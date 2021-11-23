Tuesday, November 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 23, 2021
Advocates sue to force LA County to speed up food assistance applications; police say the driver who plowed through a Wisconsin parade did so intentionally; plus a survey of LGBTQ health needs in Conn.

White House responds to the Christmas parade tragedy; new funding is announced to diversify the health care workforce; President Biden sticks with Trump's Fed chair; and critics slam proxy voting in U.S. House.

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Latino, Native American Advocates Regroup after Redistricting

Tuesday, November 23, 2021   

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Latino and Native American groups say they're opposed to the state's new political boundary maps, and are now working to raise awareness in the community to strengthen people's commitment to voting.

The Legislature approved the new maps as part of the Nevada Counts redistricting effort, which must be updated every ten years after the census.

Guillermo Barahona, civic engagement director for Chispa Nevada, said he is glad the Walker Lake Paiute Tribe did not get split up as it was on the original map, but is unhappy the new First Congressional District splits up some Latino neighborhoods.

"We wanted to see maps that were more reflective of the size of the communities," Barahona explained. "Taking into account where is exactly, like, the locations of the Latino community."

The Nevada Count coalition said it tried to balance competing priorities, both urban and rural, while respecting city and county boundaries.

Tammi Tiger, civic engagement administrator for the Las Vegas Indian Center, said she is happy the maps were amended to allow tribal lines to take precedence over county lines, but thinks lawmakers did not take into account the community-of-interest maps her group favored by the tribes in Southern Nevada.

"Well, the community-of-interest map drawing is one of the few processes that we have to provide public input," Tiger pointed out. "And so if those are not considered, then that's not listening to the voices of the community on where their representation should be."

Currently, no statewide elected leaders identify as Native American, so Tiger said the focus will be to recruit more people from her community to run for office.

Tribes have been fighting for years to establish a national monument at Spirit Mountain, called Avi Kwa Ame and in opposition to a proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass.

Disclosure: Silver State Voices contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Health Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


