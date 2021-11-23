Advocates Sue LA County over Emergency Food-Assistance Delays

LOS ANGELES -- Anti-hunger advocates filed suit Monday to force Los Angeles County to speed up processing of applications for emergency food assistance.



Those applications by law must be processed within three days, but the county's own data showed between October 2020 and September 2021, more than a third of applications took longer, affecting 54,000 households.



Frank Tamborello, executive director of Hunger Action Los Angeles, said the CalFresh program is akin to emergency response.



"When someone is hungry, every hour, every minute matters," Tamborello argued. "It is unconscionable that in Los Angeles County, the most vulnerable families have to wait for weeks to get something as basic as food assistance."



The county did not respond to a request for comment by deadline, but has acknowledged a surge in demand combined with staffing issues is straining the system.



Lena Silver, associate director of litigation and policy advocacy for Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County, said to qualify for emergency food assistance, you have to earn less than $150 per month and have less than $100 in cash, or be unable to pay your rent or mortgage.



"Emergency CalFresh is not a cushion," Silver asserted. "It gives people money for food who are at imminent risk of, or already experiencing, hunger."



Los Angeles County's 12-month average for applications processed past the deadline is at 36%, much higher than other large counties in Southern California. For example, San Bernardino County misses the mark more than 11% of the time. Orange County is at 7% and San Diego County is at 5%.



References: Lawsuit Hunger Action Los Angeles 11/22/2021



get more stories like this via email



CEDAR CITY, Utah - A new legislative study shows that more than 100,000 Utah families are periodically food insecure, meaning they do not have the resources to buy enough food.



The report was released in October by the Utah Task on Food Security, chaired by state Sen. Luz Escamilla - D-Salt Lake County. The panel looked at the root causes of hunger in the state, and made a series of recommendations to the Legislature to increase Utahns' access to food.



Gina Cornia is the executive director of Utahns Against Hunger and co-chaired the task force. She said while overall the state is close to the national average for poverty, the problem is concentrated in rural areas.



"The issue of housing, the issue of wages, the issues of transportation," said Cornia. "The theme was, it's not that there isn't enough food, but that there are underlying barriers to people having access to food."



The recommendations included measures to strengthen Utah's network of food pantries and food banks, increase economic stability and reduce the demand for food assistance, and identify and remove barriers to participation in federal nutrition programs.



Iron County in southwest Utah has one of the highest poverty rates in the state. The Iron County Care and Share Pantry in Cedar City provides nutrition and other household goods to more than 850 families a month.



The pantry's executive director, Peggy Green, said the need for food assistance sometimes hides behind a veneer of normalcy.



"Iron County really does have a high level of poverty," said Green. "Unsheltered individuals. Food insecurity is a little unrecognizable in our rural community. When you drive through Cedar [City], what you see is, 'Cute downtown, nice Main Street, and don't they have Tony Award-winning Shakespeare?'"



Green said the need for assistance is increasing due to the rising cost of living.



"Consistently," said Green, "every week we have had five to seven new pantry clients that are seniors walk in our front doors after visiting the grocery store and are sharing with us: 'I went to the grocery store - I can't afford it.'"



The report found that food insecurity disproportionately affects children, female single-parent households, seniors and Black, indigenous and people of color communities. The Task Force will continue to meet and make recommendations for policy changes.



Disclosure: Utahns Against Hunger contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Livable Wages/Working Families, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: REPORT TO THE UTAH STATE LEGISLATURE FOOD SECURITY TASK FORCE the Utah Task on Food Security 10/1/21



get more stories like this via email



DENVER - This week the U.S. House is expected to finally put the Build Back Better Act up for a vote, and children's advocates in Colorado are pushing the state's congressional delegation to advance a bill they say will ensure that more kids can access nutritious food.



Ashley Wheeland, director of public policy with Hunger Free Colorado, said the measure would remove barriers to allow more schools to participate in free in-school and summer meal programs.



"In Colorado we've been left out a lot because our low-income kids are so dispersed around the state," said Wheeland. "But the provisions in the Build Back Better plan would make that a better option for more of the schools who do serve a larger percentage of low-income children."



Among other so-called soft infrastructure priorities, Build Back Better would expand the number of schools that offer free meals to all students, and extend a program to help students who receive free or reduced-price school meals access food when school cafeterias close for the summer.



Republicans and some Democrats oppose the measure, citing its close to $2 trillion price tag, and concerns about rising national debt.



Wheeland noted that Build Back Better was designed to be fully paid for by closing tax loopholes for corporations and the wealthiest Americans.



She said helping students access nutritious food year-round can help them overcome the educational, health and economic impacts of the pandemic and put them on a path to become successful adults.



"Kids need to not be hungry to learn," said Wheeland. "We're investing in our public education, and it's important that that education is working for all kids. So it's really important that we also ensure all kids have access to the food they need."



Build Back Better would provide $30 million for schools to upgrade kitchen equipment, and $250 million to incentivize healthier meals. The measure also allows states and tribes that participate in nutrition programs for Women, Infants and Children to provide additional summer meal assistance.







Disclosure: Hunger Free Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: The Build Back Better Framework the White House 2021



get more stories like this via email

