Gas-Powered WV Drivers Pinched at the Pump This Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - West Virginia gas prices continue to climb, and experts say drivers can expect to shell out more money for gas through next year.



According to the American Automobile Association, the average cost per gallon in the Mountain State is $3.33, up from $2.13 last November.



Lori Weaver, public and government affairs manager with AAA Blue Grass explained gas prices typically dip after Labor Day weekend - but this year, people across the country are seeing an ongoing spike in fuel costs.



"Gas prices at the pump are high because crude oil prices continue to go up," said Weaver. "Even though we've seen demand taper off a little bit, supply stocks just haven't been as high and that's causing these prices to remain high like this."



Weaver added that refinery shutdowns in response to a drop in demand at the height of the pandemic also resulted in less global supply.



Last week, President Joe Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission to scrutinize oil and gas companies' role in rising fuel costs. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is currently $3.41.



Weaver said most families will need to account for increased travel costs when planning trips this holiday season.



"Folks are going to need to budget a little bit more for those items," said Weaver, "and maybe spend a little bit less in other areas."



Weaver also reminded travelers that a global microchip shortage has increased the demand for cars, meaning it will be tougher to snag a rental car. She urged travelers to plan ahead.



"Because a lot of rental cars are still in short supply," said Weaver. "In some cases, you know, if you're not looking into that far enough ahead of time, you may be disappointed when you go to book that rental."



The U.S. Energy Information Administration says it anticipates growth in global oil production to outpace consumption in 2022. That should lead to a dip in crude oil prices - and potentially, relief for drivers of gas-powered vehicles.







References: AAA Gas Prices: West Virginia AAA 2021

EIA: SHORT-TERM ENERGY OUTLOOK the U.S. Energy Information Administration 9/11/21



ANNAPOLIS, Md. - About 60 million American households get their energy from third-party suppliers, and a new online toolkit helps these consumers make sure they're not being overcharged.



Many don't realize that gas and electric suppliers in Maryland and other deregulated states offer so-called "teaser rates." The charges start off low, but end up increasing over time, according to Tammy Bresnahan, AARP Maryland's associate director of advocacy. She said door-to-door salespeople from these suppliers target seniors, immigrants and low-income neighborhoods - often those who can least afford the higher rates.



"What they're doing is perfectly legal," she said. "However, after like a three-month introductory rate, the cost goes to a variable rate. And what we've seen in some cases, that the rate will go five times more than what they would have been paying if they'd stayed with their regulated utility."



She said most people sign up for the bargain rate, then forget about it until they notice their bills have increased. To help, the toolkit from AARP provides a worksheet to help folks do the math and compare prices, along with a video and fact sheets. It's available on the AARP Maryland website.



Energy advocate Laurel Peltier, who developed the material for the toolkit, noted that the average Maryland family spends about $2,000 a year on utility bills. She said she thinks it's important to read the fine print, because third-party suppliers can end up costing a family an additional $400 a year.



"We're really good at shopping for other products, but we're not very good at shopping for home energy," she said, "and we will only benefit if we're smarter and we check our bills. And we're very careful when a salesman comes to the door and says, 'You're going to save money.'"



Maryland is one of 14 states, including New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, that have deregulated both gas and electricity. She noted that since 2010, families in deregulated states have paid a total of $19 billion more for their energy when choosing a retail or third-party supplier instead of a regulated utility.



References: Toolkit AARP Maryland 2021

Third-party supplier info AARP 2021



