling, which will feature Native American traditional storyteller and poet Ed Edmo. The conference is free, and attendees must register to attend.



Although the conference has been in person in the past, Friesen-Strang pointed out there are advantages to having it online.



"Obviously, because of COVID we're not doing in-person to protect the health and safety of all of us," Friesen-Strang explained. "But the good thing about doing a virtual conference is that you can enjoy this from the comfort of your own home whether you live in La Grande or Lincoln City."



There will be breakout sessions through the day and Friesen-Strang noted even though the conference is virtual, there still will be chances to interact with speakers and other attendees. There also will be moments of levity, including a concert Wednesday and a comedy show to close out Thursday.



SANTA FE, N.M. -- Forced isolation from the pandemic has made it hard for seniors' voices to be heard in the past couple years, and New Mexico's virtual conference on aging this week hopes to change it.



The 43rd annual event typically attracts around 1,800 attendees each year.



Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, secretary of New Mexico's Aging and Long-Term Services Department, said policymakers need to hear what seniors need, and seniors need to know what resources are available.



"This pandemic has really shaken their world," Hotrum-Lopez observed. "It's really important that we get people integrating again and communicating again."



Hotrum-Lopez said New Mexico has the highest number of seniors living in poverty and the second-highest number of seniors experiencing food insecurity. In addition, she said by 2030, the state will have the fourth-highest senior population per capita in the country.



While COVID-19 is not on the agenda this week, Hotrum-Lopez thinks it still will be top-of-mind for many conference attendees.



"COVID is in the lives and on our seniors' minds every day," Hotrum-Lopez noted. "Having their children or grandchildren understand the services available is extremely important."



Despite high vaccination rates compared with many other states, New Mexico is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. As a result, all New Mexico adults now are eligible for booster shots. In addition, the state's indoor mask mandate has been extended through at least Dec. 10.



