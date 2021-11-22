Tuesday, November 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 23, 2021
Play

Advocates sue to force LA County to speed up food assistance applications; police say the driver who plowed through a Wisconsin parade did so intentionally; plus a survey of LGBTQ health needs in Conn.

2021Talks - November 23, 2021
Play

White House responds to the Christmas parade tragedy; new funding is announced to diversify the health care workforce; President Biden sticks with Trump's Fed chair; and critics slam proxy voting in U.S. House.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
Play

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Fishing Crews Greatly Under-report Endangered Bycatch

Play

Monday, November 22, 2021   

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- California swordfishing crews failed to self-report any of the sea turtles and more than 98% of the marine mammals they killed or injured in drift gillnets from 2010 to 2018, according to a new analysis by the nonprofit Oceana.

The group has shared its data with the Pacific Fishery Management Council, which is looking at requiring federally trained observers on each boat.

Geoff Shester, California campaign director and senior scientist for Oceana, said when captains dump their bycatch and lie about it, they are undermining conservation efforts at the expense of ocean wildlife.

"One of the species we're most worried about is the Pacific leatherback sea turtle, which is really on the brink of extinction and may be gone from our waters in a matter of a couple of decades," Shester pointed out.

Six years ago, the council recommended observers on 100% of commercial swordfishing boats, and caps on bycatch of nine species of marine mammals and sea turtles, which would trigger closure of the fishery once those limits are exceeded. But under the Trump administration, the National Marine Fisheries Service refused to implement those recommendations.

The State of California is paying crews to start using deep-set buoy gear, which experts say is much safer for marine wildlife, although critics say the swordfish catches may be smaller.

Shester argued ultimately, fishing crews need to stop using drift gillnets altogether.

"So far, over half of the fleet has actually participated in that program and received funds to switch over to cleaner gear that doesn't catch marine mammals and turtles," Shester emphasized.

Congress is considering legislation to phase out the remaining drift gillnet fishery.


get more stories like this via email
This summer, many community groups submitted proposed political maps designed to keep communities of interest together. (Krakenimages.com)

Social Issues

Latino, Native American Advocates Regroup after Redistricting

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Latino and Native American groups say they're opposed to the state's new political boundary maps, and are now working to raise …

Social Issues

New App Part of Effort to End Youth Homelessness in MN

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- November is National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month. Compared with other Midwestern states, Minnesota has some of the …

Social Issues

Infrastructure Bill Includes Investments for NW Salmon Passage

SEATTLE -- The infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress is a boon not just for people. It also could help wildlife such as endangered salmon …

Joe Biden has picked 431 nominees to fill key roles in his administration so far, according to a tracker run by the Partnership for Public Service. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Experts: Reform Needed to Address Federal Vacancies, Slow Nomination Process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Numerous government positions remain unfilled, and experts say overdue nominations and a Senate backlog highlight the need for an …

Social Issues

Tips for Picking Medicare Plan This Open-Enrollment Season

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Choosing the right Medicare plan can be confusing, and during the open-enrollment period, it is recommended Pennsylvanians take …

Only one-third of respondents said they felt that the needs of the LGBTQ community in Connecticut were represented in government programs and other services in the state, according to the survey. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Survey: LGBTQ Community Health-Care Access Needs Improvement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Advocates said a first-of-its-kind survey of the health and human-service needs of Connecticut's LGBTQ community, published this …

Environment

NC’s Updated Coastal Habitat Plan Focuses on Seagrass, Local Solutions

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. -- North Carolina's Marine Fisheries Commission has approved an updated version of the state's Coastal Habitat Protection Plan…

Environment

Groups Say Ohio Needs to Strengthen Rules for Oil and Gas Waste

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Groups say new draft rules proposed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) do not go far enough to properly regulate …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021