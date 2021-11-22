Tuesday, November 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 23, 2021
Play

Advocates sue to force LA County to speed up food assistance applications; police say the driver who plowed through a Wisconsin parade did so intentionally; plus a survey of LGBTQ health needs in Conn.

2021Talks - November 23, 2021
Play

White House responds to the Christmas parade tragedy; new funding is announced to diversify the health care workforce; President Biden sticks with Trump's Fed chair; and critics slam proxy voting in U.S. House.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
Play

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Social Issues  |  Human Rights/Racial Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

The Intersection of Protesters' Rights and Rittenhouse Verdict

Play

Monday, November 22, 2021   

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict is fueling a variety of perspectives. In Iowa, one viewpoint is that it's adding to what's perceived as an increasingly hostile environment toward people who protest against systemic racism.

Rittenhouse, a white teen from Illinois, was found not guilty of murder charges in last year's shooting of protesters in Wisconsin.

Critics of the verdict say it's an example of the criminal justice system showing favoritism toward white people, while Black Lives Matter demonstrators in cities like Des Moines say they've been traumatized by police.

Veronica Fowler, communications director with the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, said the verdict underscores beliefs that law enforcement is choosing sides.

"That's not the way it should work," said Fowler. "We need a system of public safety that protects the lives of the entire community."

The Rittenhouse trial followed moves by several states, including Iowa, to adopt laws that increase penalties for protesters and offer greater protections for police during civil unrest.

In passing Iowa's law, supporters and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said police officers need all the help they can get when protests turn violent.

But Fowler contended most people who set out to protest are peaceful, and tension often escalates only after a large police presence is established.

"They are not violent protests until the police show up," said Fowler. "The police, too often, are still using dangerous techniques."

She suggested forceful action, such as using rubber bullets and tear gas, sets a tone that resonates with opposition groups like militias.

Other civil rights advocates fear the Rittenhouse verdict will embolden more vigilantism, especially in states with open-carry gun laws.

A recent Harvard review of Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. found 96% involved no property damage or police injuries. The report says most of the violence was directed toward BLM protesters.




get more stories like this via email
This summer, many community groups submitted proposed political maps designed to keep communities of interest together. (Krakenimages.com)

Social Issues

Latino, Native American Advocates Regroup after Redistricting

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Latino and Native American groups say they're opposed to the state's new political boundary maps, and are now working to raise …

Environment

Suit Filed Over Plan to Poison Thunder Basin Prairie Dogs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wildlife advocates are taking the U.S. Forest Service to court over a plan to eliminate prairie dogs from the Thunder Basin …

Social Issues

New App Part of Effort to End Youth Homelessness in MN

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- November is National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month. Compared with other Midwestern states, Minnesota has some of the …

Salmon need unobstructed culverts so they can swim upstream to the places where they spawn. (George Cole/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Bill Includes Investments for NW Salmon Passage

SEATTLE -- The infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress is a boon not just for people. It also could help wildlife such as endangered salmon …

Social Issues

Experts: Reform Needed to Address Federal Vacancies, Slow Nomination Process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Numerous government positions remain unfilled, and experts say overdue nominations and a Senate backlog highlight the need for an …

AARP recommends checking if your drug store is a preferred pharmacy under your chosen Medicare plan. It means you'll pay less for prescriptions there. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tips for Picking Medicare Plan This Open-Enrollment Season

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Choosing the right Medicare plan can be confusing, and during the open-enrollment period, it is recommended Pennsylvanians take …

Social Issues

Survey: LGBTQ Community Health-Care Access Needs Improvement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Advocates said a first-of-its-kind survey of the health and human-service needs of Connecticut's LGBTQ community, published this …

Environment

NC’s Updated Coastal Habitat Plan Focuses on Seagrass, Local Solutions

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. -- North Carolina's Marine Fisheries Commission has approved an updated version of the state's Coastal Habitat Protection Plan…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021