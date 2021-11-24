Wednesday, November 24, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 24, 2021
Play

Montana businesses cite the major role of outdoor recreation in the infrastructure bill, a child has died, bringing the Wis. parade death toll to six, and we focus on foster-care during the holidays.

2021Talks - November 24, 2021
Play

President Biden hopes to ease gas prices by tapping into reserves, Republican governors band together to address supply-chain woes, and the Charlottesville organizers are ordered to pay $25 million in damages.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
Play

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Social Issues  |  Civil Rights    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Rethinking Thanksgiving at 400 Years: A Native Perspective

Play

Wednesday, November 24, 2021   

ALCATRAZ ISLAND, Calif. -- Some 400 years ago in 1621, the settlers and Native tribes ate together at the first Thanksgiving meal. But many tribes see this seminal date in American history as a day to mourn the losses of Native American lives and land that followed.

This Thursday, 5,000 to 6,000 people are expected to attend the annual Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz, to honor the 19-month occupation of the island by Native American activists from 1969 to 1971.

Morning Star Gali, coordinator of the Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering and California community and tribal liaison for the International Indian Treaty Council (IITC), which advises the United Nations on tribal issues, explains the idea behind the event.

"We celebrate this day as a day of healing, as a day of truth-telling," Gali stated. "It's a day of resistance to the exploitation that Indigenous peoples are continuing to fight."

The IITC is also promoting a campaign, "Gold, Greed and Genocide," drawing attention to the legacy of the Gold Rush. Miners moving West brought diseases that devastated the native population.

Gali said to heal, California must come to terms with all aspects of its history. She noted at one time, the state actually targeted Native Americans for extinction, paying out $1 million for scalping expeditions in 1851.

"There was this onslaught of bounty hunters that were chasing through our people and massacring our villages," Gali emphasized. "We were force-marched off of our land between the 1830s and 1860s. And so, California Indian leaders were imprisoned on Alcatraz Island."

Native American advocates have also campaigned for the removal of statues of Father Junipero Serra in cities up and down the California coast. They argued the mission system Serra oversaw enslaved, relocated or killed hundreds of thousands of Indigenous Californians.


get more stories like this via email
On a new national report card, Maryland receives a failing grade for not doing enough to help child victims of sex trafficking. Florida, Texas and Mississippi were the top three, respectively, although no state was given an 'A' or 'B' grade. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MD Gets Failing Grade for Supporting Child Sex Victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A new report ranks Maryland as one of the worst states in providing support for young victims of sex trafficking. While Maryland …

Environment

Winter Won't Stop AIS Prevention Work in MN

CASS LAKE, Minn. - Minnesota boat owners have stored their watercraft for the winter. But in the coming weeks, some lakes will be getting new …

Health and Wellness

AZ Health Officials Urge Precautions for Safe Holiday Gatherings

TUCSON, Ariz. -- With the holiday season beginning and family gatherings planned, Arizona public-health officials have some tips for staying safe…

A new report says among responding districts, only 8% of North Dakota schools have LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

ND Report Illustrates School-Related Issues for LGBTQ Youth

FARGO, N.D. -- A new report details how North Dakota students who identify as LGBTQ+ often struggle with the environment within their schools…

Health and Wellness

Amid COVID Uptick, Gov. Cautions AR Families Gathering for Holiday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As Arkansans prepare to spend time with family for Thanksgiving, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is warning folks to be cautious as …

Research suggests that the earlier in life teens use alcohol, the more likely they are to abuse it. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Talking with Teens about Good Choices During the Holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The holiday season has officially started, and one group is encouraging Ohio parents to make a special effort to check in with their …

Environment

MT Businesses: Measures in Congress Crucial for Climate Action

HELENA, Mont. - Nearly three dozen Montana businesses are thanking U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., for his work on the infrastructure bill signed by …

Social Issues

NM Nature Kits Connect Foster Children with Court Advocates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The 800 children living in foster care near Albuquerque are some of the first to receive a new therapeutic kit designed to help …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021