PNS Daily Newscast - November 19, 2021
Legal challenges pile up in Texas over newly drawn congressional and legislative district maps, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt spares the life of high-profile death row inmate Julius Jones.

2021Talks - November 19, 2021
The House holds a marathon debate over Build Back Better, Republicans push back against vaccine mandates, and President Biden resets ties with Canada and Mexico.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Older Nevadans Excited for "Build Back Better" Vote

Friday, November 19, 2021   

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Groups that advocate for older Americans are pressing for passage of the Build Back Better Act, Build Back Better Act which is set for a vote in the U-S House of Representatives today.

The bill contains a provision to allow Medicare to bargain with drug companies for lower prices on the ten most expensive prescription drugs, something previously forbidden.

Barry Gold, director of government relations for AARP Nevada, said no greater issue affects the pocketbooks of Nevada seniors than the cost of their prescriptions.

"Allowing Medicare to finally negotiate drug prices is a win," Gold asserted. "Also adding that hard, out-of-pocket cap of $2,000 is going to provide real relief for seniors with the highest drug costs."

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimated as of 2019, more than 1.5 million Americans over age 65 spent more than $2,000 a year on health-care expenses.

The Build Back Better legislation still faces hurdles. It must be approved by the Senate, which could strip out major provisions. The modified bill would then need to pass the House again before heading to President Joe Biden's desk.

The bill would also cap out-of-pocket co-pays for a 30-day supply of insulin at $35, starting in 2023. Gold called it a "big win" for millions of people with diabetes across the country.

"That is something that's never happened before," Gold noted. "And insulin has been around for, like, 100 years, yet the price goes up and up and up and up, and there's just no reason for that. So, that is going to help a lot of people who rely on insulin."

The Build Back Better Act would also expand Medicare benefits to cover hearing, and it includes a federal paid-leave policy for the first time, allowing people to take time off of work to care for a sick relative.

Disclosure: AARP Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Racial justice advocates say there's no good outcome from the Kyle Rittenhouse case because they feel the legal system still enables white supremacy. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Rittenhouse Case Viewed as Symptom of Uneven Democracy

Kenosha, WI - The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has announced not-guilty verdicts on all charges in the case. Ground-level activists say the …

Health and Wellness

Rural Resiliency Key to Improving Virginia Health Inequities

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday was National Rural Health Day, and presenters at the Rural Health Virginia conference outlined health and racial …

Social Issues

Evers Vetoes WI Redistricting Maps

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's heavily-debated redistricting process entered a new phase Thursday, when the governor followed through on his promise to …

The N-Drip system uses low-pressure, gravity-powered "micro-irrigation" techniques to deliver full crop yields using about half the water. (CAP)

Environment

Innovative Irrigation System Aims to Save Dwindling AZ Water Supplies

PHOENIX -- The extended drought and climate change have pushed Arizona into water restrictions for 2022, and farmers could see their allotments …

Social Issues

New SD Project Builds Foster Homes in Tribal Communities

LA PLANT, S.D. -- South Dakota has struggled to establish a network of foster parents in tribal communities, but solutions are in play, including a …

The Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust is the neighborhood Land Trust for 23 towns in northern and central Massachusetts. (Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Anthology Spotlights Value of Land Trusts Across Northeast

NORTHFIELD, Ma. -- Land trusts across the Northeast have partnered with poets this year for the first edition of "Writing the Land," an anthology to …

Environment

Front-Line Communities Applaud OR "Clean Truck" Rules

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Communities on the front lines of climate change are expected to benefit most from new rules in Oregon to move the state toward …

Social Issues

As Winter Moves In, Granite Staters Urged to Apply for Fuel Assistance

CONCORD, N.H. -- As cold weather moves in, Granite Staters are being urged to apply for fuel assistance, if they think they might need some help …

 

