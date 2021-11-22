OR Nurse Advice Line Plagued by Understaffing

PORTLAND, Ore. - Nurses provide a range of care, and not all of it is delivered in person. The Providence RN Medical Advice Line is a phone number Providence members in Oregon and Washington can call any time, day or night.
But staff shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic have meant nurses can't help patients in a timely manner.
Calls to the advice line vary in urgency and can include folks who have recently had surgery and parents who need guidance when their child is sick in the middle of the night.
Dawn Bryan, a nurse and a member of Oregon Nurses Association who works on the advice line, said reassuring people is a big part of the job, but that can be hard when it takes days to get back to someone.
"It's really significantly impacting people who have real questions and needs from the nurse advice line," said Bryan. "They're going to urgent cares and the ER because they don't know what to do, because it takes a day and a half or longer for us to get back to them."
A spokesperson for Providence said it's experiencing major staffing shortages just like other health systems across the country.
Heidi Sweeney, a nurse and an Oregon Nurses Association member who also works on the advice line, said they have seen more than double the normal amount of calls because of COVID-19 and understaffing.
She said many nurses are feeling burnt out and that she and her union have presented solutions to Providence.
"The first step is to utilize the staff we already have," said Sweeney. "Utilizing the staff we already have through incentives would be an amazing way to encourage people to step up, take some extra hours and also just acknowledge the value that they have."
Sweeney said Providence hasn't yet accepted any of their proposals. The health system says it's working to acquire and retain staff by intensifying its recruiting efforts and with cash incentives and bonuses for caregivers.
Sweeney said unfortunately, the importance of their work often is overlooked.
"We are not somewhere that the powers that be can see what we do," said Sweeney. "And the workload that we have is not visible. And so, we are not receiving value for what we do at all."
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Build Back Better Act, now headed to the U.S. Senate, would be a huge win for consumers, according to groups fighting for better health care.
Forty-two members of California's congressional delegation voted in support of the measure, which aims to keep premiums affordable for Covered California enrollees, lower the price of prescription drugs, and cap prices on diabetes medication, and cap out-of-pocket expenses for older Americans on Medicare Part D.
Rachel Linn Gish, director of communications for the group Health Access California, said it was a heavy lift and a big victory just to pass it out of the House.
"There's still time to speak up in both thanking your congressional members," Gish noted. "But also reaching out to your senators to make sure the bill gets out of the Senate as strong as possible."
The Build Back Better Act would also add a hearing benefit to Medicare, prevent huge spikes in the cost of prescription drugs, and extend through 2024 subsidies helping millions of families get insured through Covered California. Opponents say the price tag is too high.
Gish contended Build Back Better is the most significant change in health policy since the Affordable Care Act. She noted one of the bill's biggest impacts healthwise is a provision allowing Medicare to start negotiating down the price of prescription drugs, something currently forbidden.
"Right now, prescription drugmakers can charge whatever they want, whatever the market will bear," Gish asserted. "Giving Medicare the ability to actually go back and forth with drugmakers to lower those costs for their consumers is a huge step in the right direction."
If the Senate makes any changes to the bill, it would still have to go back to the House for a concurrence vote before it lands on President Joe Biden's desk.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday was National Rural Health Day, and presenters at the Rural Health Virginia conference outlined health and racial disparities in rural regions, but also emphasized their strengths.
Michael Meit, director of research and programs in the Center for Rural Health Research at East Tennessee State University, pointed out poverty underpins inequities in regions like Appalachian Virginia. He thinks the media sometimes paints negative pictures when reporting on these gaps, which might lead business leaders to back away from investing there.
"The phrase that is often used in describing our rural communities, and I think it's great for advocacy, but it's terrible for bringing in investment, is 'older, poorer and sicker,'" Meit observed. "And, frankly, we need to get away from that. And we need to start talking about assets in our rural communities. They are creative, they are hard-working."
He noted his center conducted a study on the positive aspects of rural America. It found a strong sense of community, solid support networks and a wealth of innovation and creativity in solving their own problems.
Despite rural resiliency, Meit pointed out the region has not seen health improvements over time like the rest of the nation. In Virginia, for example, a rural man is 2.2 times more likely to die from lower respiratory disease than a man from a metropolitan area, and about 65% more likely to die from cancer or heart disease.
One reason, he said, is a lack of good-paying jobs.
"If you live in poverty, you are likely to have substandard housing, you are likely to not be able to afford health care," Meit explained. "So, that economic stability piece, I believe, is the most important determinant that we can be looking at."
He is convinced a major reason for the disparities is rural areas did not rebound after the Great Recession, while urban areas had better recovery. He thinks creating more jobs and investing in rural communities could help close health gaps.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Drug overdose deaths across the country are on the rise, and a new pilot program kicks off this month in Connecticut to help clinicians better treat injured workers and opioid addiction.
A collaboration between the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine and insurance company The Hartford includes training for health-care providers to help them both identify and treat acute and chronic pain, and opioid use disorder. It also focuses on preventing stigma among medical professionals.
David Fiellin, director of the program in addiction medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, said because chronic pain and addiction are both highly stigmatized, they can result in people not seeking treatment.
"For instance, medications for opioid use disorder are highly stigmatized," Fiellin observed. "However, they also decrease death rates by 50%. And so, we want to make sure that people understand these medical conditions, the role of these medications, how effective they are."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data reveal the number of overdose deaths during a 12-month period ending this past April topped more than 100,000 for the first time.
The Hartford is seeing a rise in the prevalence of opioid use disorder among injured workers. Opioid prescriptions can start with a chronic pain diagnosis.
Adam Seidner, chief medical officer at The Hartford, said treating chronic pain takes a multidisciplinary approach, including behavioral and medication-based treatment.
"When it's properly managed, many people can resume their lives," Seidner pointed out. "And it really is going to depend on finding good and appropriate pain care, because you can prevent chronic pain."
Seidner added it is important for medical professionals to understand why people misuse substances like opioids. He noted there is a misconception people do it just to get high.
"They're not looking to get altered mental status from all of this," Seidner asserted. "They're just trying to be and feel normal, so they can function. And I think that's probably the biggest thing, is to understand the emotions, the impact of pain, and really then having all the tools available to manage them."