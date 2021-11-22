Build Back Better Would Amplify New York's Child Care, Pre-K Investments

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Act now moves to the Senate where it will face an uphill battle after passing the House Friday.



New York family advocates say it's critical for the social safety-net package to be delivered to President Joe Biden. The legislation will invest in child care for 1 million New York children age five and younger, reducing the average annual cost of family income to no more than 7%.



Dede Hill, director of policy at the Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy in Albany, said the major investment in early childhood education under Build Back Better added to the groundwork already laid through public pre-K programs in New York City and elsewhere in the state.



"This is going to be a real opportunity for our three- and four-year-olds all over New York to have access to high-quality pre-K," Hill explained. "And for their families to also have the whole continuum of care and have access to child care for their babies and toddlers."



If passed, nearly 300,000 more three- and four-year-olds in the state will access pre-school for free. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said he wants to pass Build Back Better by Christmas.



Under the bill, the Child Tax Credit would be expanded for another year. Pete Nabozny of Rochester-based The Children's Agenda said the city has one of the highest poverty rates in New York as well as the nation. He said the Child Tax Credit will sustain families in Rochester and throughout the state with help to pay bills and buy groceries.



"The continuation of this child tax credit means that the cut to child poverty that we saw over the course of last year because of this temporary expansion will at least continue for another year," Hill pointed out. "Families will have that support to help them pay their bills and make ends meet and be able to care for the children."



More than 3.3 million children in New York received the monthly Child Tax Credit in Oct., providing $3.3 billion dollars to New York families between July and October.



HELENA, Mont. -- Supporters of the Build Back Better Act are touting the benefits it will bring to families in Montana and across the country.



A number of provisions in the legislation would directly help families, such as extending the Child Tax Credit. The credit went into effect during the last round of pandemic aid from Congress, providing cash directly to families monthly.



Kelly Rosenleaf, executive director of Child Care Resources in Missoula, said the measure has pulled Montana families out of poverty.



"Right now, nearly 200,000 children in Montana are benefiting from the child care tax credit as of October, and that's providing about $200 million to Montana families between July and October," Rosenleaf outlined.



The Build Back Better Act is receiving pushback because of its cost. The House could vote on the legislation as soon as this week.



Another provision in the Build Back Better Act would open up preschool for all Montana children ages three and four. The state is one of only six without investment in universal preschool. Currently, only 18% of three- and four-year-olds in Montana attend preschool.



Rosenleaf pointed out another important piece would ensure no families pay more than 7% of their income for child care. She noted more women than men have left the workforce and stayed out of it because of the lack of affordable care.



"It is an underpinning of the workforce," Rosenleaf asserted. "If we don't invest in child care, we will continue to have a workforce shortage."



The pandemic has put into stark relief the struggles families face. Rosenleaf believes there is something to be learned in every crisis.



"In this crisis, more attention has been drawn to these issues around dependent care -- both for children and for seniors -- and those issues as they impact our workforce. So some good might come," Rosenleaf concluded.



