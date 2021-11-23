Tuesday, November 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 23, 2021
Advocates sue to force LA County to speed up food assistance applications; police say the driver who plowed through a Wisconsin parade did so intentionally; plus a survey of LGBTQ health needs in Conn.

2021Talks - November 23, 2021
White House responds to the Christmas parade tragedy; new funding is announced to diversify the health care workforce; President Biden sticks with Trump's Fed chair; and critics slam proxy voting in U.S. House.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
Groups Say Ohio Needs to Strengthen Rules for Oil and Gas Waste

Tuesday, November 23, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Groups say new draft rules proposed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) do not go far enough to properly regulate oil and gas waste facilities, or injection wells, used to dispose of liquid waste.

A hearing is set for Dec. 6.

Megan Hunter, senior attorney for Earthjustice, said the rules lack transparency, and fall short of what is necessary to protect human health and the environment, because of loopholes and how much discretion they give to the agency to waive requirements.

She argued neither waste facilities nor injection wells are required to be set far enough back from surface water.

"They can be located within 100 feet of surface waters, within a developed drinking-water well, for example, and the same is true for the injection wells," Hunter outlined. "And that's just not a great enough distance to be protective of surface and groundwater."

Hunter noted Ohio receives liquid oil and gas waste from Pennsylvania and West Virginia in addition to its own products. She contended one of the biggest problems with many injection wells is they do not require the waste to be properly characterized, meaning first responders who may be dealing with a leak or a spill might not know what kinds of chemicals or radioactivity they could be facing.

Silverio Caggiano, retired battalion chief for the Youngstown Fire Department, said if his team gets a call about a leak, it can be dangerous if they don't know what they could be exposed to. He pointed to what are known as "right-to-know" laws, where companies are required to offer information about what chemicals are used and stored in their facilities.

"On a fire-department and first-responder level, the reason why those Right to Know laws are placed in there was so I can prepare for something," Caggiano explained. "If XYZ company is going to put something in there, and they're going to be using this chemical, I have to figure out if I have the ability to detect it and mitigate it."

Groups emphasized the new rules require less oversight than current regulations. They urged the ODNR to hold the oil and gas industry accountable by requiring regular reporting and transparency.


This summer, many community groups submitted proposed political maps designed to keep communities of interest together. (Krakenimages.com)

Social Issues

Latino, Native American Advocates Regroup after Redistricting

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Latino and Native American groups say they're opposed to the state's new political boundary maps, and are now working to raise …

Environment

Suit Filed Over Plan to Poison Thunder Basin Prairie Dogs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wildlife advocates are taking the U.S. Forest Service to court over a plan to eliminate prairie dogs from the Thunder Basin …

Social Issues

New App Part of Effort to End Youth Homelessness in MN

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- November is National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month. Compared with other Midwestern states, Minnesota has some of the …

Salmon need unobstructed culverts so they can swim upstream to the places where they spawn. (George Cole/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Bill Includes Investments for NW Salmon Passage

SEATTLE -- The infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress is a boon not just for people. It also could help wildlife such as endangered salmon …

Social Issues

Experts: Reform Needed to Address Federal Vacancies, Slow Nomination Process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Numerous government positions remain unfilled, and experts say overdue nominations and a Senate backlog highlight the need for an …

AARP recommends checking if your drug store is a preferred pharmacy under your chosen Medicare plan. It means you'll pay less for prescriptions there. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tips for Picking Medicare Plan This Open-Enrollment Season

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Choosing the right Medicare plan can be confusing, and during the open-enrollment period, it is recommended Pennsylvanians take …

Social Issues

Survey: LGBTQ Community Health-Care Access Needs Improvement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Advocates said a first-of-its-kind survey of the health and human-service needs of Connecticut's LGBTQ community, published this …

Environment

NC’s Updated Coastal Habitat Plan Focuses on Seagrass, Local Solutions

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. -- North Carolina's Marine Fisheries Commission has approved an updated version of the state's Coastal Habitat Protection Plan…

 

