Tips for Picking Medicare Plan This Open-Enrollment Season

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Choosing the right Medicare plan can be confusing, and during the open-enrollment period, it is recommended Pennsylvanians take the time they need to find the plan best for them.
Now through Dec. 7, Pennsylvanians over 65 and people with some disabilities can sign up or make any changes to their Medicare plan at Medicare.gov.
Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director of AARP Pennsylvania, said when deciding between different Medicare plans, it is important to consider how much coverage you are looking for, the costs, and how convenient it is for your personal life.
Johnston-Walsh emphasized plans allowing you to stick with your trusted doctor or pharmacy are key.
"A lot of people like that flexibility and the convenience of saying, 'Hey, this is my doctor. I've had this doctor for years and I don't want to change,' or, 'I've been going to this pharmacy. This guy's been wonderful, knows my prescriptions, knows what the interactions are, knows to have a good conversation with me,'" Johnston-Walsh outlined.
Nearly 2.8 million Pennsylvanians are enrolled in Medicare, according to 2020 data.
For 2022 plans, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services plans to extend telehealth coverage, which became more popular during the pandemic for behavioral health visits. Benefits take effect Jan. 1.
When picking between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, along with adding a Part D prescription drug plan, it can be daunting for anyone unfamiliar with the program.
Johnston-Walsh pointed out consumers should not be afraid to ask for help unpacking the information with someone in their community.
"You may need a loved one or a family friend or someone from your church to help you go through the process," Johnston-Walsh advised. "It can get complicated. You may need another set of eyes to be able to look at it with you, another trusted set of eyes that will be looking out for your best interest."
Johnston-Walsh also suggested Medicare recipients connect with their local Area Agency on Aging for support. The 52 agencies throughout the state offer free insurance counseling and can help with plan comparisons, enrolling in a plan, and determining eligibility.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP Pennsylvania contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - West Virginia gas prices continue to climb, and experts say drivers can expect to shell out more money for gas through next year.
get more stories like this via email
According to the American Automobile Association, the average cost per gallon in the Mountain State is $3.33, up from $2.13 last November.
Lori Weaver, public and government affairs manager with AAA Blue Grass explained gas prices typically dip after Labor Day weekend - but this year, people across the country are seeing an ongoing spike in fuel costs.
"Gas prices at the pump are high because crude oil prices continue to go up," said Weaver. "Even though we've seen demand taper off a little bit, supply stocks just haven't been as high and that's causing these prices to remain high like this."
Weaver added that refinery shutdowns in response to a drop in demand at the height of the pandemic also resulted in less global supply.
Last week, President Joe Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission to scrutinize oil and gas companies' role in rising fuel costs. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is currently $3.41.
Weaver said most families will need to account for increased travel costs when planning trips this holiday season.
"Folks are going to need to budget a little bit more for those items," said Weaver, "and maybe spend a little bit less in other areas."
Weaver also reminded travelers that a global microchip shortage has increased the demand for cars, meaning it will be tougher to snag a rental car. She urged travelers to plan ahead.
"Because a lot of rental cars are still in short supply," said Weaver. "In some cases, you know, if you're not looking into that far enough ahead of time, you may be disappointed when you go to book that rental."
The U.S. Energy Information Administration says it anticipates growth in global oil production to outpace consumption in 2022. That should lead to a dip in crude oil prices - and potentially, relief for drivers of gas-powered vehicles.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - About 60 million American households get their energy from third-party suppliers, and a new online toolkit helps these consumers make sure they're not being overcharged.
Many don't realize that gas and electric suppliers in Maryland and other deregulated states offer so-called "teaser rates." The charges start off low, but end up increasing over time, according to Tammy Bresnahan, AARP Maryland's associate director of advocacy. She said door-to-door salespeople from these suppliers target seniors, immigrants and low-income neighborhoods - often those who can least afford the higher rates.
"What they're doing is perfectly legal," she said. "However, after like a three-month introductory rate, the cost goes to a variable rate. And what we've seen in some cases, that the rate will go five times more than what they would have been paying if they'd stayed with their regulated utility."
She said most people sign up for the bargain rate, then forget about it until they notice their bills have increased. To help, the toolkit from AARP provides a worksheet to help folks do the math and compare prices, along with a video and fact sheets. It's available on the AARP Maryland website.
Energy advocate Laurel Peltier, who developed the material for the toolkit, noted that the average Maryland family spends about $2,000 a year on utility bills. She said she thinks it's important to read the fine print, because third-party suppliers can end up costing a family an additional $400 a year.
"We're really good at shopping for other products, but we're not very good at shopping for home energy," she said, "and we will only benefit if we're smarter and we check our bills. And we're very careful when a salesman comes to the door and says, 'You're going to save money.'"
Maryland is one of 14 states, including New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, that have deregulated both gas and electricity. She noted that since 2010, families in deregulated states have paid a total of $19 billion more for their energy when choosing a retail or third-party supplier instead of a regulated utility.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP Maryland contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
FRANKFORT, Ky. - A new survey by AARP finds veterans, military service members and their families are nearly 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than are civilians.
Scammers often use military jargon and specific government guidelines to lure in active-duty military members and veterans. The Rev. Dr. Jim Thurman, Kentucky state commander of the National Association for Black Veterans, said the most common scams include asking veterans to turn over pensions or disability benefits for a supposed "lump sum" that never materializes, asking for payment to update personal military records, and asking for donations to fake military charities.
"These scammers, they know that the veterans receive benefits, their family members receive benefits,": he said. "They are specifically after those."
More than 1,600 people, including 851 active or former service members, responded to the survey this fall.
Thurman recommended signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry and using a call-blocking service. Anyone who suspects they've been approached by scammers can contact AARP's Fraud Watch Network at 877-908-3360. Thurman also reminded Kentuckians that veterans never have to pay to access their service records or earned benefits - and if told otherwise, it's a scam.
The report also found that military and veteran adults reported losing money nearly twice as often as did civilians on grandparent-imposter scams, where fraudsters pretend to be grandchildren seeking money, as well as phishing schemes. Thurman pointed out that older veterans in particular should be on guard.
"Stay alert, know the various operations the scammers are using," he said, "and if you get an unsolicited phone call or text or an email, just disregard it."
According to the state Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 300,000 veterans live in Kentucky.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.