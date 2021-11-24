Rethinking Thanksgiving at 400 Years: A Native Perspective

ALCATRAZ ISLAND, Calif. -- Some 400 years ago in 1621, the settlers and Native tribes ate together at the first Thanksgiving meal. But many tribes see this seminal date in American history as a day to mourn the losses of Native American lives and land that followed.



This Thursday, 5,000 to 6,000 people are expected to attend the annual Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz, to honor the 19-month occupation of the island by Native American activists from 1969 to 1971.



Morning Star Gali, coordinator of the Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering and California community and tribal liaison for the International Indian Treaty Council (IITC), which advises the United Nations on tribal issues, explains the idea behind the event.



"We celebrate this day as a day of healing, as a day of truth-telling," Gali stated. "It's a day of resistance to the exploitation that Indigenous peoples are continuing to fight."



The IITC is also promoting a campaign, "Gold, Greed and Genocide," drawing attention to the legacy of the Gold Rush. Miners moving West brought diseases that devastated the native population.



Gali said to heal, California must come to terms with all aspects of its history. She noted at one time, the state actually targeted Native Americans for extinction, paying out $1 million for scalping expeditions in 1851.



"There was this onslaught of bounty hunters that were chasing through our people and massacring our villages," Gali emphasized. "We were force-marched off of our land between the 1830s and 1860s. And so, California Indian leaders were imprisoned on Alcatraz Island."



Native American advocates have also campaigned for the removal of statues of Father Junipero Serra in cities up and down the California coast. They argued the mission system Serra oversaw enslaved, relocated or killed hundreds of thousands of Indigenous Californians.



References: Sunrise Gathering Int'l Indian Treaty Council 2021

Gold, Greed and Genocide campaign Int'l Indian Treaty Council 2021

Stolen Freedom Int'l Indian Treaty Council 2021



get more stories like this via email



RICHMOND, VA - An affluent area of Virginia blocked communities of color from accessing basic needs for generations, according to a new report, which said the result harmed those residents' health and concentrated wealth among whites.



The study examines policies over 400 years to show how segregation and laws preventing homeownership, equal education and fair employment combined to create a 17-year gap in life expectancy for people of color in Northern Virginia.



Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University, said one motivation for the study was to learn from history.



"There's a common narrative that people often jump to, which is that 'problem neighborhoods' are the results of the choices of the people who live there," Woolf explained. "Rather than an understanding that they came to be through historic policies that segregated people and excluded them from being able to live elsewhere."



He noted the report, released jointly with the Northern Virginia Health Foundation, comes just as the U.S. House approved President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, which includes policies to help close gaps, such as parental leave, more affordable housing and postsecondary education.



Woolf pointed out after slavery, Jim Crow laws like racial covenants and redlining kept African Americans in Northern Virginia out of wealthier neighborhoods with better schools and better access to health services. Instead, they live in what he calls "islands of disadvantage," with harsh living conditions taking years off their lives and leaving them more vulnerable during the pandemic.



"These areas that are already known to have health disadvantages are often more vulnerable to a pandemic, to severe weather events, to climate change and so forth," Woolf pointed out. "It's the same areas that are the hotspots."



The report recommends Virginia lawmakers pass policies to help make up for the lasting impact of the past, including widening educational opportunities from preschool through college, creating jobs with wages that keep up with inflation, and better access to health care.



References: Eminent domain report Center on Society and Health 2021

Build Back Better framework White House 10/28/2021



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio bill dubbed by opponents as "anti-free speech" is up for a possible vote.



House Bill 109 increases the penalties for rioting and creates the offenses of riot assault and riot vandalism. It also increases the penalty for disorderly conduct when the offender hinders the movement of people during a riot or illegal protest.



David Lima, member of the leadership team in the Northeast Ohio chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice, contends it will discourage Ohioans from participating in civil demonstrations for fear of legal action.



"The language is broad, it's vague, the laws are duplicative and unnecessary," Lima asserted. "And they have actually created new sets of crimes with significantly enhanced penalties and costly fines."



The measure also creates the offense of bias-motivated intimidation that prohibits a person from harming another person or property based on the victim's status as a first responder.



Proponents say it supports the right to peacefully assemble while holding those who break the law accountable. The Ohio House Criminal Justice Committee could vote on the measure today.



Michael Weinman, director of governmental affairs for the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, said first responders faced verbal threats, harassment and physical violence in responding to calls during riots in the wake of George Floyd's death. He argued they need to be able to provide assistance free of attacks.



"When these protests do turn violent, and they all didn't, we know that. But when it does happen, we need to be able to restore order," Weinman contended. "It's not only protecting property, but we had situations where people were pulled out of cars and beaten; they had nothing to do with anything else."



However, Lima said the bill goes as far as to target the organizations that sponsor protests by holding them liable for the illegal actions of participants.



"You never know who's going to show up for protests, and you never know what their intentions are," Lima pointed out. "So it will have the effect of organizations having to think twice whether they want to go through with the protest."



Lima said the bill will suppress free speech, and pointed out that 93% of the protests between May and August 2020 across the country were non-violent.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



References: House Bill 109 2021

Protest data Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project Sep. 2020



get more stories like this via email

